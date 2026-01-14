Cleverly designed tiny house punches above its weight in flexibility

Typically, a jack of all trades is... well, you know, but the Tink is adept at performing multiple roles. The compact tiny house is very flexible and packs in lots of clever storage, room for guests, and even space to work from home.

Designed by Modern Tiny Living, the Tink is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of just 28 ft (8.5 m). This puts it on the smaller side for a North American tiny house and could make it a good fit for those planning to relocate their home regularly. The exterior is finished in engineered wood and topped by a steel roof.

The tiny house has two entrances, with the main one opening next to the living room. Like Modern Tiny Living's Cerceaux, this space is raised and has lots of storage, including under the floor, in the steps leading up to it, and in the U-shaped seating area itself. The sofa accommodates an impressive six people at once and can also be converted into a double bed.

The Tink's living room has lots of built-in storage, including under the floor and within the sofa Modern Tiny Living

Next to the living room is the kitchen. This includes a farmhouse-style sink, a propane-powered oven and cooktop, a microwave, a large quad-door fridge/freezer, and a washer/dryer. It also has custom cabinetry, with brown maple countertops, and a countertop extension and breakfast bar-style seating for up to two people. Close to the kitchen is the bathroom, which looks pretty snug and contains a shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet.

At the opposite end of the home from the living room is the home office area. As mentioned, it has its own separate entrance and it hosts a desk, seating, and some additional storage.

There's just one dedicated bedroom in the Tink, accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. The bedroom itself is a typical loft-style setup, with a low ceiling, some shelving, and a double bed. A skylight helps maximize natural light.

The Tink's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a gas oven and cooktop, a washer/dryer, and a large quad-door fridge/freezer Modern Tiny Living

We've no word on the price of the Tink, though it's a custom design for a client that's based on Modern Tiny Living's Kokosing model, which starts at US$109,000.

Source: Modern Tiny Living