Affordable tiny house is designed for families with children

Downsizing can be difficult enough for a couple, but doing it with kids in tow is another challenge entirely. The Zenith tiny house has been designed to tackle this issue head-on with an extra-wide layout and a surprisingly affordable price.

Created by Sweden's Vagabond Haven, the Zenith isn't towable, and is meant to be transported to a location using a truck. It has a considerable length of 11 m (36 ft), as well as an increased width of 3.45 m (11.3 ft), making it significantly wider than most road-legal tiny houses. The home is finished in engineered wood and has an aluminum roof.

The Zenith's interior is finished in wood and looks more house-like thanks to the increased width of the home Vagabond Haven

The interior of the home measures 44 sq m (473 sq ft) and is finished in wood, with a laminate floor. The extra width really makes a difference in its living room, which looks spacious by tiny house standards and includes a sofa bed and a dining table for four, with large windows offering scenic views potential. There's also a little storage in there and a wall-mounted TV.

The kitchen is situated nearby and looks well-proportioned too. Finished in wood, it's equipped with an oven and an induction cooktop, plus a sink and a fridge/freezer. There's also quite a lot of cabinetry and a breakfast bar area.

The bathroom is reached from the kitchen and has a glass-enclosed shower, a sink, and a choice of a flushing, composting, or incinerating toilet. The room also has a washer/dryer installed.

The main bedroom is downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright thanks to its lower-floor location. It includes a double bed with optional integrated storage, a dressing table, and additional cabinetry. The second bedroom is upstairs and is reached by a removable wooden ladder. This is a loft room with a low ceiling and has enough space for a double bed. However, there's also a walk-in – or rather crawl-in – closet space available that can alternatively serve as a third bedroom suitable for a child.

The Zenith's kitchen has a sink, an oven, an induction cooktop, and a fridge/freezer, plus cabinetry Vagabond Haven

The Zenith starts at roughly €63,000 (US$74,000), depending on options chosen. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are best getting in touch with the firm directly.

Source: Vagabond Haven