Three-bedroom tiny house makes space for comfortable family living

Designing a tiny house for a couple is one thing, but creating a home on wheels for an entire family is another challenge entirely. The Soma addresses this with a remarkably spacious layout that packs in three bedrooms and a large open living area.

Created by Removed Tiny Homes, the Soma is shown in the renders here semi-permanently installed with a wraparound deck, but the home is based on a triple-axle trailer. Its dimensions are similar to the firm's other "Tiny Mansion" model, the Solace, and it has a length of 10 m (32.8 ft) and a width of 3.4 m (11.1 ft), which is a small but significant increase on the standard width of 2.6 m (8.5 ft). Its exterior is finished in corrugated steel and engineered wood.

The Soma's interior measures 52 sq m (560 sq ft), much of which is taken up by its large open living room/kitchen area Removed Tiny Homes

The interior looks very open and airy thanks to the extra width, high ceiling, and generous glazing. It features timber flooring, plywood walls, and a choice of ply or timber ceiling.

Much of the available 52 sq m (560 sq ft) floorspace is taken up by an open living room/kitchen. The former includes a large sofa, along with an entertainment center and TV. The latter is a standout and is equipped with a sink, a fridge/freezer, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, and a dishwasher – still a notable feature in a tiny house. A breakfast bar provides seating for up to four people.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, the bathroom includes a separate washing machine and dryer, a vanity sink, and a glass-enclosed shower. A choice of composting or incinerating toilet (which burns waste into ash) rounds out the space.

The Soma's master bedroom is located downstairs, on the opposite side of the home from the living room/kitchen and is accessed via a small hallway. Thanks to its ground-floor position, it offers ample headroom to stand upright and contains a double bed, plus some built-in wardrobes.

The two additional bedrooms are located upstairs and are accessed by a staircase in the hallway. Both are typical loft-style rooms with low ceilings, though each contains a double bed and some storage. Each also features a lowered standing platform area, offering a little extra height to make it easier to get into bed and get dressed.

The Soma's upstairs bedrooms have low ceilings but include a lowered standing platform to make it easier to stand up and get dressed Removed Tiny Homes

The Soma is currently on the market from AUD 204,990 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$148,000), plus delivery, which is available throughout Australia.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes