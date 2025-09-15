Terra Urban tiny house maximizes floorspace with elevating bed

Squeezing a comfortable and well-proportioned tiny house into a compact footprint is always a challenge, but Tru Form Tiny's Terra Urban tackles the issue in an novel way. The tiny house features an elevating bed that transforms its living room into a bedroom when it's time to hit the sack.

This model is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 26 ft (7.9 m), which is relatively compact for a North American tiny house – with some models, like the Cumberland, reaching as long as 45 ft (13.7 m). The Terra Urban features a contemporary exterior finished in a mixture of cedar and engineered wood, plus it has generous glazing, filling the interior with natural light.

The tiny house's glazed door opens onto the living room. This is the most interesting part of the home and includes a sofa and an electric fireplace, as well as the elevating bed mentioned. The bed is positioned near the ceiling when not in use, then at a flick of a switch it slowly descends via a motorized mechanism to turn the living room into a bedroom.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is well-stocked for a tiny house of its size and has a sink, a small dishwasher, an induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer a microwave, and an oven. There's also a washer/dryer and small rounded dining area built into the countertop, in addition to quite a lot of cabinetry.

The Terra Urban's elevating bed descends with the push of a button Tru Form Tiny

The Terra Urban's bathroom is located on the opposite side of the tiny house to the living room and it features a stone sink, flushing toilet, a shower, and a little storage space.

In addition to its elevating bed, the Terra Urban has a loft bedroom. This is accessed by storage-integrated staircase and is a typical loft model with a low ceiling, though it does have a lowered standing platform to make it easier to get dressed. There's also a little storage space in there too.

The Terra Urban is currently on the market and starts at US$89,000. It runs from an RV-style hookup as standard but can be upgraded with a full off-grid setup including solar panels and batteries, at extra cost.

Source: Tru Form Tiny