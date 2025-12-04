This ingenious tiny house is almost like two homes in one

The Yamabiko is small, even by tiny house standards. Yet despite its modest length of 6.6 m (21.6 ft), this clever model somehow manages to squeeze in not just one but two separate layouts, each mirroring the other and sharing a single bathroom.

Designed by Japan's Ikigai Collective, the Yamabiko is based on a trailer and looks fairly unassuming at first glance, aside from the fact it has two front doors instead of one. Its exterior is made up of utilitarian metal rather than the Japanese-style Shou Sugi Ban cladding you might expect given its popularity in the States.

It's only a little longer than Euro builds like Baluchon's Nouvelle Dans, while the USA's Tellico, for example, is over double the length. The interiors are finished in wood and look pleasantly minimalist. They're also remarkably compact, which makes sense since we're only dealing with such small floorplans.

The Yamabiko's bedrooms are reached by ladder and are typical loft models with low ceilings Ikigai Collective

Entering through the left-hand door visitors are presented with a small kitchen equipped with wooden countertops, a sink, a two-burner propane stove, and room for a few appliances.

The living room is adjacent, on the lower floor. Judging by the photos, the ceiling height is… let's call it "intimate," so taller folks would definitely need to watch their heads. The room itself is simple but functional, with an L-shaped sofa and a table, plus a little storage. A ladder provides access to the bedroom above. Again, you'll need to crouch, which is typical for tiny house lofts, and it contains a double bed.

The opposite living area is more or less identical. As mentioned, the two halves meet in the middle at the bathroom with doors on either side, containing a shower and flushing toilet. Presumably locks are already installed, but an "occupied" indicator could also be a worthwhile upgrade to avoid awkward nighttime rendezvous.

The obvious use for the Yamabiko is as a rental, though it could also be a good fit for a family or even just a couple who appreciate having their personal space. It won't be totally private given the shared bathroom and thin interior walls, but you're still getting far more separation in this thing than most other tiny houses we see. Westerners may struggle a little with the extra-small space, but in a country responsible for the Capsule Hotel, it makes a lot of sense.

Each of the Yamabiko's living rooms is essentially the same as its counterpart, but with a different sofa Ikigai Collective

The Yamabiko is currently for sale from 9.9 million Yen (roughly US$63,500) and optional extras include the materials used and a composting toilet, for example. We've no word on international availability with this one so best get in contact direct if interested.

Source: Ikigai Collective