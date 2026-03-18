BMW's sporty 3 series gets the electric Neue Klasse treatment, and it's stunning

BMW is following through with its plan to apply the Neue Klasse design language to its entire all-electric lineup, having started with the iX3 SUV last week. It's now moved onto the beloved 3 series, with the i3 50 xDrive electric sedan looking quite a bit like the prototype we saw last July.

That, my friends, is a very good thing.

The angular front fascia, with its kidneys merged together with four-eye lights, is a lot more subtle than on the outgoing i4 model. The lines across the body are more refined, and you'll find striking narrow tail lamps gracing the truncated rear (pun intended). The proportions on this i3 make for a sporty wide stance, and the long wheelbase and flared wheel arches add to its appeal in this department.

The refined front end sees the iconic kidneys merging with the i3's four-eye headlamps and a small BMW roundel in the valley between them BMW

I'm bummed BMW skipped the unique yellow corduroy interiors we saw in the concept model last year and went with more predictable options. However, there's an unconventional terracotta-like Castanea Bicolor option available that's rather fetching. It'll all look great under the expansive glass roof.

This Castanea bicolor interior option stands out from the usual blacks and beiges BMW

In the cockpit, you'll find a squarish steering wheel with metallic spokes and haptic touch sliders, a faceted 17.3-inch infotainment screen in the center with integrated climate controls, a streamlined console with a handful of buttons crammed close together, and Alexa for interacting with the car using your voice.

There's some cool tech inside the i3, including haptic controls on the squarish sheering wheel, the 17.3-inch infotainment center, and the Panoramic Vision display along the windshield BMW

There's also a Panoramic Vision display across the width of the windshield with informative widgets you can see without looking away from the road – along with a 3D head-up display for the driver. Ambient lights embedded into the dashboard and around the cabin add to the i3's allure inside.

BMW says the i3 gets 20 times the computing power under the hood compared to previous models, including the 'Heart of Joy' system that controls driving dynamics, and three more for driving and parking assistance, infotainment, and vehicle access and cabin functions.

The narrow tail lamps look great on the short and wide rear BMW

The suspension features stroke-dependent shock absorbers, which are paired with a new five-link rear axle. Combined with the Heart of Joy, BMW says you'll be in for a responsive, spirited ride while also being comfortable over long distances.

The all-wheel drive i3's power comes from two motors that produce a total of 469 hp and 475 lb.ft (645 Nm) of torque. They're supported by a cylindrical-cell gen6 battery pack that promises up to 560 miles (900 km) on a full charge. And since this supports 400-kW DC fast charging, you can get up to 248 miles (400 km) of range in just 10 minutes.

The i3 50 xDrive looks a treat from every angle, thanks to its sporty proportions and refined front end BMW

That battery is integrated into the structure at the bottom of the chassis, allowing for better handling. AC charging at 11 kW is standard, while a 22 kW option is also available. Oh, and this does bidirectional charging, so you can use the car to power your home or cabin and appliances.

Electrifying notes more versions of the i3, including a single motor efficiency model and a touring version, will become available later on.

The flared wheel arches add just enough oomph to the i3's sophisticated appearance BMW

For now, we'll have to wait until this (Northern Hemisphere) fall for the i3 50 xDrive to arrive. It's estimated this will come in below the current i4's US$58,000 asking price, at which point it'll go up against the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

Check out the i3 on BMW's site. And if you're more into SUVs, have a look at the iX3 we covered just a few days ago.

Source: BMW