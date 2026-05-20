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Tiny Houses

Spacious tiny house skips loft living for single-floor comfort

By Adam Williams
May 20, 2026
Spacious tiny house skips loft living for single-floor comfort
The Tallebudgera tiny house is a single-floor model that provides spacious living for one or two people
The Tallebudgera tiny house is a single-floor model that provides spacious living for one or two people
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The Tallebudgera tiny house is a single-floor model that provides spacious living for one or two people
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The Tallebudgera tiny house is a single-floor model that provides spacious living for one or two people
The Tallebudgera tiny house's living room includes a large sofa and a wall-mounted TV
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The Tallebudgera tiny house's living room includes a large sofa and a wall-mounted TV
The Tallebudgera tiny house's interior combines tongue-and-groove-style wall panels with a plywood ceiling and a vinyl floor
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The Tallebudgera tiny house's interior combines tongue-and-groove-style wall panels with a plywood ceiling and a vinyl floor
The Tallebudgera tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar dining area
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The Tallebudgera tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar dining area
The Tallebudgera tiny house's bathroom is accessed from the kitchen using a pocket sliding door
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The Tallebudgera tiny house's bathroom is accessed from the kitchen using a pocket sliding door
The Tallebudgera tiny house's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, a washer/dryer, and a glass-enclosed shower (pictured dismantled for ease of transport)
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The Tallebudgera tiny house's bathroom includes a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, a washer/dryer, and a glass-enclosed shower (pictured dismantled for ease of transport)
The Tallebudgera tiny house's bedroom is located on the ground floor and opens to the outside through double glass doors
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The Tallebudgera tiny house's bedroom is located on the ground floor and opens to the outside through double glass doors
View gallery - 7 images

Not everyone is cut out for climbing into cramped tiny house loft bedrooms. The Tallebudgera addresses this with a spacious layout suitable for full-time living that's arranged on a single floor.

Designed by Removed Tiny Homes, the Tallebudgera is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in Colorbond steel, a coated metal that's popular with Australian tiny house firms thanks to its durability. The home has a length of 9.6 m (31.5 ft) and a standard width of 2.4 m (7.10 ft), though it can optionally come with an increased width of 3 m (9.10 ft) for those who don't plan on regularly towing it – this would be a good move since the extra width really does make a big difference.

The Tallebudgera tiny house's living room includes a large sofa and a wall-mounted TV
The Tallebudgera tiny house's living room includes a large sofa and a wall-mounted TV

Given there's not a huge amount of space available inside, the home looks very comfortable for one or two people. It's finished in tongue-and-groove-style wall panels, with a plywood ceiling, and vinyl flooring. Double glass doors open onto the living room, which is furnished with a sofa and a wall-mounted TV, plus a large picture window framing the view.

The kitchen is adjacent and takes up a good portion of the available floorspace. It's equipped with a sink, an oven and a propane-powered two-burner cooktop, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer. Additionally, it includes a lot of cabinetry, as well as a breakfast bar dining area for two.

The Tallebudgera's bathroom is accessed from the kitchen via a pocket sliding door and contains a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a glass-enclosed shower, with the glass panels removed for travel in the photos. There's also a washer/dryer installed.

The bedroom is located at the opposite end of the home to the living room and looks open and light-filled, thanks to the high ceiling and generous glazing, including double glass doors that help open it up to the outside. It hosts a double bed, plus additional storage, including a small crawl space above the bathroom.

The Tallebudgera tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar dining area
The Tallebudgera tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar dining area

The Tallebudgera is up for sale from AUD 132,990 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$94,500) and has lots of options available, such as configuring its layout and choosing off-grid operation with solar panels, as shown in this example model. Delivery is available throughout Australia, but you'll need to contact the firm directly for rates.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes

View gallery - 7 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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