Spacious tiny house skips loft living for single-floor comfort

Not everyone is cut out for climbing into cramped tiny house loft bedrooms. The Tallebudgera addresses this with a spacious layout suitable for full-time living that's arranged on a single floor.

Designed by Removed Tiny Homes, the Tallebudgera is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in Colorbond steel, a coated metal that's popular with Australian tiny house firms thanks to its durability. The home has a length of 9.6 m (31.5 ft) and a standard width of 2.4 m (7.10 ft), though it can optionally come with an increased width of 3 m (9.10 ft) for those who don't plan on regularly towing it – this would be a good move since the extra width really does make a big difference.

The Tallebudgera tiny house's living room includes a large sofa and a wall-mounted TV Removed Tiny Homes

Given there's not a huge amount of space available inside, the home looks very comfortable for one or two people. It's finished in tongue-and-groove-style wall panels, with a plywood ceiling, and vinyl flooring. Double glass doors open onto the living room, which is furnished with a sofa and a wall-mounted TV, plus a large picture window framing the view.

The kitchen is adjacent and takes up a good portion of the available floorspace. It's equipped with a sink, an oven and a propane-powered two-burner cooktop, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer. Additionally, it includes a lot of cabinetry, as well as a breakfast bar dining area for two.

The Tallebudgera's bathroom is accessed from the kitchen via a pocket sliding door and contains a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a glass-enclosed shower, with the glass panels removed for travel in the photos. There's also a washer/dryer installed.

The bedroom is located at the opposite end of the home to the living room and looks open and light-filled, thanks to the high ceiling and generous glazing, including double glass doors that help open it up to the outside. It hosts a double bed, plus additional storage, including a small crawl space above the bathroom.

The Tallebudgera tiny house's kitchen includes a breakfast bar dining area Removed Tiny Homes

The Tallebudgera is up for sale from AUD 132,990 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$94,500) and has lots of options available, such as configuring its layout and choosing off-grid operation with solar panels, as shown in this example model. Delivery is available throughout Australia, but you'll need to contact the firm directly for rates.

Source: Removed Tiny Homes