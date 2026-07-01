30-ft-long tiny house doubles down on small-space flexibility
Though it only measures 368 sq ft (34 sq m), the Smidge punches above its weight thanks to its flexible interior layout. The tiny house includes a useful office area that doubles as a downstairs bedroom, as well as a second sleeping area upstairs.
Designed by Teacup Tiny Homes, the Smidge is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m). The exterior is clad in horizontal lap siding and topped by a black standing-seam metal roof. It also has plenty of windows, helping fill the interior with natural light.
The home's glass door opens into its living room. This includes a storage unit, plus space for a sofa. A wood-burning stove provides warmth, along with underfloor heating and a propane-powered forced-air furnace.
Next to the living room is the office/bedroom. This features a Murphy style bed with a folding desk mounted to its underside. When it's time to hit the sack, the owners simply pull the unit down, revealing a queen-sized bed. This is a nice idea and really helps make the most out of the space.
Over on the other side of the living room is the kitchen. This is equipped with a double-basin sink, an oven and an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and a washer/dryer. There's also quite a lot of cabinetry in here, and a storage-integrated staircase with drawers, cupboards, and a pull-out pantry.
The bathroom is nearby and contains a vanity sink, a walk-in shower, and an incinerating toilet – which literally turns waste into ash. The builder likens the system to an air fryer, which is almost enough to put you off your French fries.
The Smidge includes a loft bedroom, which is accessed by the storage staircase mentioned. The room itself has a low ceiling and a double bed.
The Smidge was commissioned by a client and is based on Teacup Tiny Homes' Margo range, which typically starts at CAD 165,000 (for reference, this works out as roughly US$116,000), but varies depending on options. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to get in touch with the firm directly.
Source: Teacup Tiny Homes
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