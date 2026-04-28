Extra-wide tiny house puts the party on the roof

This extra-wide tiny house features a remarkably spacious and open interior that sleeps two in comfort. The "Tiny Mansion" also boosts living space with a huge rooftop terrace that's more than large enough to host parties on.

The Solace is designed by Removed Tiny Homes and is part of its Tiny Mansion line, along with the Onda. Though shown installed semi-permanently here, it's actually based on a triple-axle trailer, with a length of 10 m (32.8 ft) and a width of 3.4 m (11.1 ft). The exterior is finished in corrugated metal and timber, and it's surrounded by a large ground-floor deck area.

The Solace's rooftop deck has ample space to entertain guests Removed Tiny Homes

One challenge when downsizing is the lack of room to host parties, but that shouldn't be a problem here. Exterior steps lead up to the Solace's rooftop terrace, which looks massive and has space for multiple tables and chairs.

The interior of the home measures 67 sq m (720 sq ft), and is arranged on one floor. Thanks to its generous glazing, which includes five-panel bi-fold doors, there's lots of natural light in there and the open layout and clean modern decor accentuates the additional space that the extra width offers compared to a standard tiny house.

The added space is most noticeable in the kitchen/living area, which includes a large L-shaped sofa facing the glazed entrance. The kitchen is equipped with an oven and two-burner propane-powered cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, plus lots of cabinetry and a dining table for four.

A small hallway leads to the bathroom and the bedroom. The former is spacious for a tiny house and includes lots of storage space, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a glass-enclosed shower. There's also a stacked washing machine and dryer. The latter, meanwhile, includes its own separate glass doors connecting to the outside, plus it has ample headroom to stand upright due to the home's single floor configuration. It contains a double bed and some storage.

The Solace's interior has an open kitchen that makes good use of the home's additional width Removed Tiny Homes

The Solace is up for sale from AUD 227,990 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$163,000), plus delivery, which is available throughout Australia.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes