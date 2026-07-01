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Tiny Houses

30-ft-long tiny house doubles down on small-space flexibility

By Adam Williams
July 01, 2026
30-ft-long tiny house doubles down on small-space flexibility
The Smidge, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is a 30-ft-long tiny house with a remarkably flexible interior layout
The Smidge, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is a 30-ft-long tiny house with a remarkably flexible interior layout
View 11 Images
The Smidge, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is a 30-ft-long tiny house with a remarkably flexible interior layout
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The Smidge, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is a 30-ft-long tiny house with a remarkably flexible interior layout
The Smidge's interior measures 368 sq ft (34 sq m)
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The Smidge's interior measures 368 sq ft (34 sq m)
The Smidge's living room includes a large storage unit, space for a sofa, and a wood-burning stove
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The Smidge's living room includes a large storage unit, space for a sofa, and a wood-burning stove
The Smidge's office doubles as a guest bedroom thanks to a Murphy style bed
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The Smidge's office doubles as a guest bedroom thanks to a Murphy style bed
The Smidge's Murphy style bed folds down from the wall, transforming the office into a bedroom
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The Smidge's Murphy style bed folds down from the wall to reveal a queen-sized bed
The Smidge's Murphy style bed, shown in the sleeping position
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The Smidge's Murphy style bed, shown in the sleeping position
The Smidge's kitchen includes a double-basin sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer
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The Smidge's kitchen includes a double-basin sink, an induction cooktop, an oven, and a fridge/freezer
The Smidge's bathroom contains a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet
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The Smidge's bathroom contains a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet
The Smidge's toilet is an incinerating model that burns waste to ash
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The Smidge's toilet is an incinerating model that burns waste to ash
The Smidge's upstairs bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and contains a double bed
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The Smidge's upstairs bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and contains a double bed
The Smidge's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft room with a low ceiling
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The Smidge's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft room with a low ceiling
View gallery - 11 images

Though it only measures 368 sq ft (34 sq m), the Smidge punches above its weight thanks to its flexible interior layout. The tiny house includes a useful office area that doubles as a downstairs bedroom, as well as a second sleeping area upstairs.

Designed by Teacup Tiny Homes, the Smidge is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m). The exterior is clad in horizontal lap siding and topped by a black standing-seam metal roof. It also has plenty of windows, helping fill the interior with natural light.

The Smidge's Murphy style bed folds down from the wall, transforming the office into a bedroom
The Smidge's Murphy style bed folds down from the wall to reveal a queen-sized bed

The home's glass door opens into its living room. This includes a storage unit, plus space for a sofa. A wood-burning stove provides warmth, along with underfloor heating and a propane-powered forced-air furnace.

Next to the living room is the office/bedroom. This features a Murphy style bed with a folding desk mounted to its underside. When it's time to hit the sack, the owners simply pull the unit down, revealing a queen-sized bed. This is a nice idea and really helps make the most out of the space.

The Smidge's office doubles as a guest bedroom thanks to a Murphy style bed
The Smidge's office doubles as a guest bedroom thanks to a Murphy style bed

Over on the other side of the living room is the kitchen. This is equipped with a double-basin sink, an oven and an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a washer/dryer. There's also quite a lot of cabinetry in here, and a storage-integrated staircase with drawers, cupboards, and a pull-out pantry.

The bathroom is nearby and contains a vanity sink, a walk-in shower, and an incinerating toilet – which literally turns waste into ash. The builder likens the system to an air fryer, which is almost enough to put you off your French fries.

The Smidge's living room includes a large storage unit, space for a sofa, and a wood-burning stove
The Smidge's living room includes a large storage unit, space for a sofa, and a wood-burning stove

The Smidge includes a loft bedroom, which is accessed by the storage staircase mentioned. The room itself has a low ceiling and a double bed.

The Smidge was commissioned by a client and is based on Teacup Tiny Homes' Margo range, which typically starts at CAD 165,000 (for reference, this works out as roughly US$116,000), but varies depending on options. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to get in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Teacup Tiny Homes

View gallery - 11 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintHouseHomeMicro-House
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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