© 2026 New Atlas
Automotive

Old rivals unite to create shared automotive operating system

By Simon Heptinstall
June 24, 2026
Old rivals unite to create shared automotive operating system
A concept mock-up of BMW’s Neue Klasse dashboard showcases a radical pillar-to-pillar display that is due to be based on the new shared software foundation. It shows how freeing up each brand's engineers from basic software plumbing may let them reinvent the entire dashboard
A concept mock-up of BMW’s Neue Klasse dashboard showcases a radical pillar-to-pillar display that is due to be based on the new shared software foundation. It shows how freeing up each brand's engineers from basic software plumbing may let them reinvent the entire dashboard
View 3 Images
A concept mock-up of BMW’s Neue Klasse dashboard showcases a radical pillar-to-pillar display that is due to be based on the new shared software foundation. It shows how freeing up each brand's engineers from basic software plumbing may let them reinvent the entire dashboard
1/3
A concept mock-up of BMW’s Neue Klasse dashboard showcases a radical pillar-to-pillar display that is due to be based on the new shared software foundation. It shows how freeing up each brand's engineers from basic software plumbing may let them reinvent the entire dashboard
The interior of the new Mercedes CLA is built around its new "MB.OS” interface, which will be built over the open-source software foundation shared with BMW and VW
2/3
The interior of the new Mercedes CLA is built around its new "MB.OS” interface, which will be built over the open-source software foundation shared with BMW and VW
The triple-screen dashboard of the Audi SQ6 e-tron shows the digital loads that the underlying operating system of a modern car has to handle
3/3
The triple-screen dashboard of the Audi SQ6 e-tron shows the digital loads that the underlying operating system of a modern car has to handle
View gallery - 3 images

Long-standing competitive ways of creating automotive technology are being up-ended as some of the West’s biggest carmakers have begin sharing previously secret digital know-how behind the scenes – in order to create a single shared operating system to power future vehicles.

We’d heard there was some software collaboration in the air but a major revelation by Automotive News this week has shown the surprising scale of the unprecedented alliance. Fierce rivals like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Stellantis have agreed to share previously closely-guarded digital assets in the face of the wave of high-tech Chinese vehicles that threaten to swamp the market.

The software alliance, code-named Eclipse S-Core, means direct competitors like Audi and BMW or VW and Peugeot are pooling software to create a unified operating system for up-coming cars.

Just as Samsung, Google, and Motorola make different looking phones but all use the same basic Android operating system underneath, these rival car companies are – for the first time – creating the foundation to do the same thing for vehicles.

The interior of the new Mercedes CLA is built around its new "MB.OS” interface, which will be built over the open-source software foundation shared with BMW and VW
The interior of the new Mercedes CLA is built around its new "MB.OS” interface, which will be built over the open-source software foundation shared with BMW and VW

For over a century, car companies have kept their technology like this secret to beat the competition. If you built a smoother engine or a smarter dashboard, you locked it away behind patent lawyers. Driven by a growing panic over fast-evolving Chinese tech competitors, the old-world rivals are abandoning the tradition of corporate secrecy.

Like any operating system, the Eclipse S-Core will sit silently in the background, making sure the car functions digitally. Today, that’s a big deal. In the increasingly digital and electric future, it will be an even bigger deal.

For example, these future auto operating systems will process raw data from radar, cameras and steering sensors, manage downloaded updates and direct commands to operate a physical unit whether that’s air con or electronic steering. The central software is the digital foundation for a growing array of safety features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control.

For electric cars, this software monitors battery temperature, health and power distribution to maximize range and controls brake regeneration. And because modern cars are connected to the internet, this software acts as a core firewall to block hackers from accessing the steering or braking controls.

And a wide range of rival cars will now be using exactly the same system under the skin. Because Eclipse S-Core is an open-source code blueprint, it is up to each individual car company to decide which models get it first – but there seems to be little hesitation.

BMW intends to debut it in its forthcoming Neue Klasse generation of electric vehicles like the iX3 and the electric 3-Series . Mini's future electric hatchbacks will follow shortly after.

