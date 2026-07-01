XL tiny house provides small living without sacrificing comfort

How large does a tiny house have to get before it's no longer a tiny house? We're not sure, but this model must be getting close, offering a spacious interior that delivers single-floor living without sacrificing comfort.

Designed by Escape, the Shoreline is a non-towable park model that's permanently installed on the firm's own Canoe Bay Village tiny house community in Wisconsin. It has similar dimensions to its previous Shoreline Glass House, but with a length of 47 ft (14.3 m) and a width of 17 ft (5.2 m). The latter is a huge increase on the tiny house standard width of 8.5 ft (2.6 m). Its exterior is reminiscent of a chalet and is finished in timber, with a metal roof.

The Shoreline includes a large screened porch with space for seating Escape

The home's glass door entrance opens onto its screened porch. This has ample space for seating. Double glass doors open onto the home proper, which continues the chalet-like aesthetic, with wooden walls and flooring.

That extra width really shows in the living room, which contains a sofa, a coffee table, and an entertainment center with a TV. There's also a closet and lots of glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light. A mini-split air-conditioning unit and a ceiling fan help maintain a comfortable temperature, along with an electric fireplace.

Thanks to its extra-wide design, the Shoreline's living room looks much larger than a typical tiny house Escape

The kitchen is also generously proportioned for a tiny house and is equipped with a sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher, which is a rare but welcome addition in a tiny house. Additionally, it has lots of cabinetry, including a pull-out pantry, plus some shelving. A dining table is nearby.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen via a wooden door and includes a washer/dryer, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a bathtub/shower – again, this is a notable addition in a tiny house, where you're usually more likely to find only a shower.

The Shoreline's bedroom contains a king-sized bed, built-in storage units, and a TV - plus an overhead fan for comfort Escape

The bedroom is reached from the kitchen too, through another wooden door. It includes a king-sized bed, built-in wardrobes, a closet, and a TV, with a large picture window framing the view.

The Shoreline is up for sale for US$199,360 and, as mentioned, it's located on Escape's own property. The idea is that you buy the home and then pay a monthly rental of $680 for the plot and services.

Source: Escape