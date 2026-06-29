Wait, CFMoto has a near-200-mph superbike now?

There haven’t been too many companies like CFMoto. Barely a decade ago, the brand was largely viewed as a budget-focused Chinese manufacturer building practical commuter bikes and ATVs while the industry's performance spotlight remained firmly fixed on Japan and Europe.

Fast forward to today, and CFMoto isn't just selling motorcycles in more than 100 countries; it's developing sophisticated engines, partnering with global heavyweights, competing in top-level racing, and fielding a V4 superbike that’s now capable of brushing against the 200-mph (322-km/h) barrier.

Yeah, that’s right. Its highly anticipated V4 SR-RR just achieved a top speed of 196.2 mph (315.82 km/h) at the Shangrao Automotive Proving Grounds in Jiangxi Province, China. In doing so, it became the fastest Chinese gasoline-powered motorcycle. Watch the video here:

CFMOTO V4 SR-RR Prototype achieved 315.82 km/h

Now that’s still some way off the all-time MotoGP speed record of 229 mph (368.6 km/h), which was recently claimed by Aprilia Racing’s Jorge Martin at Mugello last month. But when you compare it to street-legal production motorcycles, the V4 SR-RR trails behind only the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 (209 mph / 336 km/h), Ducati Panigale V4 R (197 mph / 317 km/h) in standard trim, and the BMW M 1000 RR (195 mph / 314 km/h).

But then again, those are not your everyday sportsbikes. They're some of the best motorcycles the world has ever seen. To come even remotely close is a big deal for any manufacturer, let alone CFMoto.

But here’s one thing to note: CFMoto is very clear in pointing out that the bike used for the run was a “pre-production prototype,” which means we’re not that far from seeing the production version roll off the factory floor.

And more importantly, this prototype wasn't custom-tuned or modified for the run; it utilized CFMoto's standard, un-tinkered factory configuration. It was powered by CFMoto’s latest 997cc V4 liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine. It revs all the way to 15,000 rpm, topping out at around 210 horsepower. It’s a hell of a motor, one that we’ve talked about in depth before.

The V4 SR-RR is powered by a 997cc V4 liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine CFMoto

The bike will come with an electronically active wing system. According to CFMoto, the technology will improve front-end downforce by 45% at high speed and decrease drag by 12% during acceleration.

Elsewhere, you’ll find a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, traction control, combined braking, hill-hold control, cruise control, and a bi-directional quick-shifter as part of the electronics package. It’ll be a proper superbike.

As for when we’ll actually see the production version rolling out, I’d put my money on this year’s EICMA. Pricing, as you might expect, remains under wraps. But knowing CFMoto, it’ll almost certainly undercut its competitors. By how much, we’ll just have to wait and see.

This record should be remembered as more than just a number. Rather, it should be taken as a statement of intent by CFMoto. Reaching those speeds places CFMoto in a club traditionally occupied by prestigious names – brands that spent decades building their performance credentials.

Now that's proper premium superbike territory CFMoto

CFMoto, meanwhile, has compressed that journey into a remarkably short period. Whether enthusiasts are ready to accept it or not, the company is no longer trying to catch up with the motorcycle establishment. It's becoming part of it.

Source: CFMoto