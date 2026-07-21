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Campervans

X camper van steers space-shifting wizardry deep off-road

By C.C. Weiss
July 20, 2026
X camper van steers space-shifting wizardry deep off-road
The Bürstner Habiton X brings large camper van comfort in a small 4x4 camper van footprint
The Bürstner Habiton X brings large camper van comfort in a small 4x4 camper van footprint
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Finding a stretch of remote off-grid camping
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Finding a stretch of remote off-grid camping
The Habiton X comes powered by a 188-hp turbo-diesel engine
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The Habiton X comes powered by a 188-hp turbo-diesel engine
The Bürstner Habiton X looks pretty adept at speeding across the golf course ... or wherever that bright green grass is located
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The Bürstner Habiton X looks pretty adept at speeding across the golf course ... or wherever that bright green grass is located
The Bürstner Habiton X brings large camper van comfort in a small 4x4 camper van footprint
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The Bürstner Habiton X brings large camper van comfort in a small 4x4 camper van footprint
Get way off the beaten path; bike, kayak, ski or hike your hearts out; then retire to your own comfortable beds with unimpeded access to the bathroom
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Get way off the beaten path; bike, kayak, ski or hike your hearts out; then retire to your own comfortable beds with unimpeded access to the bathroom
The Habiton X upgrades to a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD chassis with available 16-in steel wheels and BFG all-terrain tires
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The Habiton X upgrades to a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD chassis with available 16-in steel wheels and BFG all-terrain tires
The bathroom's foldaway sink stores neatly in the wall when not in use
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The bathroom's foldaway sink stores neatly in the wall when not in use
Unloading for an adventurous stay in the backcountry, complete with a comfortable, multifunctional van lodge to return to
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Unloading for an adventurous stay in the backcountry, complete with a comfortable, multifunctional van lodge to return to
Bürstner offers the Habiton X in a single 593-cm-long HMX 6.0 floor plan
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Bürstner offers the Habiton X in a single 593-cm-long HMX 6.0 floor plan
Climbing up from water's edge
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Climbing up from water's edge
The Habiton series' big claim to fame is in fitting a longitudinal bed layout inside a compact 593-cm Sprinter camper complete with bathroom and no van-expanding exterior modules
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The Habiton series' big claim to fame is in fitting a longitudinal bed layout inside a compact 593-cm Sprinter camper complete with bathroom and no van-expanding exterior modules
During the day, the four-person Habiton X dinette offers plenty of space for dining and lounging
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During the day, the four-person Habiton X dinette offers plenty of space for dining and lounging
The Habiton bathroom includes an integrated toilet slide that stows the toilet away to clear out the shower room. The toilet can be used regardless of which position the bathroom is in
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The Habiton bathroom includes an integrated toilet slide that stows the toilet away to clear out the shower room. The toilet can be used regardless of which position the bathroom is in
Tackling rock-peppered trail in the Bürstner Habiton X
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Tackling rock-peppered trail in the Bürstner Habiton X
Bürstner first revealed the Habiton X in 2025 and is showing it in its natural habitat now
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Bürstner first revealed the Habiton X in 2025 and is showing it in its natural habitat now
The two individual rear beds connect with a central cushion for more space
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The two individual rear beds connect with a central cushion for more space
Habiton X front dining lounge and kitchen block
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Habiton X front dining lounge and kitchen block
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The Habiton bench seat and table fold away so the bench and bathroom can slide forward
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The Habiton bench seat and table fold away so the bench and bathroom can slide forward
Sliding the Habiton dining bench forward
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Sliding the Habiton dining bench forward
Bench and bathroom in forward nighttime position – the folded mattress than unfolds to complete the driver's side bed
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Bench and bathroom in forward nighttime position – the folded mattress than unfolds to complete the driver's side bed
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The bathroom also includes a folding accordion-style rear wall to cover over the toilet and sink during showers
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The bathroom also includes a folding accordion-style rear wall to cover over the toilet and sink during showers
The optional pop-up roof makes the Habiton X a full four-person camper van
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The optional pop-up roof makes the Habiton X a full four-person camper van
View gallery - 24 images

If you ask us, off-road camping is the best kind of camping. But hours after hours of brutal, hard-hammering, slow-crawling trail driving can also leave the body aching before you even step out of the vehicle. Unfortunately, many of the best 4x4 camper vans will require you to squeeze those aching limbs into an undersized bed at night. But the new Bürstner Habiton X gives you an agile Sprinter 144 on the trail and your own personal longitudinal bed at camp. That's all thanks to its space-optimizing transformer capabilities.

Slowly but steadily, Erwin Hymer Group has been writing the ultimate master-class syllabus for developing small RVs that pack in the space and features of larger, more luxurious vehicles. With Erwin Hymer serving as the sitting professor of that class, group brand Bürstner has stepped up as its star research assistant, undertaking one market-evolving project after another.

