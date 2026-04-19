Scandi-style tiny house packs space-saving layout into just 270 sq ft

With its attractive wooden interior and minimalist design, the Scandi Inn wears its inspiration on its sleeve. Measuring just 270 sq ft (25 sq m), the tiny house makes the most of its compact footprint with a focus on space-saving ideas and storage.

The Scandi Inn is designed by Backcountry Tiny Homes. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m), which is on the smaller side for a North American tiny house and closer to Euro models like the Botanical Cabin by France's Plume. Its exterior is clad in metal and tongue-and-groove cedar siding.

The Scandi Inn's interior measures just 270 sq ft (25 sq m) and is finished in tongue-and-groove pine Backcountry Tiny Homes

The interior of the home is finished in tongue-and-groove pine on the walls and ceiling, while the flooring is hardwood. The combination helps to lend it a cozy cabin-like appearance. The home's entrance opens onto the living room, which is quite compact but contains an L-shaped sofa and looks light-filled thanks to the large window.

Most of the ground floor's space is taken up by the kitchen, which occupies the center of the home. This is equipped with an oven and a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a sink, and a fridge/freezer. A two-person breakfast bar is also useful for dining and possibly as a workspace. The cabinetry is very generous, including a large pull-out pantry.

The Scandi Inn's bathroom is located at the opposite side of the home to the entrance. It contains a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink, plus space for a washer/dryer.

There are two bedrooms in the Scandi Inn, both of which are loft-style spaces. The main bedroom is above the bathroom and is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and includes a double bed. The room is enlivened by a small green wall section. The secondary loft is located above the living room. Reached by a removable ladder, this could be used as a smaller bedroom, though doesn't include an egress window which is legally required for a bedroom, so would probably be best suited as a storage area.

The Scandi Inn's master bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase Backcountry Tiny Homes

The Scandi Inn is up for sale in three different configurations: it can be purchased as an unfinished shell for US$55,400, unfurnished for $107,725, or turnkey as a fully furnished model ready to move in for $110,800. We've no word on delivery costs, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes