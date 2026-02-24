Lamborghini kills its electric supercar that nobody wanted

Lamborghini seemed awfully keen to make an all-electric supercar a few years ago when it revealed the gorgeous Lanzador concept. But as it turns out, that dream was short-lived. After showing off the EV concept in 2023, the celebrated Italian marque secretly axed the project late last year, apparently to no one's dismay.

That's from The Sunday Times, which reported over the weekend that Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said interest in all-electric cars in its target market was "close to zero." He added that he was mulling over what to do with the Lanzador before ultimately deciding to kill it off "after over a year of continuous internal discussion, engaging with customers, dealers, market analysis and global data.”

Buyers in this segment want something that looks, sounds, and feels like a supercar. “EVs, in their current form, struggle to deliver this specific emotional connection,” said Winkelmann. He emphasized that the noise coming from the engine is a prominent selling point when it comes to luxury vehicles – and you simply don't get that from electric motors.

The Lanzador was a 2+2 seater grand tourer with Lamborghini's signature aggressive styling, and high ground clearance to allow for versatility as a daily driver. The company intended to drop in dual electric motors, a new driving dynamics control system for precise handling, active aerodynamics for increased range and performance, and sustainable materials throughout the interior. It had been slated to go into production in 2028.

Lamborghini had a host of sustainable fabrics and recycled materials in mind for this radical interior Lamborghini

Although I'm happy to take Lamborghini at its word about what its target audience wants, it does strike me as odd that people in the market for its supercars aren't remotely interested in having their faces melted by the ludicrous performance that a pure electric powertrain can dish out. Looking at the likes of the record-setting Rimac Nevera and the Yangwang U9, it seems like there's tons of fun to be had in terms of both acceleration and top speed. Ah, well.

The Lanzador was designed with high ground clearance and an active suspension system for touring and daily-driver duties Lamborghini

At the same time, from a business perspective, major automakers are moving cautiously when it comes to investing heavily in EVs. For its part, manufacturing the all-new Lanzador would've required Lamborghini to expand its Sant'Agata Bolognese factory and grow its team. “Investing heavily in full-EV development when the market and customer base are not ready would be an expensive hobby, and financially irresponsible towards shareholders, customers [and] to our employees and their families," said Winkelmann.

At this point, Audi-owned Lamborghini is currently all-in on plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), which combine electric motors to boost acceleration with gas-powered engines for visceral performance. Its current line-up includes the Urus SUV, the Temerario, and the Revuelto, which are all PHEVs. Winkelmann says the company will stick to that lane until the time is right to go fully electric.

Source: The Sunday Times