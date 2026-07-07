26-ft-long tiny house is surprisingly spacious inside

Though it only has a length of 8 m (26 ft), the White Pine uses an increased width and open design to provide an interior that's more spacious than you'd expect. The tiny house contains a large living area and kitchen, plus a pair of easily accessed loft bedrooms.

Designed by New Zealand's Tiny Timber Homes, this particular White Pine model isn't actually shown on wheels, but the firm can install it on a triple-axle trailer if needed. It's clad in white painted steel and topped by a metal roof. A large glass door entrance helps open the home to the outdoors and fills it with natural light. As mentioned, it's also slightly wider than the tiny house standard, at 3 m (9.8 ft) instead of 2.6 m (8.5 ft). This doesn't sound like a lot, but every inch helps with these tiny houses.

A large glass door entrance opens up the White Pine to the outdoors and helps maximize daylight inside Tiny Timber Homes

The interior measures 45 sq m (484 sq ft) and is arranged around the open living area, which is furnished with a sofa and bean-bag seating. It also has a wood-burning stove, which should be sufficient to heat the entire home. You'd probably want to add some extra storage, though there's plenty of room for additional cabinetry.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is a good size for a tiny house and is equipped with a sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and quite a lot of cabinetry. A dining table provides seating for four. There's also a trifold window that opens up to the outside, making it easier to serve food.

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house to the kitchen is the bathroom. Reached by a sliding door, it includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet. A small laundry area with a washer/dryer is installed too.

The White Pine's two loft areas are connected by a walkway Tiny Timber Homes

There are two lofts in the White Pine, which are connected by a walkway with guard rail and one shared staircase, making it easier to move between the two lofts than if each had its own staircase. In this model, one loft is configured as an additional hangout space and features a sofa bed and another bean bag, with some storage space. The main loft, meanwhile, has a dividing wall for privacy and contains a double bed and some more storage.

The White Pine has multiple options available, including specifying its size and color palette. It starts at NZD 115,000 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$65,000), plus taxes. We've no word on delivery charges, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Tiny Timber Homes