$4,700 twist-and-go adventure bike may lure scooter riders off pavement

If you’re a scooter rider who’s looking to move up the ladder into proper, purpose-built motorcycles, whether that be functional street bikes, cruisers, adventure bikes or even an entry-level sportsbike, the step up can seem pretty darn big and pretty darn intimidating. UK bikemaker AJS seems to be targeting exactly that segment.

The company took the first step with the very ambitious, Honda Trail 125 lookalike Imber 125 I covered last year. However, that bike failed to reach the market after failing to meet European emissions norms. So AJS went back to the drawing board and came up with two new motorcycles.

That includes the motorcycle in question – the Leten LT190 – and the Ridgeway 125. We know a whole lot more about the former, while we’re still awaiting more details on the smaller Ridgeway. So let’s get straight to it.

Leten LT190's 188cc single produces 18.5 hp at 8,000 rpm AJS

A liquid-cooled 188cc single powers the thing, producing 18.5 hp at 8,000 rpm. That’s more than double what the Imber 125 produced, certainly enough for what’s branded as an "All-scenario Utility Vehicle (AsUV)," made for "back roads, green lanes and weekends away."

But perhaps, more importantly, that power is transmitted through a CVT automatic transmission using a belt-to-chain drive. No clutch lever, no gear lever. A big win for transitioning scooter riders!

AJS also says it uses diamond-like carbon (DLC) covered piston rings that help keep the combustion heat away from the piston crown, enhancing wear resistance and minimizing friction. Very similar to the kind of tech most high-end superbikes manufacturers come with.

That motor sits on a double cradle matrix frame made from tubular steel. The suspension system is fairly simple: conventional forks and gas shocks that offer five-way adjustability at the rear. There’s a single disc at each end to take care of braking, but at least the bike does come with dual-channel ABS.

You get keyless ignition, a TFT dash, and a USB port AJS

The LT190 rolls on 17-inch aluminum rims front and rear, both of which come wrapped in tubeless tires. You do get the handy addition of heated grips, which come as standard. Not bad at all.

Considering this bike is meant to tackle off-road terrain, it does come with switchable ABS and switchable traction control. And in case you thought AJS would cheap out on other features, you’d be pleasantly surprised. Keyless ignition, TFT dash, and a USB port are all included from the factory floor.

A seat height of 31.1 inches (790 mm) and a curb weight of 328 lb (149 kg) should be welcome specs for shorter, inexperienced riders. You will get a very decent fuel economy of 75 mpg (3.14 L/100km) from the 2.3-gallon (9-liter) tank.

And you’ll even be able to haul some stuff around, thanks to that maximum load capacity of 330 lb (150 kg). Speaking of which, the rear pillion seat neatly flips up to reveal a luggage rack while acting as a backrest as well.

The double cradle matrix frame sits on conventional forks and gas shocks AJS

As for pricing, it comes at an MSRP of £3,495 (around US$4,690). But given that AJS is based in the UK, the LT190 will probably never make its way to the North American market.

Sure enough, the LT190 isn't trying to convince seasoned adventure riders to ditch their Africa Twins or V-Stroms. That's not its mission, and frankly, it'd be a fool's errand.

Instead, it occupies a curious little niche that hardly anyone else seems interested in exploring: a motorcycle for people who love the practicality of a scooter but have always wondered what lies at the end of that gravel road. It strips away the intimidation factor of clutch control, keeps the seat approachable, and wraps it all in adventure-bike styling that invites exploration rather than lap times.

The Leten LT190 is priced at £3,495 (around US$4,690) in the UK AJS

And if a twist-and-go transmission is what finally gets a few scooter riders to leave the tarmac behind, then perhaps this quirky little machine has understood the spirit of adventure better than some of the segment's heavyweight icons ever did.

Source: AJS