1,000-W exo-leg blades beam out lasers to adapt to changing terrain

After years of exoskeletons built primarily for medical, workforce and military applications, the recreational sport exoskeleton is really having its marketable moment. The newest take on the technology, the Irmo M1 brings what's billed as a "world first" tweak, a multi-sensor AI system that automatically adjusts output based on the terrain ahead. It's like an adaptive automotive suspension, only for legs instead of wheels.

Spun off from research begun at Beihang University in Beijing, Irmo is working to get the M1 exoskeleton onto legs around the world. Similar to other performance-boosting recreational exoskeletons we've looked at and tested, the M1 is designed to augment the power of human legs. It's a bit looser and more modular than other designs, using a series of separable straps to secure the left and right actuator modules to each leg and the waist.

The M1 is essentially a pair of leg modules that secure to the user via a series of leg and waist straps Irmo

The units add between 2.2 and 2.6 lb (1 and 1.2 kg) per leg, depending upon spec, but the user won't get weighed down because the integrated 1,000-W motor system provides an assistive boost of up to 45% of the user's natural stride via a central joint that bends from 0 (straight leg) to 145 degrees. This helps each step feel lighter and easier, diminishing fatigue and letting the wearer venture out farther without tiring. In more concrete, measurable terms, it pulls up to 50 lb (22.7 kg) of pressure off the knee, according to Irmo.

The M1 also uses a nine-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and AI engine to analyze the individual's gait and motion proclivities, personalizing assistance on the move.

The M1 joint offers up to 145 degrees of movement, providing a boost or stabilizing resistance, depending upon the terrain encountered Irmo

So far, that's quite similar to how other sports exoskeletons work, but the M1 packs a new layer of technology for a smarter, more adaptive style of assistance. It uses a combination of camera and laser rangefinder sensors to actively scan and track the surrounding topography in an 4-foot (1.2-m) radius around the wearer, adjusting motor output and settings to the terrain ahead. The predictive system is designed to make for smoother movement and more supportive assist than an exoskeleton that merely reacts to terrain already underfoot. Depending upon trim, the M1 can detect up to four terrain features: grass, sand, slopes and stairs.

As an example of how the system works, the M1 can ramp up assistive boost when it senses a staircase or hill ascent ahead or offer suspension-like impact absorption support on jumps. Irmo estimates it can reduce up to 60% of the impact force on the knee. When approaching a downhill, it can dial back and stiffen up to help you keep a slow, steady pace.

The Irmo M1 helps you to navigate rough hills Irmo

Beyond mere walking and hiking, the M1 works for activities like running, jumping and cycling. Irmo also shows it being used for conventional sports like basketball and tennis, where it can put extra oomph into one's jump or stride and protect their knees from harsh impacts. Alternatively, users can set the unit from assistance mode to resistance for strength training.

Furthering the M1's unique all-terrain capabilities is a multi-mode system that lets users set the base output level to Turbo, Eco, Training or Rest. "Turbo," of course, maximizes assistance for high-intensity activities that demand the most output for pushing forward. "Eco" provides steady, efficient assistance for activities like walking on flat terrain.

Using both a 120-degree camera and LADAR, the M1 detects upcoming terrain changes and adjusts support in real time

"Training" turns assistance to resistance for exercise and strength building, and "Rest" mode activates for quick breaks when you'd rather avoid involuntary elecro-spasms kicking your legs around for no reason – like when taking in the scenery at a viewpoint along the trail.

For those who have been reading patiently, tapping a foot intensely and thinking, There must be an app for this som'bitch ?!?!, it's all good news ahead. The M1 does, of course, include the obligatory app, allowing each user to monitor assistance level, check remaining battery life, get a performance readout, and otherwise keep their face glued to a glowing screen highlighting a digital representation of him/herself, and only him/herself. Modern bliss.

Can it really be a proper piece of new technology without an app? Irmo

As for runtime, the M1 offers up to eight hours of battery life with help from an energy recovery function and features a hot swappable battery ecosystem designed to let users keep the journey going. It's meant to work in temperatures ranging between -4 ° to 104 °F (-20 ° to 40 °C) and features up to IP67 waterproofing.

Irmo is currently hosting a wildly successful $400K Kickstarter campaign to get the M1 onto legs near you. The top-end 1,000-W M1 Ultra model with 18 Nm of torque and a lightweight titanium/carbon fiber build weighing 4.4 lb (2 kg) is available at a US$1,249 pledge level. If that sounds like a ridiculous amount of money to drop down on a set of robo legs from a company you only heard of 3.5 minutes ago, there's also a few lower tier models at pledge levels starting as low as $399.

Beyond less motor power, the lower-level models include less terrain and motion recognition capability, heavier constructions, shorter battery lives, and lesser waterproof ratings. Irmo has a full spec chart on its Kickstarter for fast, easy comparison.

Source: Irmo

