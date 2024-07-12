16-ft-long tiny home wraps two in timber and cork

Following the Terra m1 and Terra m2, Portugal's MadeiGuincho has now revealed its third and final model in the series, the Terra m3_Tiny House. Featuring a cork-clad exterior, it highlights the studio's knack for working with compact interior layouts and provides a vacation home for up to two people.

The Terra m3_Tiny House is located in the same Alentejo region of Portugal as the Terra m1 and Terra m2 models. It's based on a double-axle trailer and it has a length of 5 m (a little over 16 ft), which is definitely on the small side, even for a European tiny house, with Baluchon's models typically a little larger at 6 m (20 ft), for example.

The tiny house was inspired by the landscape of a huge reservoir and the cork forests found in Portugal – which is the world's largest producer of cork. Like its predecessors, it features an outdoor deck that expands living space a little. Its interior decor is finished in wood its main entrance opens onto a basic kitchen with a sink and cabinetry. There's also a small wood-burning stove nearby for warmth.

The living room is raised above some storage and reached by a removable ladder. It contains some seating and that same removable ladder can be moved and used to offer access to a small rooftop terrace.

The Terra m3_Tiny House features a raised living room that's reached by a few wooden steps João Carranca

The Terra m3_Tiny House's bedroom is situated above the kitchen and reached by another wooden ladder. This is a typical tiny house-style space with a low ceiling and a double bed.

The bathroom, meanwhile, is situated on the ground floor and includes a shower, sink, and toilet. Additionally, it has an exterior door offering direct access to the terrace outside. Unusually, there's also third door in the kitchen that connects to the terrace too, which seems excessive but all three should help to fill the interior with a nice breeze when opened.

Source: MadeiGuincho