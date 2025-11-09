This is how Honda envisions the future of motorcycles

Ever wondered how some of the biggest motorcycle makers in the world think the future of two-wheeled mobility will look? Well, Honda gave us all a glimpse into its very own vision through its EV Outlier Concept at this year’s Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo.

The fact that the concept is electric is perhaps the least surprising part of this reveal, considering that’s where mobility is headed as a whole. But what caught my eye was the electric motor of the Honda EV Outlier Concept located directly in the wheels.

That’s both wheels. So, in essence, we’re looking at an all-wheel-drive electric wheel-hub motor that, by the looks of it, can be electronically controlled depending on the situation or preferences. Such a setup has both its advantages and disadvantages.

The fundamental downside of the wheel hub motor is its unsprung mass on the wheel, which affects the chassis setup, particularly how responsive it is Honda

The main advantage is the traction such a motor can offer, more so in damp, wet conditions. The fundamental downside of the wheel hub motor is its unsprung mass on the wheel, which affects the chassis setup, particularly how responsive it is.

So far, Honda hasn't revealed any performance data, but in a video that the company has released, the EV Outlier Concept looks like it is fast – at least "on par" with other comparable ICE bikes. Honda's video suggests that the rear wheel is used the most of the time, with the front motor only being called upon when the rider activates maximum acceleration.

EV OUTLIER CONCEPT

The design of the concept looks to be based on a power cruiser, with a long, flat, lowrider layout. Especially with that high-handlebar riding position.

The seat features supporting upholstery, not only at the back, but also at the sides. Considering the way the footrests are positioned further forward, you’d likely be stretching out your legs on the bike as you’d typically do on traditional cruisers.

The concept is based around an aluminum chassis and a rear swingarm. The battery pack is centrally positioned and hangs low within that aluminum frame.

The design looks to be based on a power cruiser, with a long, flat, lowrider layout Honda

There's also no information on battery capacity, range, or charging time, nor on the weight of the concept. But it could well be a solid-state battery, considering Honda has previously hinted at introducing the tech.

Interestingly, the front suspension looks very similar to the Hossack fork with a double trailing arm and a central shock absorber – something you’d find on the Honda Gold Wing or even the massive BMW K 1600. For big bikes like these that sport huge masses, the biggest advantage of such a setup is the stability it offers during braking.

The concept is based around an aluminum chassis and a rear swingarm. The battery pack is centrally positioned and hangs low within that aluminum frame. Honda

There’s a massive rear tire – possibly giving competition to the one Benda placed on its inline-four cruiser, the widest on a production bike at the moment. Elsewhere, you can spot a single, large brake disc on the front wheel of the Honda EV Outlier Concept. But what you’d immediately notice is how it runs on the outside of the rim ring, and that’s owing to the central wheel hub motor.

The images also show two large displays: a wide horizontal one on the handlebars and an additional vertical one in front of it, where the tank would be. One of these displays looks to be taking care of navigation, while the other projects data like the speed, the current ride mode, and, interestingly, the lean angle. Rear-views are also integrated into the display via built-in cameras.

We’re looking at an all-wheel-drive electric wheel-hub motor that, by the looks of it, can be electronically controlled depending on the situation or preferences Honda

It remains to be seen whether the Honda EV Outlier Concept will really become a production model in the near future. If nothing else, it does a good job at showing how Honda developers envision motorcycles from 2030 onwards.

As of now, Honda’s first real all-electric motorcycle, the WN7, is scheduled to go on sale as early as 2026, which still looks more like a conventional motorcycle as we know them.

Source: Honda