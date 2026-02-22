© 2026 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Affordable tiny house is designed for families with children

By Adam Williams
February 22, 2026
The Zenith, by Vagabond Haven, is a spacious non-towable tiny house that's designed to be suitable for family living
The Zenith is finished in engineered wood, with an aluminum roof, and has generous glazing, including skylights
The Zenith is finished in engineered wood, with an aluminum roof, and has generous glazing, including skylights
The Zenith has a length of 11 m (36 ft) and a width of 3.45 m (11.3 ft), which is wider than is typical for a tiny house
The Zenith has a length of 11 m (36 ft) and a width of 3.45 m (11.3 ft), which is wider than is typical for a tiny house
The Zenith's interior is finished in wood and looks more house-like thanks to the increased width of the home
The Zenith's interior is finished in wood and looks more house-like thanks to the increased width of the home
The Zenith's living room includes a sofa, a dining area for two, and a wall-mounted TV
The Zenith's living room includes a sofa, a dining area for two, and a wall-mounted TV
The Zenith's kitchen has a sink, an oven, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer, plus cabinetry
The Zenith's kitchen has a sink, an oven, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer, plus cabinetry
The Zenith's downstairs bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to its downstairs location, and it includes a double bed and storage
The Zenith's downstairs bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to its downstairs location, and it includes a double bed and storage
The Zenith's upstairs bedroom is reached by a removable ladder and it includes a double bed and even a large closet space
The Zenith's upstairs bedroom is reached by a removable ladder and it includes a double bed and even a large closet space
The Zenith's upstairs bedroom closet can alternatively be used as a third bedroom for a child
The Zenith's upstairs bedroom closet can alternatively be used as a third bedroom for a child
The Zenith's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a sink, and a choice of flushing, composting, or incinerating toilet - as well as space for a washing machine
The Zenith's bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower, a sink, and a choice of flushing, composting, or incinerating toilet - as well as space for a washing machine
Downsizing can be difficult enough for a couple, but doing it with kids in tow is another challenge entirely. The Zenith tiny house has been designed to tackle this issue head-on with an extra-wide layout and a surprisingly affordable price.

Created by Sweden's Vagabond Haven, the Zenith isn't towable, and is meant to be transported to a location using a truck. It has a considerable length of 11 m (36 ft), as well as an increased width of 3.45 m (11.3 ft), making it significantly wider than most road-legal tiny houses. The home is finished in engineered wood and has an aluminum roof.

The interior of the home measures 44 sq m (473 sq ft) and is finished in wood, with a laminate floor. The extra width really makes a difference in its living room, which looks spacious by tiny house standards and includes a sofa bed and a dining table for four, with large windows offering scenic views potential. There's also a little storage in there and a wall-mounted TV.

The kitchen is situated nearby and looks well-proportioned too. Finished in wood, it's equipped with an oven and an induction cooktop, plus a sink and a fridge/freezer. There's also quite a lot of cabinetry and a breakfast bar area.

The bathroom is reached from the kitchen and has a glass-enclosed shower, a sink, and a choice of a flushing, composting, or incinerating toilet. The room also has a washer/dryer installed.

The main bedroom is downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to its lower-floor location. It includes a double bed with optional integrated storage, a dressing table, and additional cabinetry. The second bedroom is upstairs and is reached by a removable wooden ladder. This is a loft room with a low ceiling and has enough space for a double bed. However, there's also a walk-in – or rather crawl-in – closet space available that can alternatively serve as a third bedroom suitable for a child.

The Zenith starts at roughly €63,000 (US$74,000), depending on options chosen. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are best getting in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Vagabond Haven

