Long-tail ebike can heft 440 lb of 'precious cargo' around town

For the last 14 years or so, Urban Arrow has been at the forefront of developing front-loader bikes. Now the Dutch company is evolving with the Breeze long-tail hauler, "a new way to carry your precious cargo."

"The Urban Arrow Breeze truly gives you a thousand ways to ride, effortlessly adapting to your everyday needs," said the company at launch. "Its unparalleled versatility is built into every aspect of the bike, ensuring it’s the perfect companion as your life evolves."

Front-loaders like Urban Arrow's FamilyNext Pro present a great way to get your little ones around town while the parent gets some exercise and everyone enjoys a little fresh air. But they can take a bit of getting used to, particularly when cornering.

Urban Arrow boasts that the Breeze long-tail cargo ebike offers "unparalleled versatility" Urban Arrow

The Breeze offers a more familiar ride, while shifting much of the cargo to the large MIK-compatible rear rack. That could be groceries or gear, but the long-tail has been "engineered with the same family-first approach that defines every Urban Arrow." As such, some form of seating will likely be optioned in to accommodate one or two kids – perhaps with protection rails and footrests as well.

The firm says that it's "perfectly suited for older kids up to 8 years old," with their legs shielded from the rear wheel and Gates belt drive to prevent mishaps. The Breeze is rated for a maximum load capacity of 200 kg (440 lb), including 80 kg (176 lb) on the rear rack, the weight of the rider and 15 kg (33 lb) strapped onto the front rack.

Suntour suspension at the fork should make for a less jarring ride through the urban jungle. The cargo ebike rolls on what look to be 24-inch wheels wearing 2.35-inch Schwalbe rubber. Full fenders keep detritus and damp stuff at bay, and Tektro hydraulic brakes providing stopping power. Parking and loading stability are provided by a double-leg center kickstand, and a low-step frame offers easy access.

The Urban Arrow Breeze is rated to haul 176 lb of kids/cargo at the rear, 440 lb in total Urban Arrow

A Bosch Cargo Line mid-motor provides pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) and a healthy 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque. Three PowerPack options are available: either 400 Wh, 545 Wh or 800 Wh. Given the lack of chain and derailleur, an Enviolo heavy duty geared hub offers more flexible ride choices. Rounding out the given specs are an integrated front lock plus lighting front and back.

Though Urban Arrow models are on sale in the US, the Breeze hasn't made the trip over the pond yet. European pricing starts from €5,499 (which converts to around US$6,400 – making this a much pricier option to competitors including Lectric and Tern but well within reach of premium rides from the likes of Specialized).

Product page: Urban Arrow Breeze