30-ft-long tiny house doubles down on small-space flexibility

Though it only measures 368 sq ft (34 sq m), the Smidge punches above its weight thanks to its flexible interior layout. The tiny house includes a useful office area that doubles as a downstairs bedroom, as well as a second sleeping area upstairs.

Designed by Teacup Tiny Homes, the Smidge is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m). The exterior is clad in horizontal lap siding and topped by a black standing-seam metal roof. It also has plenty of windows, helping fill the interior with natural light.

The Smidge's Murphy style bed folds down from the wall to reveal a queen-sized bed Teacup Tiny Homes

The home's glass door opens into its living room. This includes a storage unit, plus space for a sofa. A wood-burning stove provides warmth, along with underfloor heating and a propane-powered forced-air furnace.

Next to the living room is the office/bedroom. This features a Murphy style bed with a folding desk mounted to its underside. When it's time to hit the sack, the owners simply pull the unit down, revealing a queen-sized bed. This is a nice idea and really helps make the most out of the space.

The Smidge's office doubles as a guest bedroom thanks to a Murphy style bed Teacup Tiny Homes

Over on the other side of the living room is the kitchen. This is equipped with a double-basin sink, an oven and an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a washer/dryer. There's also quite a lot of cabinetry in here, and a storage-integrated staircase with drawers, cupboards, and a pull-out pantry.

The bathroom is nearby and contains a vanity sink, a walk-in shower, and an incinerating toilet – which literally turns waste into ash. The builder likens the system to an air fryer, which is almost enough to put you off your French fries.

The Smidge's living room includes a large storage unit, space for a sofa, and a wood-burning stove Teacup Tiny Homes

The Smidge includes a loft bedroom, which is accessed by the storage staircase mentioned. The room itself has a low ceiling and a double bed.

The Smidge was commissioned by a client and is based on Teacup Tiny Homes' Margo range, which typically starts at CAD 165,000 (for reference, this works out as roughly US$116,000), but varies depending on options. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Teacup Tiny Homes