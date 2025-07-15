Together at last! Mini knife and mini pen join forces in four-function multitool

What do you do after successfully crowdfunding a tiny knife and a tiny pen? If you're London gear company Malboro & Kane, you combine them to form a clever gadget known as the SlashPen, which also features a screwdriver and a glass-breaking tip.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the SlashPen takes the form of a 69 x 10-mm (2.7 x 0.4-in) metal capsule when all closed up. Backers can choose between Grade 5 titanium or brass construction.

A 3-mm Phillips screwdriver bit is incorporated into one end of that capsule, which doubles as a screw-mount cap. The other end/cap has a pointed tip that can can be used to break automotive glass in the event of an accident ... to be honest, a pry bar or a second type of screwdriver would have been handier. Both ends additionally feature 4-mm keyring holes.

The SlashPen measures 69 x 10 mm (2.7 x 0.4 in) when closed Malboro & Kane

Removing one of the caps reveals an underlying 8-mm tungsten blade, which is claimed to have a more effective cutting angle than that of Malboro & Kane's previously released Slash tool.

Removing the other cap reveals a ballpoint pen, much like the one used in the company's MiniPen. It's important to note that this is an actual refillable ink pen, not one of the scratchy graphite "everlasting pens" utilized in many other multitools.

The middle section of the tool has tapered silicone washers at the base of the threads, to keep the caps from loosening Malboro & Kane

The middle section of the SlashPen, which the two caps screw onto either end of, utilizes silicone washers to keep those caps from loosening – removing them reportedly requires a "purposeful twist." That section also has a knurled exterior for better grip when using the tool.

Assuming the SlashPen reaches production, a pledge of £25 (about US$33) will get you one in brass, with £33 ($44) required for titanium. Optional extras include mini-carabiner and magnetic quick-release carriers. We're still waiting to hear back about planned retail pricing.

SlashPen - Write Faster ✍️ Cut Sharper 🔪

Source: Kickstarter

