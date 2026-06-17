First look at Norton's all-new middleweight adventure motorcycle

There’s something poetic about a British motorcycle manufacturer founded at the turn of the 20th century – one whose first “motorcycle” was a literal bicycle powered by a Belgian Clement engine – staging a comeback with thoroughly modern motorcycles and all-new powertrains.

Following the recent buzz around their flagship Manx R V4 superbike, Norton is shifting focus to the highly competitive middleweight market by dropping the full technical details for their highly anticipated adventure-touring platform: the Atlas.

That was true of the recently launched Norton Manx R, and it's equally true of the company's adventure bike, the Atlas. We say that because Norton has now released the full technical specifications for the upcoming model.

First off, the Atlas is an adventure tourer rather than an out-and-out adventure bike. It will be available in two trims: the standard Atlas and the Atlas GT. Both are largely identical, differing primarily in wheel size. The standard Atlas gets a 19-inch front wheel, while the GT uses a 17-inch front wheel to match the rear.

Suspension travel also differs between the two. The standard Atlas receives longer-travel KYB suspension intended for rougher terrain, while the GT gets a shorter, road-focused setup. Both variants will also be available in either Base or Apex trim. The latter adds features such as heated grips, a tire-pressure monitoring system, an adjustable windscreen, cornering lights, and a luggage rack.

The Atlas comes powered by a new 585cc parallel twin motor Norton

What remains common across the range is everything else, beginning with the engine. It's a brand-new 585cc parallel twin with a 270-degree crankshaft, producing 69 hp at 9,300 rpm and 42 lb-ft (57 Nm) of torque at 7,500 rpm. That places it within striking distance of bikes like Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 and Triumph's Tiger Sport 660, thanks to a bore and stroke of 78 mm and 61.2 mm, respectively. Power is sent through a six-speed gearbox equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter.

The engine sits in a steel trellis frame with a 57.7-inch (1,465-mm) wheelbase. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable KYB components: an inverted front fork and rear monoshock providing 7.1 inches (180 mm) of travel at each end on the Atlas, and 5.5 inches (140 mm) on the Atlas GT.

Braking comes courtesy of dual 310-mm floating front discs paired with radial ByBre calipers, along with a 270-mm rear disc and single-piston hydraulic caliper. ABS is standard, but that's only the beginning. The Atlas also features lean-sensitive traction control, rear-wheel slide control, wheelie control, hill-hold assist, and cruise control.

All of those rider aids are managed by a Bosch 10.3ME six-axis IMU. Riders can choose between five riding modes – Urban, Rain, Sport, Tour, and Enduro – all configurable through the 8-inch TFT touchscreen.

Five ride modes are on offer: Urban, Rain, Sport, Tour, and Enduro Norton

There's also turn-by-turn navigation, integrated GoPro controls, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Riders can pair the motorcycle with the Norton Rider app for ride statistics and service reminders.

Seat height comes in at a fairly lofty 33.3 inches (845 mm) on the Atlas and a slightly lower 32.1 inches (815 mm) on the Atlas GT. Wet weight without fuel is listed at 414 lb (188 kg) for the Atlas and 423 lb (192 kg) for the GT, both before filling their 4.1-gallon (15.5-L) fuel tanks.

Pricing is where things become particularly interesting. The Atlas starts at £8,250 in the UK and €9,250 in Europe, while the Atlas Apex is priced at £9,450 and €10,525, respectively. Norton says pricing for the Atlas GT will be announced closer to launch.

The bike will be offered in Matrix Black, Trophy Silver, Verona Green, and Sinopia Orange, alongside an exclusive Glacier Blue finish. US pricing has yet to be announced, but current indications suggest it could arrive below the US$10,000 mark, placing it squarely in Suzuki V-Strom 650 territory.

The Atlas will come in two trims, the standard Atlas and the Atlas GT Norton

Keep in mind, these are just the paper specs. We'll be riding the bike next month, so first impressions and a full review will follow shortly thereafter.

The Atlas represents Norton's first serious attempt to enter one of motorcycling's most fiercely contested segments, and perhaps its clearest statement yet about where the reborn British marque is headed under TVS ownership. Whether it ultimately succeeds will only become clear once we've spent time in the saddle, but one thing is certain: Norton is no longer looking backward at its heritage. It is finally building motorcycles for the future.

Source: Norton