© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Three-bedroom tiny house makes space for comfortable family living

By Adam Williams
May 04, 2026
Three-bedroom tiny house makes space for comfortable family living
The Soma, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a spacious family friendly towable tiny house that contains three bedrooms
The Soma, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a spacious family friendly towable tiny house that contains three bedrooms
View 8 Images
The Soma, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a spacious family friendly towable tiny house that contains three bedrooms
1/8
The Soma, by Removed Tiny Homes, is a spacious family friendly towable tiny house that contains three bedrooms
The Soma's interior measures 52 sq m (560 sq ft), much of which is taken up by its large open living room/kitchen area
2/8
The Soma's interior measures 52 sq m (560 sq ft), much of which is taken up by its large open living room/kitchen area
The Soma has a width of 3.4 m (11.1 ft), offering a more roomy and apartment-like layout than standard tiny house models
3/8
The Soma has a width of 3.4 m (11.1 ft), offering a more roomy and apartment-like layout than standard tiny house models
The Soma's master bedroom is reached by a small hallway
4/8
The Soma's master bedroom is reached by a small hallway
The Soma's master bedroom includes a double bed and has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to its downstairs position
5/8
The Soma's master bedroom includes a double bed and has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to its downstairs position
The Soma's bathroom includes a washing machine and dryer, a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a choice of composting or incinerating toilet
6/8
The Soma's bathroom includes a washing machine and dryer, a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a choice of composting or incinerating toilet
The Soma's upstairs bedrooms have low ceilings but include a lowered standing platform to make it easier to stand up and get dressed
7/8
The Soma's upstairs bedrooms have low ceilings but include a lowered standing platform to make it easier to stand up and get dressed
Each of the Soma's upstairs bedrooms includes a double bed and some storage space
8/8
Each of the Soma's upstairs bedrooms includes a double bed and some storage space
View gallery - 8 images

Designing a tiny house for a couple is one thing, but creating a home on wheels for an entire family is another challenge entirely. The Soma addresses this with a remarkably spacious layout that packs in three bedrooms and a large open living area.

Created by Removed Tiny Homes, the Soma is shown in the renders here semi-permanently installed with a wraparound deck, but the home is based on a triple-axle trailer. Its dimensions are similar to the firm's other "Tiny Mansion" model, the Solace, and it has a length of 10 m (32.8 ft) and a width of 3.4 m (11.1 ft), which is a small but significant increase on the standard width of 2.6 m (8.5 ft). Its exterior is finished in corrugated steel and engineered wood.

The Soma's interior measures 52 sq m (560 sq ft), much of which is taken up by its large open living room/kitchen area
The Soma's interior measures 52 sq m (560 sq ft), much of which is taken up by its large open living room/kitchen area

The interior looks very open and airy thanks to the extra width, high ceiling, and generous glazing. It features timber flooring, plywood walls, and a choice of ply or timber ceiling.

Much of the available 52 sq m (560 sq ft) floorspace is taken up by an open living room/kitchen. The former includes a large sofa, along with an entertainment center and TV. The latter is a standout and is equipped with a sink, a fridge/freezer, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, and a dishwasher – still a notable feature in a tiny house. A breakfast bar provides seating for up to four people.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, the bathroom includes a separate washing machine and dryer, a vanity sink, and a glass-enclosed shower. A choice of composting or incinerating toilet (which burns waste into ash) rounds out the space.

The Soma's master bedroom is located downstairs, on the opposite side of the home from the living room/kitchen and is accessed via a small hallway. Thanks to its ground-floor position, it offers ample headroom to stand upright and contains a double bed, plus some built-in wardrobes.

The two additional bedrooms are located upstairs and are accessed by a staircase in the hallway. Both are typical loft-style rooms with low ceilings, though each contains a double bed and some storage. Each also features a lowered standing platform area, offering a little extra height to make it easier to get into bed and get dressed.

The Soma's upstairs bedrooms have low ceilings but include a lowered standing platform to make it easier to stand up and get dressed
The Soma's upstairs bedrooms have low ceilings but include a lowered standing platform to make it easier to stand up and get dressed

The Soma is currently on the market from AUD 204,990 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$148,000), plus delivery, which is available throughout Australia.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Daphne, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house that offers a spacious and light-filled single-floor layout
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house brings big-home comforts to small living
Tiny houses typically require major compromises when it comes to home comforts, but this extra-wide model takes a different approach. Its open layout includes a large living room and kitchen, plus a bathroom with separate bathtub and shower.
The Smile, by Vagabond Haven, is an extra-wide tiny house designed to create a spacious home for two
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house provides apartment-like living for two
This extra-wide tiny house uses its increased width not to sleep more people or squeeze in extra features, but to create an open, apartment-like home for two. It also has lots of upgrades available and can be configured to run off-grid.
The Mysa 400 is an extra-wide tiny house that provides a spacious interior suitable for full-time living
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house offers spacious apartment-like living
The Mysa 400 by Irontown Modular is an extra-wide tiny house that features an apartment-style interior with a spacious living area, two bedrooms, and an open design that's suited to full-time living.
Cabin Devín is a compact tiny house that runs off-the-grid and has a light-filled space-saving layout
Tiny Houses
Off-grid micro house fits everything you need into just 215 sq ft
This off-grid cabin-style tiny house is seriously small, with a floorspace of just 215 sq ft. However, despite its modest dimensions, it has been expertly designed to provide everything you need for a short stay.
The Sledhaus 200, by Irontown Modular, is a compact tiny house designed for up to two people that starts at just US$49,600
Tiny Houses
200-sq-ft tiny house is compact, flexible, and surprisingly affordable
A 200-sq-ft tiny house doesn't sound like a lot to work with, but the Sledhaus 200 is more capable than you might expect. Its compact interior sleeps up to two people and starts at a relatively affordable price.
The Betty tiny house is a compact towable home for two that packs in lots of storage and a well-designed interior
Tiny Houses
28-ft tiny house hits sweet spot between portability and livability
The Betty sits in a nice mid-size spot that's a good compromise between portability and spaciousness. The tiny house provides a well-planned interior layout designed for two, including a proper ground-floor bedroom and a loft for storage.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!