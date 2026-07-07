© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

26-ft-long tiny house is surprisingly spacious inside

By Adam Williams
July 07, 2026
26-ft-long tiny house is surprisingly spacious inside
The White Pine, by Tiny Timber Homes, has a more spacious interior than its modest proportions suggest
The White Pine, by Tiny Timber Homes, has a more spacious interior than its modest proportions suggest
View 9 Images
The White Pine, by Tiny Timber Homes, has a more spacious interior than its modest proportions suggest
1/9
The White Pine, by Tiny Timber Homes, has a more spacious interior than its modest proportions suggest
A large glass door entrance opens up the White Pine to the outdoors and helps maximize daylight inside
2/9
A large glass door entrance opens up the White Pine to the outdoors and helps maximize daylight inside
The White Pine's central living area is furnished with a large sofa and a wood-burning stove
3/9
The White Pine's central living area is furnished with a large sofa and a wood-burning stove
The White Pine's interior measures 45 sq m (484 sq ft)
4/9
The White Pine's interior measures 45 sq m (484 sq ft)
The White Pine's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house of its size
5/9
The White Pine's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and quite a lot of cabinetry for a tiny house of its size
The White Pine's two loft areas are connected by a walkway
6/9
The White Pine's two loft areas are connected by a walkway
The White Pine's kitchen includes a dining table for four
7/9
The White Pine's kitchen includes a dining table for four
The White Pine's bathroom (right) has a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, a toilet, and a laundry area with a washer/dryer
8/9
The White Pine's bathroom (right) has a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, a toilet, and a laundry area with a washer/dryer
The White Pine's main loft is used as its bedroom and contains a double bed and some additional storage
9/9
The White Pine's main loft is used as its bedroom and contains a double bed and some additional storage
View gallery - 9 images

Though it only has a length of 8 m (26 ft), the White Pine uses an increased width and open design to provide an interior that's more spacious than you'd expect. The tiny house contains a large living area and kitchen, plus a pair of easily accessed loft bedrooms.

Designed by New Zealand's Tiny Timber Homes, this particular White Pine model isn't actually shown on wheels, but the firm can install it on a triple-axle trailer if needed. It's clad in white painted steel and topped by a metal roof. A large glass door entrance helps open the home to the outdoors and fills it with natural light. As mentioned, it's also slightly wider than the tiny house standard, at 3 m (9.8 ft) instead of 2.6 m (8.5 ft). This doesn't sound like a lot, but every inch helps with these tiny houses.

A large glass door entrance opens up the White Pine to the outdoors and helps maximize daylight inside
A large glass door entrance opens up the White Pine to the outdoors and helps maximize daylight inside

The interior measures 45 sq m (484 sq ft) and is arranged around the open living area, which is furnished with a sofa and bean-bag seating. It also has a wood-burning stove, which should be sufficient to heat the entire home. You'd probably want to add some extra storage, though there's plenty of room for additional cabinetry.

Nearby is the kitchen. This is a good size for a tiny house and is equipped with a sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and quite a lot of cabinetry. A dining table provides seating for four. There's also a trifold window that opens up to the outside, making it easier to serve food.

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house to the kitchen is the bathroom. Reached by a sliding door, it includes a glass-enclosed shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet. A small laundry area with a washer/dryer is installed too.

The White Pine's two loft areas are connected by a walkway
The White Pine's two loft areas are connected by a walkway

There are two lofts in the White Pine, which are connected by a walkway with guard rail and one shared staircase, making it easier to move between the two lofts than if each had its own staircase. In this model, one loft is configured as an additional hangout space and features a sofa bed and another bean bag, with some storage space. The main loft, meanwhile, has a dividing wall for privacy and contains a double bed and some more storage.

The White Pine has multiple options available, including specifying its size and color palette. It starts at NZD 115,000 (for reference, this works out at roughly US$65,000), plus taxes. We've no word on delivery charges, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Tiny Timber Homes

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Daphne, by Teacup Tiny Homes, is an extra-wide tiny house that offers a spacious and light-filled single-floor layout
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house brings big-home comforts to small living
Tiny houses typically require major compromises when it comes to home comforts, but this extra-wide model takes a different approach. Its open layout includes a large living room and kitchen, plus a bathroom with separate bathtub and shower.
The Cascade Max, by Tru Form Tiny, is an extra-wide tiny house that's suitable for full-time family living
Tiny Houses
XL tiny house is equipped for full-time family living on wheels
This newly completed tiny house pushes the limits of tiny living with its substantial size and apartment-like interior. Measuring 399 sq ft, it offers enough space for full-time small living, even for a family.
The Smile, by Vagabond Haven, is an extra-wide tiny house designed to create a spacious home for two
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house provides apartment-like living for two
This extra-wide tiny house uses its increased width not to sleep more people or squeeze in extra features, but to create an open, apartment-like home for two. It also has lots of upgrades available and can be configured to run off-grid.
The Burleigh 9.6, by Removed Tiny Homes, is well-suited to full-time living for couples and small families
Tiny Houses
Two-bedroom tiny house is built for comfortable full-time living
The Burleigh 9.6 hits the sweet spot between too cramped for comfort and too large to tow, with a spacious layout that includes two bedrooms and a remarkably luxurious bathroom, making it well suited to full-time living.
The Mysa 400 is an extra-wide tiny house that provides a spacious interior suitable for full-time living
Tiny Houses
Extra-wide tiny house offers spacious apartment-like living
The Mysa 400 by Irontown Modular is an extra-wide tiny house that features an apartment-style interior with a spacious living area, two bedrooms, and an open design that's suited to full-time living.
The Audrey by CozyCo Tiny Homes offers compact but comfortable living on wheels for up to two people
Tiny Houses
Two-person tiny house keeps things simple with single-level layout
This tiny house keeps things simple with a single-level layout that sleeps up to two people. Named the Audrey, the home's compact but comfortable interior is well-suited for use as a vacation home or a guest house or similar.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!