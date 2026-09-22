Genius Kia iCamper affirms it really is the most versatile PV5 RV yet

When we took a look at the whimsically named Kia iCamper from Wellhouse Leisure just a few weeks ago, it was still under construction and not quite ready for launch. Now, Wellhouse has completed the first iCamper and officially launched its first take on all-electric PV5 van life. It may be facing a tough field of creative competition, but the iCamper's adaptable rear seating, pop-up sleeper roof and well-equipped kitchen give it a strong argument as the most flexible, functional PV5 camper van we've seen yet. And it's reasonably priced to boot.

When we last left off with the iCamper, Wellhouse was working to dial in the seating and preparing to install the kitchen area in the first example. In announcing the camper's official launch on Friday, it sent over some very nice photos showing just how neatly those various elements have come together into a functional interior.

Wellhouse has completed its first Kia iCamper and is offering viewings and test drives now as it awaits National Caravan Council approval Wellhouse Leisure

The kitchen definitely looks more comfortable cozied up next to the PV5's interior passenger-side wall than it did standing out in the garage the last time. It brings the same user-friendly combination of sleek dual-place induction cooktop, rectangular sink with glass lid, butcher block-style worktop, 42-L under-counter fridge, and available 700-W microwave – a lot of meal prep muscle for a tiny camper.

What really boosts the iCamper's flexibility above and beyond other PV5 camper vans are the slim, adaptable crash-tested rear seats from German supplier Schnierle. The split-folding two-seat row gives Wellhouse's PV5 Cargo van the van four total seats, making it a perfectly equipped four-person tiny camper. Not only do those seats fit comfortably between the kitchen block and driver's sidewall, they feature a quick-release floor-mounting system and multi-positional sliding, reclining design.

The latest Schnierle seats loosen for readjustment via a simple lever, sliding into new positions in seconds Wellhouse Leisure

The full Schnierle system begins with airline-style track embedded in the flooring and a quick-press lever that loosens the seat base for repositioning and removal. Users can slide both rear seats forward for the ride to free more luggage space in back, then slide them back to create a spacious vis-a-vis lounge in conjunction with the two swivel seats in the cab. They can also remove one or both benches to make room for larger cargo like bicycles or surfboards.

Besides sliding back and forth and removing completely, the rear seats also kick back in multiple positions. An integrated footrest completes a comfy recliner that lets you sit back in extra comfort while reading or watching video on a tablet or smartphone. Drop the benches all the way down and you have a double bed. The second bed is located up in the pop-up roof and comes complete with a Froli spring system for added comfort.

In addition to folding into a bed, the two rear seats can kick back in recliner position Wellhouse Leisure

Since the rear seats fold and mount independently, users can create different layouts for different needs – remove both to clear the full rear cabin for gear and cargo carry and it's a two-person camper with bedroom upstairs. It's also an effective cargo van. Leave one of the rear seats in, and you have a stealthy, low-profile bike-shuttling camper for solo trips that lets you keep the bike stored next to the lower bed without so much as having to lift the roof to sleep.

This sliding, removable seating functionality isn't unique to the iCamper, and we've seen it go so far as having nine seats in total that can slide, swing, mount and remove into a multitude of configurations. Wellhouse is the first we've seen announce that type of flexibility for a PV5-based camper van, though, giving the iCamper more interior flexibility than other PV5 camper vans that have hit the market over the course of 2026.

The Schnierle rail-mounted seating system gives the Wellhouse iCamper more versatility than most Wellhouse Leisure

Augmenting the 71-kWh lithium-ion traction battery that delivers up to 258 miles (415 km) of range per charge, Wellhouse installs a 150-Ah lithium leisure battery and 200-W solar panel for powering camper equipment like the refrigerator, water pump and LED lights. The PV5 also includes vehicle-to-load power, allowing campers to plug tools, appliances and accessories directly into traction battery power.

"In 30 years of selling camper vans, we’ve never seen anything like this level of interest in a new model – it’s a game-changer," said David Elliott, Wellhouse founder and CEO. “Most of our KIA PV5 iCamper customers have already switched to an electric car and don’t want a petrol or diesel camper van. They’ve been eagerly waiting for an electric camper van that combines a generous touring range with a high-quality conversion from a well-known manufacturer with an excellent reputation."

Wellhouse iCamper ready to ride Wellhouse Leisure

Wellhouse reports that it's sold its entire first production slate of 30 PV5 camper vans. So potential buyers hoping to get one anytime soon should probably act sooner rather than later. Wellhouse is now offering viewings and test drives of the first completed model by appointment at its South Yorkshire factory.

RV prices quoted during the development phase are always subject to change ahead of launch, but despite its early popularity, the iCamper carries over the same £59,995 (US$80,225) price tag it was wearing when we checked in on the half-built van in July. The base PV5 includes a heat pump for better cold-weather efficiency, a 12.9-in nav-infotainment touchscreen and heated front seats. Available options include bicycle carriers, a side awning and a color reverse camera system.

Source: Wellhouse Leisure