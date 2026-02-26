Unlikely bikemaker might be the next big thing in e-motorcycles

We’ve seen some major electric motorcycle unveils in 2025. From Royal Enfield’s Flying Flea C6 to Honda’s WN7, legacy bikemakers are quickly hopping on the electric bandwagon. But there’s one trump card in all the big names – a company that produces more than 4 million motorcycles every year.

We’re talking about TVS, India’s third-largest motorcycle manufacturer. With a presence in more than 90 countries across the globe, TVS’ push towards mainstream electric motorcycles might just turn out to be a bigger deal than it seems.

And that push will likely start with the eFX 30. Debuting as a concept at last year’s EICMA, the bike might just be ready for production. This follows TVS filing a design patent in India for the eFX – usually the first step towards manufacturing.

The design patents reveal plenty of details about the bike TVS

First reported by CycleWorld, the design patents show a pretty viable production model. That’s good news, considering most concept models never make it to production as is. Although the patent does not include features such as a license plate, mirrors, or footpegs, it’s still largely the bike that was on display at EICMA.

Now, it’s styled like a naked with a modern, sporty, compact design. It borrows a lot from the TVS Apache RTR310 – a bike that’s been much loved in India and other countries it has been launched in.

Elements like the cast alloy swingarm, fully-adjustable upside-down front forks, rear monoshock, disc brakes with radial calipers on both wheels, and split seats are all carried over to the eFX 30 as well. What’s new is a belt drive, which seems more or less in place considering its electric heart.

Speaking of which, the battery pack is partially visible in the patent images, which means it will be an air-cooled unit. Under the battery is the electric motor, which will push out power through a single-speed transmission.

Front and back cameras — ADAS in the works? TVS

Although TVS hasn't disclosed any performance or range figures just yet, the eFX 30's name and general size suggest it will be targeted at the highly competitive Indian market that consists of affordable, small-displacement internal combustion motorcycles.

On the tech front, the front looks like it carries a camera in the center of the LED light unit, as does the rear. That means the eFX 30 could come with ADAS features like overtaking warnings and blind spot monitoring. A compact TFT display can also be seen, which will let you adjust power and ride modes.

It's styled like a sporty naked TVS

A design patent in itself does not guarantee that a concept will go into production. But in general, it is a good indication that the company is serious about a particular model.

And it’s not like TVS is without expertise in e-motos. The company already sells three electric commuter scooters in India. Currently, the only proper, purpose-built electric motorcycles in India come from Ultraviolette, with others mostly focusing on commuter/gig-economy oriented products.

Royal Enfield’s electric motorcycle is almost around the corner, so it’s almost certain TVS won’t beat it to the clock. But it does show that major manufacturers are no longer ignoring this space. Will it pave the way for mainstream e-motorcycle adoption? What are your thoughts?

Source: IP India