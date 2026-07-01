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Tiny Houses

XL tiny house provides small living without sacrificing comfort

By Adam Williams
July 01, 2026
XL tiny house provides small living without sacrificing comfort
The Shoreline, by Escape, is a spacious single-floor park model that pushes the limits of small living
The Shoreline, by Escape, is a spacious single-floor park model that pushes the limits of small living
View 10 Images
The Shoreline, by Escape, is a spacious single-floor park model that pushes the limits of small living
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The Shoreline, by Escape, is a spacious single-floor park model that pushes the limits of small living
The Shoreline includes a large screened porch with space for seating
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The Shoreline includes a large screened porch with space for seating
Thanks to its extra-wide design, the Shoreline's living room looks much larger than a typical tiny house
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Thanks to its extra-wide design, the Shoreline's living room looks much larger than a typical tiny house
The Shoreline's living area has expansive windows, framing the view and maximizing natural light inside
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The Shoreline's living area has expansive windows, framing the view and maximizing natural light inside
The Shoreline is permanently installed at Escape's own Canoe Bay Village community
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The Shoreline is permanently installed at Escape's own Canoe Bay Village community
The Shoreline's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
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The Shoreline's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
The Shoreline's bedroom contains a king-sized bed, built-in storage units, and a TV - plus an overhead fan for comfort
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The Shoreline's bedroom contains a king-sized bed, built-in storage units, and a TV - plus an overhead fan for comfort
The Shoreline's bedroom has a large picture window
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The Shoreline's bedroom has a large picture window
The Shoreline's bathroom boasts a bathtub/shower, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
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The Shoreline's bathroom boasts a bathtub/shower, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
The Shoreline's bathroom features a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer
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The Shoreline's bathroom features a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer
View gallery - 10 images

How large does a tiny house have to get before it's no longer a tiny house? We're not sure, but this model must be getting close, offering a spacious interior that delivers single-floor living without sacrificing comfort.

Designed by Escape, the Shoreline is a non-towable park model that's permanently installed on the firm's own Canoe Bay Village tiny house community in Wisconsin. It has similar dimensions to its previous Shoreline Glass House, but with a length of 47 ft (14.3 m) and a width of 17 ft (5.2 m). The latter is a huge increase on the tiny house standard width of 8.5 ft (2.6 m). Its exterior is reminiscent of a chalet and is finished in timber, with a metal roof.

The Shoreline includes a large screened porch with space for seating
The Shoreline includes a large screened porch with space for seating

The home's glass door entrance opens onto its screened porch. This has ample space for seating. Double glass doors open onto the home proper, which continues the chalet-like aesthetic, with wooden walls and flooring.

That extra width really shows in the living room, which contains a sofa, a coffee table, and an entertainment center with a TV. There's also a closet and lots of glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light. A mini-split air-conditioning unit and a ceiling fan help maintain a comfortable temperature, along with an electric fireplace.

Thanks to its extra-wide design, the Shoreline's living room looks much larger than a typical tiny house
Thanks to its extra-wide design, the Shoreline's living room looks much larger than a typical tiny house

The kitchen is also generously proportioned for a tiny house and is equipped with a sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher, which is a rare but welcome addition in a tiny house. Additionally, it has lots of cabinetry, including a pull-out pantry, plus some shelving. A dining table is nearby.

The bathroom is accessed from the kitchen via a wooden door and includes a washer/dryer, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a bathtub/shower – again, this is a notable addition in a tiny house, where you're usually more likely to find only a shower.

The Shoreline's bedroom contains a king-sized bed, built-in storage units, and a TV - plus an overhead fan for comfort
The Shoreline's bedroom contains a king-sized bed, built-in storage units, and a TV - plus an overhead fan for comfort

The bedroom is reached from the kitchen too, through another wooden door. It includes a king-sized bed, built-in wardrobes, a closet, and a TV, with a large picture window framing the view.

The Shoreline is up for sale for US$199,360 and, as mentioned, it's located on Escape's own property. The idea is that you buy the home and then pay a monthly rental of $680 for the plot and services.

Source: Escape

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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