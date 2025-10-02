Most versatile Brompton ebike ever ready to conquer the US

Though iconic British cycling brand Brompton celebrating its 50th anniversary this year is certainly newsworthy, the release of its "metro to mountain" folding Electric G in the US is what's getting us in the party mood.

That's right, it all started in a London flat in 1975 as engineer (and working gardener, apparently) Andrew Ritchie came up with his own solution for moving around the congested city streets quickly and easily. His lightweight bike could be collapsed down in under 20 seconds, and each one was built to order by hand.

With the help of Naim Audio founder Julian Vereker, the company moved to a facility under a couple of railway arches in the mid-1980s, the team expanded and production was ramped up. The brand has since achieved something of a cult following for its extended line of lightweight, quick-fold two-wheelers and joined the electric mobility movement in 2017.

The folding e-Brompton has the footprint of a regular bike, and is designed for city riding as well as out in the wilds Brompton

Until last year, Bromptons had rolled through city streets on relatively small wheels, but the G Line meandered into rougher environs on 20-inch rims wearing chunky Schwalbe rubber. The standard and electric bikes initially launched on Brompton's home turf, but the latter has now been slightly tweaked for the US market.

Instead of the 250-W rear-hub motor ending its assistance at 15.5 mph (25 km/h), the engineers have retuned it to provide pedal-assist up to 20 mph, and a display now sits to the left on the handlebar – which is where the rider adjusts PAS levels and engages Start Assist. The UL-compliant 345-Wh battery is still housed within a bag to the front, but is now reckoned good for up to 50 miles (80.5 km) of range for every four hours on charge.

Where the regular G Line bike gets an 8-speed Shimano hub, Electric G riders have to make do with half the gear options via a proprietary drivetrain. The 20-inch wheels get tan-walled Schwalbe G-One Allround tires, and stopping power is provided by the same Tektro hydraulic brakes as the UK model.

The Electric G tips the scales at just over 35 pounds, and collapses down to 28 x 26 x 16 inches Brompton

The urban explorer is built around a steel frame that can fold down to 28.3 x 26.2 x 16-inch (72 x 67 x 41 cm) dimensions in seconds. The ebike weighs in at 35.4 lb (16 kg), and comes fitted with a roller rack that makes pushing the folded bike through the transport hub a little easier. There are bosses for mounting gear, integrated lighting for day and night visibility, a wide Brompton saddle and spray-hating fenders.

Anyone familiar with the brand will know that Brompton bikes don't sit at the budget end of the electric mobility spectrum, and the Electric G is no exception. The ticket price of US$4,950 does come with a 7-year frame warranty and 3-year e-system warranty though, plus a "direct line to our customer support team and expert advice from the people who know our bikes best." Even so, that's quite a premium compared to options from the likes of Fiido and Lectric.