Mercedes-Benz is heavily investing in its own luxury interface, calling it an operating system (MB.OS), but using the shared Eclipse S-Core code as the hidden, deep-safety foundation underneath that system. It will be starting with future generations of the Mercedes CLA , C-Class and E-Class electric models.

The triple-screen dashboard of the Audi SQ6 e-tron shows the digital loads that the underlying operating system of a modern car has to handle
The triple-screen dashboard of the Audi SQ6 e-tron shows the digital loads that the underlying operating system of a modern car has to handle

The Volkswagen Group has struggled with its internal software division (Cariad) for years. So for VW, Eclipse S-Core is a lifeline. Expect shared software to debut in premium electric SUVs like the Audi Q6 e-tron and future electric Porsche Macan/Taycan updates, before eventually trickling down to cars like the VW ID.4 and Golf. VW's commercial truck division, Traton (which makes Scania and MAN trucks), has also signed up to use it.

Stellantis (Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo) caters more to budget-conscious drivers so is hoping this shared system will slash the cost of building affordable electric cars. You will likely see it running silently behind the dashboards of future generations of the Peugeot 3008, Vauxhall Corsa Electric and the Fiat Grande Panda.

This month is the first time these global heavyweight companies have openly acknowledged they could no longer afford to build software-defined vehicles entirely on their own and effectively admitted that nimble Chinese rivals are out-developing them.

Instead of Mercedes, BMW and VW each spending billions writing separate code to handle basics like telling a steering wheel sensor how to talk to a braking sensor, they are pooling their tech to create this shared, public blueprint. For months, critics said this was just corporate talk and that a committee of rival car companies could never agree on anything, let alone complicated computer code.

But a recent live demonstration at the Bosch Connected World event in Berlin saw ETAS code plugged into actual car components, showing that what it called the "Vehicle Software Platform Suite" can safely handle complex, real-life tasks. This included processing camera data, controlling car stability and downloading over-the-air updates without glitching across the systems of entirely different car brands.

Source: German Association of the Automotive Industry

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

AutomotiveBMWMercedes-BenzAudistellantisOpen-sourceSoftwareOperating systemVolkswagenPeugeot
No comments
Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The bZ7 is only the second model in Toyota's Chinese-only lineup
Automotive
Toyota’s new flagship EV is off to a flying start: 3,000+ orders in 1 hour
What does US$21,000 get you in automotive terms? Kia Soul, Chevrolet Trax, Nissan Versa, Hyundai Venue … You see a trend there, right? None of those cars is electric, and none of them are flagships by any stretch. The bZ7 is all that and more!
The Escort is reborn as limited-edition manual sports car
Automotive
Ford Escort back as limited-edition 326-hp modern-retro sports car
Who would have ever imagined we’d live to see a day where a Ford Escort would boast a better power-to-weight ratio than a Porsche 911? A proper working-class car turned into a sexy rear-wheel-drive, sub-2,000-lb, manual sports car that revs to 10,000 rpm!
Toyota adds some big capability to popular pickup truck platform
Automotive
Toyota's best pickup truck gets even better for work and off-road play
Toyota's Hilux pickup platform and its turbo-diesel engine suite is already highly coveted unobtainium in the US, and it's about to get better. An available payload boost will allow the incomparably rugged little truck to carry more than ever.
The 07 resembles the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one
Automotive
MG's new flagship electric coupe looks oddly similar to a certain Porsche
This is one of those “I swear I’ve seen that before” moments. MG has officially pulled the covers off its latest and greatest coupe, the 07, and the images are uncanny … resembling the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one.
The Morgan Su[persport 400 has state of the art tech within a body style still based on 1930s roadsters
Automotive
Stunning retro roadster is Morgan's fastest-ever creation
The Morgan Motor Company’s new Supersport 400 is its fastest-ever model but still combines supercar performance with retro style and premium ingredients. It will emerge as a hand-built part-wooden roadster with a design that's based in the 1930s.
The 2026 Ram 1500 Tradesman Warlock is a lower-end trim that can feature the returning V8 Hemi
Automotive
Review: 2026 Ram 1500 no longer out-trucks the other pickups
Since its inception, the Ram Truck brand has tried to be the most truck of all the trucks. “Best-in-Class” this and “Segment-leading” that headlined every press release and advertisement. Not anymore.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!