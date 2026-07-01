XL tiny house provides small living without sacrificing comfort
How large does a tiny house have to get before it's no longer a tiny house? We're not sure, but this model must be getting close, offering a spacious interior that delivers single-floor living without sacrificing comfort.
Designed by Escape, the Shoreline is a non-towable park model that's permanently installed on the firm's own Canoe Bay Village tiny house community in Wisconsin. It has similar dimensions to its previous Shoreline Glass House, but with a length of 47 ft (14.3 m) and a width of 17 ft (5.2 m). The latter is a huge increase on the tiny house standard width of 8.5 ft (2.6 m). Its exterior is reminiscent of a chalet and is finished in timber, with a metal roof.
The home's glass door entrance opens onto its screened porch. This has ample space for seating. Double glass doors open onto the home proper, which continues the chalet-like aesthetic, with wooden walls and flooring.
That extra width really shows in the living room, which contains a sofa, a coffee table, and an entertainment center with a TV. There's also a closet and lots of glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light. A mini-split air-conditioning unit and a ceiling fan help maintain a comfortable temperature, along with an electric fireplace.
The kitchen is also generously proportioned for a tiny house and is equipped with a sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher, which is a rare but welcome addition in a tiny house. Additionally, it has lots of cabinetry, including a pull-out pantry, plus some shelving. A dining table is nearby.
The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen via a wooden door and includes a washer/dryer, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a bathtub/shower – again, this is a notable addition in a tiny house, where you're usually more likely to find only a shower.
The bedroom is reached from the kitchen too, through another wooden door. It includes a king-sized bed, built-in wardrobes, a closet, and a TV, with a large picture window framing the view.
The Shoreline is up for sale for US$199,360 and, as mentioned, it's located on Escape's own property. The idea is that you buy the home and then pay a monthly rental of $680 for the plot and services.
Source: Escape
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.