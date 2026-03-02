Long-tail cargo ebike has everything families need to go car-free

Xtracyle has had 25 years to refine long-tail cargo bikes, and with the Swoop ASM (Automatic Smile Machine), it feels like it has nailed family ebikes for households looking to leave the car at home for the majority of daily trips into town. When purchasing a family ebike, the biggest concerns are rideability and hauling space. The Swoop ASM offers a smooth, comfortable, and natural riding experience while allowing you to move heavy loads. It even includes all the accessories needed to make it a valuable addition to the family.

The California-based company claims the Swoop ASM has one of the largest payload capacities for a Class 3 ebike, thanks to its 32-inch-long rear deck that can fit up to three children or two adults. Xtracycle has even included a Hooptie child seating solution, along with a PorterRack to the front that can easily carry groceries, school bags, and other daily cargo (along with the up to three kids to the rear).

Xtracycle has included a bunch of accessories you'd normally have to pay extra for, such as a child carrier, front rack, wheel skirts and footrests Xtracycle

The dropper seatpost and adjustable stem make it easier to get on board and position yourself comfortably if you're within the 4.8 - 6.4-ft (1.47 to 1.96-m) height range. The new suspension fork makes riding in bumpy terrain smoother, and the shorter wheelbase improves maneuverability when riding through tight urban spaces – especially when compared to front loaders like FamilyNext Pro, for example.

On top of its comfort and cargo-carrying capabilities, the ebike earns its ASM badge when we peek 'under the hood,' so to speak. It features a Shimano EP-6 mid-drive motor that delivers a solid 85 Nm (62.89 lb.ft) of torque – which seems to be around the standard for carrying heavy loads, as seen in similar long-tail ebikes for ferrying little ones, such as the Bike43 and Breezer.

The long-tail rolls as a Class 3 ebike, meaning that you'll get pedal-assist over three levels to 28 mph (45 km/h). Also, its torque sensing makes the assisted ride feel more natural by gradually increasing the motor input based on how much power you put into it. The 630-Wh battery is reported good for about 30 to 60 miles (48.3 to 96.6 km ) per charge. All the info you need about speed, battery, and assist modes can be viewed from the display on the handlebars.

Shimano has also been selected for the Cues 10-speed gearing, with Di2 electronic shifting. On top of Manual, you can choose Auto Shift, which shifts gears automatically based on your speed, cadence, and the terrain beneath. Auto Start, meanwhile, smoothly shifts the gears up or down depending on whether you're taking off or stopping, respectively. So whether you're climbing up a hill or need to stop at a light, the ebike aims to make it feel effortless.

The Swoop ASM "carries toddlers, teens, groceries, and gear with the practicality of a vehicle and the fun of a bike" Xtracycle

Since this is a family cargo ebike, Xtracycle made sure safety is paramount. This is primarily handled by the 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors, which provides some serious stopping power. The 24-inch front wheel combined with a 20-inch rear wheel offers a low center of gravity for stability when carrying a full load.

Also, while other ebike manufacturers sell accessories separately, adding hundreds of dollars on top of the original costs, the Swoop ASM includes a bunch of useful bits and pieces. We already mentioned the Hooptie and PorterRack, but you also have footrests, wheel skirts, a double-leg kickstand, and wide-angle integrated lights. Third party additions can be optioned in thanks to the MIK-HD-compatible rear rack.

The Swoop ASM is available for preorder now at US$4,499 (which includes a $500-off launch special), with shipping scheduled to begin on March 31. That pricing includes free shipping in the US and professional assembly at your local bike shop, but you can pay to have the ebike delivered to you fully assembled. Those in the Bay Area and New York City can schedule a test drive.

Introducing the all new Swoop ASM from Xtracycle

Product page: Xtracycle Swoop ASM