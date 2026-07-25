Stark Future launches Varg "Factory Edition" off-road e-motos

Just when you thought Stark Future couldn’t possibly outdo its Varg MX and EX off-road electric motorcycles, it goes on to launch limited-edition “Factory-edition” versions of the two fitted with all the bells and whistles you could have asked for.

That includes KYB Factory A-Kit suspension, titanium hardware and a whole host of chassis upgrades. It’s clearly Stark’s way of letting you get the closest thing to the company’s race bikes.

What remains the same is the 360-volt, 80-hp electric drivetrain that produces 764 lb-ft (1,035 Nm) of torque and the recently upgraded 420-volt, 7.2-kWh battery platform. That pack offers around “6 hours of trail riding depending on rider ability and trail conditions.” You also get the same portable 3.3-kW, 16-amp charger as standard, which takes two hours to fully charge the bike from a 240-volt supply.

So, the core remains the same on both the motocross (MX) and enduro (EX) bikes, with one simple idea: instead of trying to squeeze out more power from the already manic motor, Stark has instead focused on offering race-spec components from the factory itself.

That's the Varg EX FE in the Forest Grey Factory livery Stark Future

Let’s start with the suspension. Both the MX and EX are kitted with a 48-mm closed-cartridge, coil-spring KYB Factory fork that has separated oil and air chambers.

It’s what’s inside that makes the components special. That includes hard-anodized internals, DLC-coated inner tubes to lower friction, a mid-speed valve to increase the tuning range, and a special spring collar to enhance front-wheel control and landing comfort.

At the rear, you get a triple-adjustable KYB shock with a DLC-coated piston rod, a Kashima-coated body, and an X-Trig external preload adjuster to make sag adjustments easier. You get 12.2 inches (310 mm) of front suspension travel on the MX, and 11.8 inches (300 mm) of front fork travel on the EX. As for rear travel, both trims offer 11.9 inches (303 mm).

Moving further, the bike comes kitted with 3D-printed titanium foot pegs, a titanium fastener kit, conical handlebar mounts, a high-grip seat, and individually numbered CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps.

You get individually numbered CNC-machined aluminum triple clamps as well Stark Future

Now, these components help shed some substantial weight. For instance, the bolt set itself eliminates close to 2 lb (900 grams precisely), while the titanium foot pegs shave 0.3 lb (140 grams) more. Sure, that won’t seem like much, but you’re looking at close to 2.3 lb (1 kg) saved. For a motorcycle that was already really light, that’s impressive.

Speaking of which, the Varg MX Factory Edition is listed at 257.7 lb (116.9 kg), with the EX Factory Edition coming in at 262.1 lb (118.9 kg) – all owing to the road-homologation hardware.

Special only to these Factory Editions is Dynamic Traction Control being incorporated into the ride modes. It basically lets you adjust the amount of rear-wheel assistance as per the available grip and the terrain.

The idea is to enable riders to accelerate earlier and utilize more of the motorcycle’s capabilities when traction gets erratic rather than just suppressing wheelspin. There’s also a hand-operated rear brake mentioned in the release, but Stark does state that its availability is contingent on regional homologation criteria.

The bikes come with KYB Factory A-Kit suspension as standard Stark Future

Stark says these limited-edition models are the result of development work done for events like Erzbergrodeo, World Supercross, Arenacross, SuperEnduro, EnduroGP, and the Hard Enduro World Championship. Former motocross world champion Sébastien Tortelli, who is currently the Racing Director at Stark Future, has been in charge of development.

Usually, if you were to go get the same components aftermarket, you’d have to shell out upwards of $2,050 (€1,800). Not to forget, it’s the first time ever that a full KYB Factory A-Kit suspension, fitted and tuned to the motorcycle, is being offered as standard on a production bikemaker.

But you’ve got to hurry if you want to secure one for yourself. That’s because the bikes are limited to a combined 500-bike production run.

The Stark Varg MX Factory Edition is limited to just 200 units, coming in at US$15,990 / €15,999. It comes in Stark Red Factory livery, fitted with Dunlop MX34 tires.

That's the Varg MX FE in the Stark Red Factory livery Stark Future

The Stark Varg EX Factory Edition, on the other hand, will be produced in a run of 300 units and costs $16,990 / €16,999. It comes in Forest Grey Factory livery, is fitted with Dunlop Geomax EN91 tires and enduro hardware that includes hand guards and front and rear brake disc protectors.

At first glance, a $16,000-plus electric dirt bike sounds incredibly expensive. But viewed through the lens of factory motocross machinery, the Varg Factory Editions aren't outrageously priced. A genuine KYB Factory A-Kit suspension package alone commands a hefty premium, and when you factor in the titanium hardware, CNC components and limited production numbers, Stark's asking price begins to make more sense.

It’s clear these models aren’t aimed at the average trail rider. They’re aimed squarely at racers who'd likely spend the same money upgrading a standard bike anyway. Is that you?

Source: Stark