Trying out the movable interior furnishings on Bürstner's Habiton cutaway at Caravan Salon 2025
Trying out the movable interior furnishings on Bürstner's Habiton cutaway at Caravan Salon 2025

Bürstner had a particularly big 2025 that saw it shake up the industry with two envelope-pushing RVs that gained global recognition by using ingenious transforming floor plans. And with no disrespect to the Signature motorhome and its 2-in-1 hybrid bathroom and swiveling front lounge, the sliding bathroom of the Habiton camper van was arguably the pièce de résistance of that multi-vehicle effort.

This year, Bürstner is all about expanding and differentiating the individual models of both the Signature motorhome and Habiton camper van families. It first revealed the Habiton X all-wheel-drive model at its big 2025 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon debut, but it really brought the new model to life with a recent photo drop that pulls the rugged cabin-morphing camper van out of the exhibition hall and into the wild, rugged backdrops for which it was specced.

The Habiton X upgrades to a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD chassis with available 16-in steel wheels and BFG all-terrain tires
The Habiton X upgrades to a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD chassis with available 16-in steel wheels and BFG all-terrain tires

As these types of in-field photos always do, this particular drop got us pondering what the Habiton X can really do ... and just how much that signature sliding bathroom compartment can help it do so.

Like other transforming bathrooms, the Habiton X's bathroom finds a compromise between wet and dry configurations by using a slide-away toilet and foldaway sink to free up the shower space. So users enjoy a dedicated shower room without banging their shins on the toilet or arms on the sink.

The Habiton bathroom includes an integrated toilet slide that stows the toilet away to clear out the shower room. The toilet can be used regardless of which position the bathroom is in
The Habiton bathroom includes an integrated toilet slide that stows the toilet away to clear out the shower room. The toilet can be used regardless of which position the bathroom is in

The Habiton bathroom's real highlight, though, is a day/night conversion system that allows campers to slide the entire compartment forward or backward. When all the way forward, the bathroom extends the rear bed platform via a telescopic structure, creating the full 76 x 28-in (192 x 72-in) single bed on the driver's side. To make room for this to happen, the dining table folds against the wall and the rear bench folds and slides forward just behind the driver's seat.

During the day when the bed is no longer in use, the entire bathroom and dining bench slide back and the dining table drops down, creating the four-seat dining lounge. The toilet and shower can be used regardless of which position the bathroom is in so campers don't have to shift the whole room around just to access it.

Bench and bathroom in forward nighttime position – the folded mattress than unfolds to complete the driver's side bed
Bench and bathroom in forward nighttime position – the folded mattress than unfolds to complete the driver's side bed

The clever bathroom-sliding design gives the Habiton X's compact 144-in-wheelbase (367-cm) Sprinter AWD base van, one of the most popular base vehicles for this type of off-road camper, enough space for a pair of longitudinal beds in place of the transverse bed that's far more common in this size van – just look to the Winnebago Revel, Airstream Interstate 19X and Hymer Grand Canyon S Xperience for proof. Camper manufacturers without a slick sliding bathroom generally end up sizing up to a Sprinter 170 or developing a different type of expansion solution to fit in a longitudinal bed layout.

A better bed brings a boost to any RV but could prove particularly valuable in an off-road camper van. Off-road driving can be quite bumpy, slow-going and mentally taxing, making a good night's sleep more important than ever. So being able to stretch out on your own full-length bed that leaves clear access to the bathroom is a nice advantage over sharing a sideways bed that requires rolling over top your sleep mate (or vice versa) to get out. That's even truer if your body is taking a further beating from the mountain biking, skiing, surfing, kiteboarding, climbing or other serious physical activities that await at your destination.

Unloading for an adventurous stay in the backcountry, complete with a comfortable, multifunctional van lodge to return to
Unloading for an adventurous stay in the backcountry, complete with a comfortable, multifunctional van lodge to return to

Along with its all-wheel-drive system, the Sprinter AWD chassis brings increased ground clearance. Bürstner furthers the van's inherent all-terrain capabilities with an available off-road package that includes the bull bar shown in photos, 16-in steel wheels shod in BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, underbody skid protection, off-road downhill speed regulation and a retractable off-road entry step.

Those looking to round out the X's backcountry off-grid spec can option up to an off-grid power system with 150-Ah lithium battery and 150-W solar panel and/or a waterless toilet, such as the Clesana X1 dry-wrap and Trelino composting options Bürstner offers.

The two individual rear beds connect with a central cushion for more space
The two individual rear beds connect with a central cushion for more space

The remaining floor plan and features list are pretty straightforward. The kitchen block across from the bathroom has a dual-burner gas stove, sink and 69-L compressor fridge; the rear dining bench has seatbelts for two passengers; and the passenger-side longitudinal bed measures 72 x 30 in (182 x 76 cm). Photos also show a partial central cushion that adds extra bed space by connecting the two beds toward the rear of the van. The Habiton X comes standard with a 95-Ah leisure battery, diesel air/water heating system and 110 liters of fresh water.

The Habiton X starts at a price of €89,000 (approx. US$101,575). The heated pop-up sleeper roof adds €6,990 ($8,000) to expand the van's living space to four sleeping berths.

Source: Bürstner

View gallery - 24 images

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CampervansburstnerCampervanOff-roadOff-gridHymerTransformableRVOutdoors and CampingCamping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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