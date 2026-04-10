Hyundai's space-age Ioniq EV concepts are out of this world

While Hyundai's diverse Ioniq range of electric vehicles (EV) has been racking up awards around the world, it hasn't been available in China – until now. The Korean automaker is making a splash in that competitive electric car market with a big launch – and the unveiling of two wild concept vehicles that are worth a closer look.

The company hasn't detailed their powertrains and battery specs, so this is likely just a glimpse into the design direction it'll take a couple of years from now with its Ioniq EVs.

Hyundai's going for a cosmic theme here, showing off the sleek Venus sedan and the chunky Earth SUV.

The Venus features unapologetically modern styling from nose to tail Hyundai

I'm getting some Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 vibes from the Venus, with those razor-thin headlights, the creased hood, and the tapered body fashioned around a single-curve profile. A transparent spoiler gives the rear a subtle edge – and differentiates it from the Tesla Cybercab.

There's some Countach in there, but also a bit of Tesla Cybercab Hyundai

An expansive central display, space-age suede bucket seats that appear to float in the cabin, and chrome-gold elements across the console give the Venus' interiors the appearance of a luxe saloon from the future.

The Venus' interior is designed for luxury with dark tones, gold-chrome accents, and a whole lotta suede Hyundai

The Earth SUV, meanwhile, features sharp lines outlining sculpted volumes across its boxy exterior. Bold details like its flared wheel arches and exposed bolts give it a bit of off-road flair. I find the proportions of the rear windshield and trunk panels particularly striking, and the slim tail lamps uniquely frame the former. This one feels like it's going to lose a fair bit of its design edge if it's translated to a production vehicle.

The Earth SUV features boxy volumes around a rugged, geometric profile Hyundai

In contrast to the cocoon-like interiors of the Venus, this SUV gets a bright and airy cabin with four of what Hyundai's calling 'air-hug' seats, along with mood lighting and subtle design elements inspired by tree shadows and map patterns.

Mood lighting and light colors give the Earth's interior an airy feel Hyundai

The styling in these two concepts seems to depict an evolution from what we've seen in the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9 production models, both in the lighting elements, and spacecraft-inspired form and geometry.

The Earth's rear end is especially striking among the vast range of similar-looking SUVs Hyundai

Hyundai will have its work cut out for it competing with nearly 130 EV brands in China, many of which make cars that offer tremendous value, unmatched features in their class, outrageous performance, chart-topping range, and lightning-fast charging.

To that end, the company says it'll go beyond simply offering new models to building out a mobility ecosystem that ties into local services and meets customers' expectations in that market. That includes offering extended-range options (where a car's gas-powered generator can keep its battery pack powered over longer trips), and advanced driving assistance features.

The wedge-like shape and transparent spoiler add sporty flair to the Venus' silhouette Hyundai

Hopefully those will also become more broadly available across Hyundai's other markets as it learns the ropes while taking on China's fast-innovating brands. It'll reveal more about its upcoming production models for China at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition later this month.

Source: Hyundai