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Tiny Houses

Terrace-topped tiny house makes clever use of a compact footprint

By Adam Williams
September 17, 2026
Terrace-topped tiny house makes clever use of a compact footprint
The Winter Wonderland, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is a compact and feature-packed tiny house that's topped by a rooftop terrace
The Winter Wonderland, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is a compact and feature-packed tiny house that's topped by a rooftop terrace
View 16 Images
The Winter Wonderland, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is a compact and feature-packed tiny house that's topped by a rooftop terrace
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The Winter Wonderland, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, is a compact and feature-packed tiny house that's topped by a rooftop terrace
The Winter Wonderland's living room has a large sofa bed for guests
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The Winter Wonderland's living room has a large sofa bed for guests
The Winter Wonderland's sofa bed, shown here configured as a double bed
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The Winter Wonderland's sofa bed, shown here configured as a double bed
The Winter Wonderland has a length of 26 ft (7.9 m), making it on the smaller side for a North American tiny house
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The Winter Wonderland has a length of 26 ft (7.9 m), making it on the smaller side for a North American tiny house
The Winter Wonderland's living area includes a long drop-down table
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The Winter Wonderland's living area includes a long drop-down table
The Winter Wonderland's living room includes a large storage unit with a washer/dryer inside
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The Winter Wonderland's living room includes a large storage unit with a washer/dryer inside
The Winter Wonderland's living room features a wood-burning stove that should be sufficient to heat the home
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The Winter Wonderland's living room features a wood-burning stove that should be sufficient to heat the home
The Winter Wonderland's interior is finished in natural tongue-and-groove knotty pine
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The Winter Wonderland's interior is finished in natural tongue-and-groove knotty pine
The Winter Wonderland's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m)
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The Winter Wonderland's interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m)
The Winter Wonderland has a pet kennel integrated into its staircase
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The Winter Wonderland has a pet kennel integrated into its staircase
The Winter Wonderland's kitchen includes a pull-out pantry and multiple storage cabinets and drawers
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The Winter Wonderland's kitchen includes a pull-out pantry and multiple storage cabinets and drawers
The Winter Wonderland's secondary loft is accessed using a removable ladder
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The Winter Wonderland's secondary loft is accessed using a removable ladder
The Winter Wonderland's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a composting toilet
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The Winter Wonderland's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a composting toilet
The Winter Wonderland's secondary loft can be used for storage or as a guest bedroom that sleeps one person
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The Winter Wonderland's secondary loft can be used for storage or as a guest bedroom that sleeps one person
The Winter Wonderland's main bedroom is positioned above the kitchen and bathroom, and includes a double bed and some storage, along with access to the rooftop terrace
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The Winter Wonderland's main bedroom is positioned above the kitchen and bathroom, and includes a double bed and some storage, along with access to the rooftop terrace
The Winter Wonderland's rooftop terrace provides a little extra living space
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The Winter Wonderland's rooftop terrace provides a little extra living space
View gallery - 16 images

This terrace-topped tiny house has a relatively modest length of just 26 ft (7.9 m), but it also has a lot going on inside. It's well-suited to both regular travel and full-time living, and packs in lots of storage space, two lofts, and even a kennel for pets.

Named Winter Wonderland, the tiny house is designed by Backcountry Tiny Homes and is based on a triple-axle trailer. It's clad in a mixture of board-and-batten and lap siding. Its size puts it firmly in the "small" category for a North American tiny house, but is still a little larger than the really compact models, like Dragon Tiny Homes' Sora.

The Winter Wonderland's living area includes a long drop-down table
The Winter Wonderland's living area includes a long drop-down table

The interior measures 400 sq ft (37 sq m), which is around the same as a studio apartment, and has an attractive finish made up of natural tongue-and-groove knotty pine on the walls and ceiling, plus hardwood floors. Its entrance opens onto a living room with a large sofa bed that should be useful for occasional guests. Generous glazing fills the space with natural light and the wood-burning stove should be sufficient to heat the entire home. A cupboard also hides a washer/dryer.

Midway between the living room and kitchen is a drop-down dining table and some stool seating. The kitchen proper is quite well-stocked and has a stainless steel sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer. Unusually, a kennel for pets is installed in the nearby storage-integrated staircase. There's also lots of other storage, including multiple cabinets, drawers, and a pull-out pantry.

At the opposite side of the home to the living room lies the bathroom. This has a walk-in shower, a vanity sink, and a composting toilet (the toilet can also be a standard flushing unit if the owner prefers).

The Winter Wonderland's main bedroom is positioned above the kitchen and bathroom, and includes a double bed and some storage, along with access to the rooftop terrace
The Winter Wonderland's main bedroom is positioned above the kitchen and bathroom, and includes a double bed and some storage, along with access to the rooftop terrace

The storage-integrated staircase provides access to the Winter Wonderland's main bedroom, which is located above the kitchen and bathroom. Though it looks relatively standard at first glance, with storage units doubling as a divider plus a double bed, it's actually a real standout. This is because a doorway opens onto an exterior staircase leading up to the rooftop terrace above. It's only a relatively modest space, but personally I'd definitely take a small rooftop terrace over no rooftop terrace at all.

Additionally, a secondary loft is positioned above the living room. Reached by a removable ladder, it has space for a single person to sleep, or could be useful as a general storage/hobby space.

The Winter Wonderland is available in three price points: turnkey for US$127,230, unfurnished for $116,455, or as a shell for $63,670. Delivery is available throughout the US and internationally, but you'll need to contact the firm directly for rates.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes

View gallery - 16 images

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Tiny HousesTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHomeBuilding and Construction
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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