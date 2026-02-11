© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Modest single-floor tiny house looks surprisingly spacious inside

By Adam Williams
February 11, 2026
The Tiny Amsterdam is a two-person tiny house that would be a good fit as a vacation home or for regular travel
1/10
The Tiny Amsterdam has a length of just 7.2 m (23.7 ft), making it on the smaller side, even for a tiny house
The Tiny Amsterdam is based on a double-axle trailer but is shown here semi-permanently installed with a deck area and a jacuzzi
The Tiny Amsterdam's interior doesn't include a dedicated living room and instead its bedroom doubles as a hangout area
The Tiny Amsterdam's bedroom has lots of storage space available
The Tiny Amsterdam's bedroom, shown here with the blinds down and the projector running
The Tiny Amsterdam's kitchen includes a sink, an induction cooktop, a dishwasher, and cabinetry
The Tiny Amsterdam's kitchen area includes a small dining table for two that could double as a home working area
The Tiny Amsterdam's bathroom is small but includes a vanity sink, a shower, and a flushing toilet
The Tiny Amsterdam is a two-person tiny house that would be a good fit as a vacation home or for regular travel
With its length of just 7.2 m (23.7 ft), the Tiny Amsterdam is a bite-sized tiny house that suits regular travel or use as a vacation home. Despite its modest size, it has been designed to maximize living space and to keep things simple, meaning it looks surprisingly spacious inside.

Designed by Romania's Eco Tiny House, the Tiny Amsterdam is finished in engineered wood and is topped by a metal roof. Its footprint is around average for a Euro model but very small compared to some of the examples we see in North America, which can reach up to 15.85 m (52 ft). The home is based on a double-axle trailer but is shown here semi-permanently installed with a deck area that adds outdoor seating space and even a small jacuzzi.

The Tiny Amsterdam's interior doesn't include a dedicated living room and instead its bedroom doubles as a hangout area
The layout is arranged on one floor and is finished in wood, and it looks light-filled thanks to the large amount of windows, including glass double doors. This one lacks a dedicated living room. Instead, the bedroom serves as a general hangout spot and it includes a double bed that's installed above some storage, with some more storage next to it. Additionally, a projector is mounted above the bed and a screen can be pulled down to cover one of the windows when it's time to settle down and watch a movie.

The kitchen occupies the center of the home and is quite spacious. It's equipped with an induction cooktop, a sink, a dishwasher, and cabinetry, plus space for additional appliances. The kitchen also contains a dining table for two that could double as a useful home working area.

On the opposite side of the home to the bedroom/hangout area is the bathroom. This looks very compact, but does contain a vanity sink, a shower, and a flushing toilet.

The Tiny Amsterdam's kitchen includes a sink, an induction cooktop, a dishwasher, and cabinetry
The Tiny Amsterdam is currently up for sale from €78,490 (roughly US$93,500), plus taxes. We've no word on delivery for this model so those interested are best getting in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Eco Tiny House

