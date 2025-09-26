Thumb-tapping torque boost for folding fat-tire adventure ebike

Earlier in the year, budget-friendly ebike maker Engwe treated commuters to a thumb-activated torque boost for more help when needed. Now that feature has made its way to the Engine Pro 3.0 fat-tire adventure folder.

Like the L20 3.0 launched in Europe a few months back, the Boost mode taps into the maximum torque of Engine Pro 3.0 ebike for less effort in the climbs or to push past other adventurers when in the rough. That means 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque is on hand – up from 75 Nm of last year's model and almost double that of the 2021 original.

This being a European release, the motor comes in at 250 watts continuous to provide pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) before leaving you to fend for yourself. We've no word on US availability plans for this model, but the Engine Pro 2.0 before it did make significant gains in the motor department when it landed Stateside – jumping to 1,200 watts of peak power – so we can probably expect similar if Engwe decides to unleash the next generation model to US riders.

Adventure-ready with a suspension fork with 50 mm of travel plus a rear shock offering 62 mm, and 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires Engwe

The new ride also benefits from enhanced full suspension, with upgrades to connection points and bearings for the promise of even smoother rolling and improved durability. There's been a slight range increase too, with version 3.0 getting a removable 720-Wh Samsung battery for up to 130 km (80 miles) of per-charge riding at the lowest of five PAS modes. Fast-charging is now supported too, making for a full top-up in a couple of hours.

Smarts like GPS tracking, keyless power on, IoT anti-theft systems and over-the-air updates have also been cooked into this model. Elsewhere, riders benefit from an "ultra-sensitive" torque sensor for near-instant response at the pedal. The ebike rolls on 20-inch wheels wearing 4-inch fatties with a 3-inch "anti-puncture" layer. Shimano 7-speed shifting is available. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

Up to 130 km of per-charge range should see you there and back without needing to plug in Engwe

There's a comfort seat too, 30-lux front light plus a braking tail-light, and a cargo rack for gear or groceries. The folding adventure bike tips the scales at 34.7 kg (76.5 lb) – so even collapsed down ready for between-ride transit, it's going to be quite a heft into the trunk.

The first production run of the Engwe Engine Pro 3.0 Boost has already sold out, so folks slapping down €1,699 now will have to wait for the next batch to be ready from mid-October.

Introducing ENGWE Engine Pro 3.0 Boost⚡#ebike #engwe #fattirebike #ridewithengwe #bikelife

Product page: Engine Pro 3.0 Boost