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Campervans

Bürstner's slick, transformable camper van learns some new tricks

By C.C. Weiss
August 10, 2026
Bürstner's slick, transformable camper van learns some new tricks
Burstner expands its Habiton camper van lineup with an alternative layout
Burstner expands its Habiton camper van lineup with an alternative layout
View 26 Images
Burstner expands its Habiton camper van lineup with an alternative layout
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Burstner expands its Habiton camper van lineup with an alternative layout
The available DuoLoad and SingleLoad modules add extra organization below the Habiton 6.1 bed
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The available DuoLoad and SingleLoad modules add extra organization below the Habiton 6.1 bed
The available solo lounger replaces the usual two-seat rear bench with a single seat with foldaway footrest
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The available solo lounger replaces the usual two-seat rear bench with a single seat with foldaway footrest
An available over-cab skylight and a command touchscreen are other Habiton 6.1 highlights
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An available over-cab skylight and a command touchscreen are other Habiton 6.1 highlights
The headliner touchscreen offers information and systems control
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The headliner touchscreen offers information and systems control
The swiveling pedestal makes it easier to slide into the dinette
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The swiveling pedestal makes it easier to slide into the dinette
Pedestal swiveled around
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Pedestal swiveled around
The footrest creates a side lounger, then folds away to clear a wider aisle behind the kitchen
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The footrest creates a side lounger, then folds away to clear a wider aisle behind the kitchen
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The foldaway step delivers easier bed access
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The foldaway step delivers easier bed access
Like the Habiton 6.0, the 6.1 comes in available X all-wheel-drive trim
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Like the Habiton 6.0, the 6.1 comes in available X all-wheel-drive trim
The available DuoLoad module offers loads of slide-out storage space
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The available DuoLoad module offers loads of slide-out storage space
The bidirectional DuoLoad includes interior drawers and exterior slide-outs
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The bidirectional DuoLoad includes interior drawers and exterior slide-outs
A folding worktop below the bed delivers plenty of extra work space and side storage
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A folding worktop below the bed delivers plenty of extra work space and side storage
Worktop folded away
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Worktop folded away
LIke the original Habiton 6.0, the 6.1 includes a slide-away toilet
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LIke the original Habiton 6.0, the 6.1 includes a slide-away toilet
Toilet slid behind the wall for a roomier shower
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Toilet slid behind the wall for a roomier shower
The sink also folds, opening up a window for outdoor showering
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The sink also folds, opening up a window for outdoor showering
Burstner Habiton X 6.1
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Burstner Habiton X 6.1
Habiton 6.1 floor plan
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Habiton 6.1 floor plan
Burstner shows its heated pop-up bed design
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Burstner shows its heated pop-up bed design
The new single-seat lounge clears out more cooking/walking floor space
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The new single-seat lounge clears out more cooking/walking floor space
Inside Burstner's new Habiton 6.1
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Inside Burstner's new Habiton 6.1
The Habiton 6.1 uses a gas-free design with induction cooktop
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The Habiton 6.1 uses a gas-free design with induction cooktop
Sliding drawer-style indoor/outdoor fridge
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Sliding drawer-style indoor/outdoor fridge
The Habiton 6.1 eliminates the extendable longitudinal bed layout of the Habiton 6.0 in favor of a transverse rear bed
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The Habiton 6.1 eliminates the extendable longitudinal bed layout of the Habiton 6.0 in favor of a transverse rear bed
View gallery - 26 images

Bürstner hit the 2025 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon with a wave of innovation, revealing two small motorhomes with shape-shifting interiors meant to optimize their floor plans: the Habiton and Signature series. In addition to expanding each lineup with new chassis upgrades, Bürstner is adding an all-new floor plan that incorporates transforming features from both series to create a new sense of space and versatility. The Habiton 6.1 swaps out the sliding bathroom for a feature adapted from the multi-transforming Signature series to deliver an extra-roomy cabin that adapts to each trip.

As nice as the expanding longitudinal layout of the original Habiton 6.0 is, the process of collapsing the dinette and sliding the bathroom forward every night, then reversing it every morning, certainly won't be attractive to every camping enthusiast. So Bürstner has developed the more traditional but still innovative Habiton 6.1 floor plan option.

