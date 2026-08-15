Stilted tiny house takes stripped-back approach to small living

This timber retreat is small on home comforts but big on simple rustic charm. Designed to serve as a short-stay vacation home, it features a deliberately stripped-back interior that provides the basics needed for two people to relax, sleep, and enjoy the view.

Designed by Officina82, the TreeBox is nestled among some woodland in a picturesque spot in Garessio, Italy. Raised over the hillside on four wooden stilts, its design is inspired by the traditional hay barns in the neighboring region – specifically their form once filled with hay.

The TreeBox's bed is positioned to make the most of the view Officina82

"Its design is inspired by the barchi, the traditional hay barns of the Italian Ligurian Alps, characterized by a movable roof supported by four wooden posts, which can slide vertically according to the amount of hay needing protection," explains Officina82. "From this idea of movement and upward momentum, TreeBOX was born: a roof that rises to reach the canopy of Selucente's oak trees, offering guests a unique stay immersed in nature."

The tiny cabin is accessed from the hillside using a bridge, which includes an outdoor seating area and a table. The interior measures just 12 sq m (130 sq ft) and is very simple. Clad in unfinished wood, it contains a large bed which doubles as a general hangout area and is oriented to make the most of the view.

Above this is a netted loft. Reached by a few wooden steps, it provides a separate space for reading or lounging around, and is topped by a skylight. A small handwheel is used to open one of the windows.

The TreeBox's bridge hosts some seating and a coffee table Officina82

And... that's pretty much it. You might have noticed that there's no running water, nor a bathroom, but rather than guests having to make like a bear and use the surrounding forest, there's actually a standalone bathroom with shower installed a short distance away. There's no kitchen either, or even a fridge, so all food and drink is delivered.

If you'd like to stay in it yourself, the TreeBox is part of a larger rental development called Selucente that also hosts other novel shelters, such as the StarBox, which is basically a bedroom in a box that opens up to the elements.

Source: Officina82