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Tiny Houses

Stilted tiny house takes stripped-back approach to small living

By Adam Williams
August 15, 2026
Stilted tiny house takes stripped-back approach to small living
The TreeBox tiny house, by Officina82, is a simple shelter that's inspired by traditional hay barns in Italy
The TreeBox tiny house, by Officina82, is a simple shelter that's inspired by traditional hay barns in Italy
View 7 Images
The TreeBox tiny house, by Officina82, is a simple shelter that's inspired by traditional hay barns in Italy
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The TreeBox tiny house, by Officina82, is a simple shelter that's inspired by traditional hay barns in Italy
The TreeBox is raised above the hillside on four wooden stilts
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The TreeBox is raised above the hillside on four wooden stilts
A short bridge provides access to the TreeBox from the hillside
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A short bridge provides access to the TreeBox from the hillside
The TreeBox's bridge hosts some seating and a coffee table
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The TreeBox's bridge hosts some seating and a coffee table
The TreeBox's main living area is topped by a netted loft space that's reached by some wooden steps
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The TreeBox's main living area is topped by a netted loft space that's reached by some wooden steps
The TreeBox's bed is positioned to make the most of the view
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The TreeBox's bed is positioned to make the most of the view
The TreeBox's netted loft includes a small operable window and a skylight
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The TreeBox's netted loft includes a small operable window and a skylight
View gallery - 7 images

This timber retreat is small on home comforts but big on simple rustic charm. Designed to serve as a short-stay vacation home, it features a deliberately stripped-back interior that provides the basics needed for two people to relax, sleep, and enjoy the view.

Designed by Officina82, the TreeBox is nestled among some woodland in a picturesque spot in Garessio, Italy. Raised over the hillside on four wooden stilts, its design is inspired by the traditional hay barns in the neighboring region – specifically their form once filled with hay.

The TreeBox's bed is positioned to make the most of the view
The TreeBox's bed is positioned to make the most of the view

"Its design is inspired by the barchi, the traditional hay barns of the Italian Ligurian Alps, characterized by a movable roof supported by four wooden posts, which can slide vertically according to the amount of hay needing protection," explains Officina82. "From this idea of movement and upward momentum, TreeBOX was born: a roof that rises to reach the canopy of Selucente's oak trees, offering guests a unique stay immersed in nature."

The tiny cabin is accessed from the hillside using a bridge, which includes an outdoor seating area and a table. The interior measures just 12 sq m (130 sq ft) and is very simple. Clad in unfinished wood, it contains a large bed which doubles as a general hangout area and is oriented to make the most of the view.

Above this is a netted loft. Reached by a few wooden steps, it provides a separate space for reading or lounging around, and is topped by a skylight. A small handwheel is used to open one of the windows.

The TreeBox's bridge hosts some seating and a coffee table
The TreeBox's bridge hosts some seating and a coffee table

And... that's pretty much it. You might have noticed that there's no running water, nor a bathroom, but rather than guests having to make like a bear and use the surrounding forest, there's actually a standalone bathroom with shower installed a short distance away. There's no kitchen either, or even a fridge, so all food and drink is delivered.

If you'd like to stay in it yourself, the TreeBox is part of a larger rental development called Selucente that also hosts other novel shelters, such as the StarBox, which is basically a bedroom in a box that opens up to the elements.

Source: Officina82

View gallery - 7 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseShelterTreehouse
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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