Bürstner's slick, transformable camper van learns some new tricks

Bürstner hit the 2025 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon with a wave of innovation, revealing two small motorhomes with shape-shifting interiors meant to optimize their floor plans: the Habiton and Signature series. In addition to expanding each lineup with new chassis upgrades, Bürstner is adding an all-new floor plan that incorporates transforming features from both series to create a new sense of space and versatility. The Habiton 6.1 swaps out the sliding bathroom for a feature adapted from the multi-transforming Signature series to deliver an extra-roomy cabin that adapts to each trip.

As nice as the expanding longitudinal layout of the original Habiton 6.0 is, the process of collapsing the dinette and sliding the bathroom forward every night, then reversing it every morning, certainly won't be attractive to every camping enthusiast. So Bürstner has developed the more traditional but still innovative Habiton 6.1 floor plan option.

Habiton 6.1 floor plan Burstner

Just as the name suggests, the 6.1 is based on the same 593-cm (233-in) Mercedes-Benz Sprinter as the original Habiton 6.0. Instead of using moving rooms and telescopic furniture to squeeze in a full-length longitudinal bed, however, Bürstner relents to the transverse layout far more common in camper vans of this size. It widens out the driver's sidewall with a sleek wedged flare that extends past the bathroom to add space there as well. This flare opens up space around the foot of the bed to fit the full 140 x 200-cm (55 x 79-in) double across the width of the van.

Without the need for a lengthwise single bed orientation, Bürstner is able to cut out the sliding bathroom in favor of a fixed wet bath. It still uses part-time amenities to optimize space, relying on a slide-out toilet that disappears away behind the rear wall when not in use. The sink also folds flush into the outside wall, freeing up an empty shower with more elbow room. In addition to a pull-out indoor shower sprayer, the sink faucet pulls out through the small window to deliver outdoor showering.

LIke the original Habiton 6.0, the 6.1 includes a slide-away toilet Burstner

In a move that better fits the two-person fixed-roof version of the Habiton than the four-sleeper pop-top, Bürstner eliminates what's ultimately a seating berth by swapping the standard two-seat rear bench out for a new single-seater. This is where it borrows from the Signature series in equipping the new van with a convertible lounger capable of switching between front-facing and side-facing orientations.

The seat's default setup clears a wider aisle for walking from the front of the van to the back or using the passenger-side kitchen. Flip up the recliner-style side extension, and the wraparound seat becomes more of a chaise lounge for kicking up one's feet and relaxing away an evening at camp. The expanding seat works with or without the removable dual-leaf table, which also serves up meals to those sitting in the two front swivel seats.

The footrest creates a side lounger, then folds away to clear a wider aisle behind the kitchen Burstner

The 6.1 uses an LPG-free power architecture built around a 300-Ah lithium battery electrical system. The kitchen, then, incorporates a scratch-resistant dual-burner induction cooktop and also comes with a sink and indoor/outdoor drawer refrigerator. In place of the common front-end worktop extension, Bürstner slides a larger fold-down worktop below the passenger-side foldaway bed platform.

A folding worktop below the bed delivers plenty of extra work space and side storage Burstner

Bürstner completes the electrical system with a 2,000-W inverter, and buyers can further improve upon the system's off-grid self-sufficiency by upgrading the battery to 540 Ah. It also equips the Habiton 6.1 with a diesel heater, 110-L fresh water tank and 90-L waste water tank.

The Habiton 6.1's split-folding Murphy bed design delivers pass-through cargo space, and for those who don't need to load in bicycles or snowboards, Bürstner also offers a new set of organizers. Its optional SingleLoad and DuoLoad modules deliver a slide-out cargo stack right inside the load doors, below bed level.

The available DuoLoad module offers loads of slide-out storage space Burstner

The DuoLoad unit fits in the center of the van, extending forward toward the kitchen. The deep unit features a bidirectional design with exterior slides and interior drawers. It can be used on its own or next to the half-depth SingleLoad module that fits on the driver's side behind the bathroom. This one is a shallower unidirectional design with slides accessed exclusively from outside. Both Load units are designed to fit Euro boxes and can be removed from and reinstalled in the van as needed.

Bürstner will debut the Habiton 6.1 at the 2026 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon later this month. The new camper will be available in both two-sleeper and four-sleeper pop-up versions with rear- or all-wheel drive. Prices start at €78,999 (approx. US$91,200).

Like the Habiton 6.0, the 6.1 comes in available X all-wheel-drive trim Burstner

We'll be attending this year's Caravan Salon and will look to get more details and photos of the new Habiton 6.1 and hopefully all-wheel-drive 6.1 X.

Source: Bürstner