Habiton 6.1 floor plan
Habiton 6.1 floor plan

Just as the name suggests, the 6.1 is based on the same 593-cm (233-in) Mercedes-Benz Sprinter as the original Habiton 6.0. Instead of using moving rooms and telescopic furniture to squeeze in a full-length longitudinal bed, however, Bürstner relents to the transverse layout far more common in camper vans of this size. It widens out the driver's sidewall with a sleek wedged flare that extends past the bathroom to add space there as well. This flare opens up space around the foot of the bed to fit the full 140 x 200-cm (55 x 79-in) double across the width of the van.

Without the need for a lengthwise single bed orientation, Bürstner is able to cut out the sliding bathroom in favor of a fixed wet bath. It still uses part-time amenities to optimize space, relying on a slide-out toilet that disappears away behind the rear wall when not in use. The sink also folds flush into the outside wall, freeing up an empty shower with more elbow room. In addition to a pull-out indoor shower sprayer, the sink faucet pulls out through the small window to deliver outdoor showering.

LIke the original Habiton 6.0, the 6.1 includes a slide-away toilet
LIke the original Habiton 6.0, the 6.1 includes a slide-away toilet

In a move that better fits the two-person fixed-roof version of the Habiton than the four-sleeper pop-top, Bürstner eliminates what's ultimately a seating berth by swapping the standard two-seat rear bench out for a new single-seater. This is where it borrows from the Signature series in equipping the new van with a convertible lounger capable of switching between front-facing and side-facing orientations.

The seat's default setup clears a wider aisle for walking from the front of the van to the back or using the passenger-side kitchen. Flip up the recliner-style side extension, and the wraparound seat becomes more of a chaise lounge for kicking up one's feet and relaxing away an evening at camp. The expanding seat works with or without the removable dual-leaf table, which also serves up meals to those sitting in the two front swivel seats.

The footrest creates a side lounger, then folds away to clear a wider aisle behind the kitchen
The footrest creates a side lounger, then folds away to clear a wider aisle behind the kitchen

The 6.1 uses an LPG-free power architecture built around a 300-Ah lithium battery electrical system. The kitchen, then, incorporates a scratch-resistant dual-burner induction cooktop and also comes with a sink and indoor/outdoor drawer refrigerator. In place of the common front-end worktop extension, Bürstner slides a larger fold-down worktop below the passenger-side foldaway bed platform.

A folding worktop below the bed delivers plenty of extra work space and side storage
A folding worktop below the bed delivers plenty of extra work space and side storage

Bürstner completes the electrical system with a 2,000-W inverter, and buyers can further improve upon the system's off-grid self-sufficiency by upgrading the battery to 540 Ah. It also equips the Habiton 6.1 with a diesel heater, 110-L fresh water tank and 90-L waste water tank.

The Habiton 6.1's split-folding Murphy bed design delivers pass-through cargo space, and for those who don't need to load in bicycles or snowboards, Bürstner also offers a new set of organizers. Its optional SingleLoad and DuoLoad modules deliver a slide-out cargo stack right inside the load doors, below bed level.

The available DuoLoad module offers loads of slide-out storage space
The available DuoLoad module offers loads of slide-out storage space

The DuoLoad unit fits in the center of the van, extending forward toward the kitchen. The deep unit features a bidirectional design with exterior slides and interior drawers. It can be used on its own or next to the half-depth SingleLoad module that fits on the driver's side behind the bathroom. This one is a shallower unidirectional design with slides accessed exclusively from outside. Both Load units are designed to fit Euro boxes and can be removed from and reinstalled in the van as needed.

Bürstner will debut the Habiton 6.1 at the 2026 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon later this month. The new camper will be available in both two-sleeper and four-sleeper pop-up versions with rear- or all-wheel drive. Prices start at €78,999 (approx. US$91,200).

Like the Habiton 6.0, the 6.1 comes in available X all-wheel-drive trim
Like the Habiton 6.0, the 6.1 comes in available X all-wheel-drive trim

We'll be attending this year's Caravan Salon and will look to get more details and photos of the new Habiton 6.1 and hopefully all-wheel-drive 6.1 X.

Source: Bürstner

View gallery - 26 images

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CampervansCampervanMercedes-Benzburstnerdusseldorf-caravan-salon-2026HymerTransformableRV
1 comment
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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1 comment
guzmanchinky
Do you know how hard it is to navigate a long Sprinter through Europe? A short one is already difficult... Looks beautiful though...