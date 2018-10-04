There's a whole of heap of new automotive hardware to dissect from this year's Paris Motor Show. We'll get to the SUVs, autonomous concepts and daily commuters in due time, but Paris is first and foremost a world capital of art, fashion and sexiness ... so the only place to start is with the hottest, sportiest cars of the show. And you don't have to look hard to find them - the show floor is covered in supercars, roadsters, hot hatches, retro-inspired sports concepts and even a Nürburgring champion or two.

