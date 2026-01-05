© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Upside-down tiny house is a lot more livable than you'd expect

By Adam Williams
January 05, 2026
The Wilhite tiny house, by Indigo River Tiny Homes, is finished in metal and is based on a triple-axle gooseneck trailer
The Wilhite's entrance opens directly into its central kitchen area
The Wilhite's kitchen includes a stainless steel countertop with a built-in sink, plus quite a lot of cabinetry
The Wilhite's kitchen is well-stocked with appliances and includes a dishwasher, an oven and four-burner cooktop, and a fridge/freezer
The Wilhite's bathroom continues the home's modern decor and includes black tile finishes
The Wilhite's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer
The Wilhite's downstairs bedroom is accessed by a sliding door from the kitchen
The Wilhite's bedroom includes a queen-sized storage bed. It also has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to its downstairs location
One of the Wilhite's storage lofts is situated adjacent to its raised living room. The home also includes another loft that's suitable for use as a second bedroom
The Wilhite's living room includes an electric fireplace, a wall-mounted TV, and a folding desk
This striking metal-finish tiny house provides a spacious interior while remaining road-legal. Named the Wilhite, it also has an unusual "upside-down" layout that places the bedroom downstairs and the living room upstairs, allowing it to squeeze in not just one but two lofts.

Designed by Indigo River Tiny Homes, the Wilhite is based on a triple-axle gooseneck trailer. It has a length of 39 ft (11.9 m), which is definitely on the larger side for a tiny house, though it has a standard width of 8.5 ft (2.6 m). So while you might not want to constantly relocate this one due to its sheer length, it can be transported without a towing permit.

The entrance opens into its kitchen, which takes up the center of the home. The decor throughout is very modern for a tiny house and looks light-filled thanks to generous glazing. The appliance lineup is solid and consists of a dishwasher, an oven and four-burner cooktop, and an unusual fridge/freezer that has two freezer drawers. The kitchen also has lots of cabinetry, a stainless steel countertop with a built-in sink, a pull-out pantry, and an expanding table with chairs stored inside.

The Wilhite's kitchen includes a stainless steel countertop with a built-in sink, plus quite a lot of cabinetry
The kitchen is flanked by two rooms. On one side lies the downstairs master bedroom. This is reached by a sliding door and has his and hers wardrobes, a TV mounted on the ceiling that pulls down for vertical viewing, and a queen-sized storage bed. Additionally, due to its ground-floor position, there's ample headroom to stand upright.

The bathroom, meanwhile, is on the other side of the kitchen. It's accessed by another sliding door and continues the contemporary styling with eye-catching black tiles. It includes a vanity sink, an enclosed glass shower, and a flushing toilet, along with a combined washer/dryer.

The Wilhite's living room is situated in the gooseneck (raised) part of the trailer. It's accessed by storage-integrated stairs and has a wall-mounted TV, an electric fireplace, and a built-in fold-up desk to serve as a home office space. There's no sofa pictured, but presumably the owners plan to install their own.

Elsewhere in the home are two loft spaces. One is adjacent to the living room and Indigo River Tiny Homes refers to it as a "crawl-in closet." It includes lots of storage space. Elsewhere is a second loft that's reached by a removable ladder and would also be suitable as a secondary bedroom or storage area.

The Wilhite's living room includes an electric fireplace, a wall-mounted TV, and a folding desk
The actual Wilhite model shown has already been sold, though it's based on Indigo River Tiny Homes' Pioneer range. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Indigo River Tiny Homes

