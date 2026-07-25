1,582-hp Denza Z rolls in 9-min charging and steer-by-wire

I’ll admit, it’s tough to keep tabs on BYD purely because the Chinese company seems to launch a new EV every month. And if that wasn't enough, its offshoots like Yangwang and Denza add even more numbers to the lineup. So naturally, we don’t cover every BYD launch. But this one’s an exception.

You see, the Denza Z is not just another affordable EV – it’s a proper supercar packing more than 1,500 horsepower. One that dares to take on the likes of the Porsche 911.

You might know by now that the Porsche 911 has become something of an unofficial benchmark for Chinese automakers. Every few months, another sleek electric coupe emerges with rounded fenders, a sloping roofline, and enough rear haunch to invite inevitable comparisons. At first glance, the Denza Z might appear no different. But unlike many of the lookalikes before it, this one arrives with a spec sheet suggesting there's considerably more substance beneath the sheet metal.

It packs BYD’s e3 platform (pronounced "e-cube") tri-motor 1,180-kW all-wheel-drive powertrain, generating a combined system output of 1,582 hp and a peak torque of 914 lb-ft (1,240 Nm). That means it kicks dust from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.25 seconds flat, topping out at 186 mph (300 km/h).

That's the top-spec Denza Z Racing trim in action Denza

But that’s just the standard Coupe and open-top “Spider” version. The top-spec “Racing” trim takes it a notch further, with a 0–62 mph time of 1.96 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph (350 km/h). Keep in mind two of the three motors are fitted at the rear axle, capable of rotating at up to 30,000 rpm.

A 76-kWh second-generation flat-pack lithium-iron-phosphate Blade battery pack powers the EV, supporting BYD's ultra-fast 1,500-kW dual-gun Flash charging layout. It recovers capacity from 10% to 97% within a nine-minute window, while a brief five-minute charge restores the pack from 10% to 70%. Now that is just plain impressive.

While it’s not built to offer crazy numbers when it comes to range, you can expect somewhere close to 255 miles (410 km) for the Coupe, 249 miles (400 km) for the Spider, and 236 miles (380 km) for the Racing trim. An interesting aspect of the battery structure is its cell-to-body design, in which the cells are directly integrated into the chassis rather than housed separately in conventional modules.

So we know it’s got enough in store to take on the Porsche 911 on paper. Let’s talk about the second-most important aspect of the Denza Z: its design.

The Z Coupe and Spider measure 188.4 inches (4,785 mm) in length and stand just 52.4 inches (1,331 mm) and 53.1 inches (1,348 mm) tall, respectively, giving them a low, sleek silhouette. The specialized Racing trim extends to 191.7 inches (4,870 mm) in length to make room for a fixed rear wing and a large front splitter. All three trims roll on a 109.4-inch (2,780 mm) wheelbase.

The Denza Z Coupe will probably be enough for most folks Denza

Denza says the design meticulously balances aerodynamics, downforce, and cooling. Speaking of which, there’s a massive air intake in the front that directs airflow through vents in the hood. With an even larger intake and a multi-channel cooling system, the track-focused Racing variant is better able to control the temperatures of the brakes and electric motors.

Denza claims that at 217 mph (350 km/h), the aero kit on the top-spec trim produces up to 2,337 lb (1,060 kg) of downforce. It also sports a composite body structure that incorporates carbon fiber to minimize weight and enhance performance.

Up front, the flared wheel arches complement the angular, crisp LED matrix headlights on either side of the sleek bonnet. At the rear, the Z sports four unique diamond-shaped taillights. A multi-layer iridescent paint finish that changes color based on lighting and viewing angle is another option available to buyers.

Unlike the German-origin Porsche many would compare it to, the Z features a roomy four-seat interior layout as opposed to a strict two-seater setup. But then you can always order the Racing model without rear seats, complete with a roll cage instead, if that's your poison.

Speaking of the interior, the cabin is in no way inferior to the exterior, crafted with high-end materials such as carbon fiber, suede-like upholstery, and metallic accents. The steering wheel features six tactile buttons for quick access to settings like Track and Boost modes. It also gets a 12.8-inch infotainment display, an 8.9-inch digital instrument cluster, and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

The 12.8-inch infotainment display in the middle and the 8.9-inch digital instrument cluster come standard Denza

You get soft-close power doors, a camera-based rearview mirror, and a 12-speaker Devialet sound system (10 speakers in the Spider) that handles audio, with extra speakers built into the headrests and a spherical center speaker on the dashboard.

A small dashboard button allows you to turn on a simulated engine sound, which can then be tailored via the touchscreen. You can choose to play the sound inside, outside, or both, with two volume settings.

The seats feature heating, ventilation, and massaging capabilities up front, along with eight-way power adjustment and lumbar support. The driver's seat side bolsters on the Coupe and Spider are also adjustable. As for the trunk, you get a usable space of 8.8 cubic feet (249 L) on the Coupe and Racing trims, which expands to 19.4 cubic feet (549 L) when the back seats are folded.

Now, the Z is the first car coming out of China to feature an entirely in-house-developed steer-by-wire system, which completely removes the mechanical steering column. The supercar is also the first to receive BYD's proprietary DiSus-M intelligent magnetorheological dampers. The DiSus-M suspension combines a multi-link rear configuration with double wishbones up front. The Coupe and Spider come with air suspension, while the Racing variant rides on coil springs.

The rounded fenders, sloping roofline, and the rear haunches lead to clear comparisons to the 911 Denza

The system operates by altering the magnetic field to adjust fluid viscosity inside the dampers, continuously modifying compression and rebound damping. The result? Ultra-fast responsiveness and a broad adjustment range, capable of adjusting damping force in less than 10 milliseconds.

Every model gets drilled carbon-ceramic brake rotors that help shed 66 lb (30 kg) of unsprung weight. You can spec the six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers in orange, yellow, red, or blue finishes.

There’s even a tire failure-detection system that helps stabilize the car by transferring torque across the remaining wheels in milliseconds. It even comes with a "compass turn" function, which rotates the vehicle on its front axle.

Orders for the Z are now open, with first deliveries anticipated before the end of the year. Pricing is where things get interesting: while the Z starts at a competitive 680,000 yuan (approx. US$100,300) in its home market, overseas pricing sees a significant jump to £142,900 (US$184,800) in the UK.

That's still enough to undercut flagship electric performance cars from Porsche and Tesla in several markets, but it also means the Denza can no longer rely on its value proposition alone. At that price, buyers will expect more than explosive acceleration; they'll expect the kind of driving dynamics, engineering finesse, and brand prestige that established European sports car makers have spent decades perfecting.

The Denza Z starts from 680,000 yuan (US$100,300) in China, rising to £142,900 (US$184,800) in the UK Denza

Perhaps the biggest compliment you can pay the Denza Z is that it deserves to be judged on more than its resemblance to a Porsche. Yes, the styling invites obvious comparisons, but that conversation only lasts until you glance at the performance figures.

And while matching a Porsche on paper is easy, matching one on a winding road is an entirely different challenge. That's the real test that will ultimately determine whether the Denza Z is a genuine rival or simply another very fast imitator.

Source: Denza