© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Cleverly designed tiny house punches above its weight in flexibility

By Adam Williams
January 14, 2026
Cleverly designed tiny house punches above its weight in flexibility
The Tink, by Modern Tiny Living, is a flexible and feature-packed home for two, plus guests
The Tink, by Modern Tiny Living, is a flexible and feature-packed home for two, plus guests
View 15 Images
The Tink, by Modern Tiny Living, is a flexible and feature-packed home for two, plus guests
1/15
The Tink, by Modern Tiny Living, is a flexible and feature-packed home for two, plus guests
The Tink is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m)
2/15
The Tink is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 28 ft (8.5 m)
The Tink is finished in engineered wood and topped by a steel roof
3/15
The Tink is finished in engineered wood and topped by a steel roof
The Tink's living room is very flexible and seats six on its U-shaped sofa
4/15
The Tink's living room is very flexible and seats six on its U-shaped sofa
The Tink's living room is raised slightly and accessed by a couple of steps
5/15
The Tink's living room is raised slightly and accessed by a couple of steps
The Tink's living room has lots of built-in storage, including under the floor and within the sofa
6/15
The Tink's living room has lots of built-in storage, including under the floor and within the sofa
The Tink's living room sofa converts into a double bed for guests
7/15
The Tink's living room sofa converts into a double bed for guests
The Tink's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
8/15
The Tink's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Tink's kitchen includes breakfast bar-style seating for two
9/15
The Tink's kitchen includes breakfast bar-style seating for two
The Tink's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a gas oven and cooktop, a washer/dryer, and a large quad-door fridge/freezer
10/15
The Tink's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a gas oven and cooktop, a washer/dryer, and a large quad-door fridge/freezer
The Tink's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
11/15
The Tink's bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase
The Tink's home office has its own dedicated entrance
12/15
The Tink's home office has its own dedicated entrance
The Tink's home office includes a desk and some seating, plus some storage space
13/15
The Tink's home office includes a desk and some seating, plus some storage space
The Tink's bathroom is compact and contains a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
14/15
The Tink's bathroom is compact and contains a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
The Tink's bedroom is a typical loft model with a low ceiling and a double bed, plus some storage
15/15
The Tink's bedroom is a typical loft model with a low ceiling and a double bed, plus some storage
View gallery - 15 images

Typically, a jack of all trades is... well, you know, but the Tink is adept at performing multiple roles. The compact tiny house is very flexible and packs in lots of clever storage, room for guests, and even space to work from home.

Designed by Modern Tiny Living, the Tink is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of just 28 ft (8.5 m). This puts it on the smaller side for a North American tiny house and could make it a good fit for those planning to relocate their home regularly. The exterior is finished in engineered wood and topped by a steel roof.

The tiny house has two entrances, with the main one opening next to the living room. Like Modern Tiny Living's Cerceaux, this space is raised and has lots of storage, including under the floor, in the steps leading up to it, and in the U-shaped seating area itself. The sofa accommodates an impressive six people at once and can also be converted into a double bed.

The Tink's living room has lots of built-in storage, including under the floor and within the sofa
The Tink's living room has lots of built-in storage, including under the floor and within the sofa

Next to the living room is the kitchen. This includes a farmhouse-style sink, a propane-powered oven and cooktop, a microwave, a large quad-door fridge/freezer, and a washer/dryer. It also has custom cabinetry, with brown maple countertops, and a countertop extension and breakfast bar-style seating for up to two people. Close to the kitchen is the bathroom, which looks pretty snug and contains a shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet.

At the opposite end of the home from the living room is the home office area. As mentioned, it has its own separate entrance and it hosts a desk, seating, and some additional storage.

There's just one dedicated bedroom in the Tink, accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. The bedroom itself is a typical loft-style setup, with a low ceiling, some shelving, and a double bed. A skylight helps maximize natural light.

The Tink's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a gas oven and cooktop, a washer/dryer, and a large quad-door fridge/freezer
The Tink's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a gas oven and cooktop, a washer/dryer, and a large quad-door fridge/freezer

We've no word on the price of the Tink, though it's a custom design for a client that's based on Modern Tiny Living's Kokosing model, which starts at US$109,000.

Source: Modern Tiny Living

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!