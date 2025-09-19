© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Ingenious space-saving Tiny Workshop named 2025 Shed of the Year

By Adam Williams
September 19, 2025
Ingenious space-saving Tiny Workshop named 2025 Shed of the Year
The Tiny Workshop has been declared the 19th winner of the Shed of the Year competition
The Tiny Workshop has been declared the 19th winner of the Shed of the Year competition
View 6 Images
The Tiny Workshop has been declared the 19th winner of the Shed of the Year competition
1/6
The Tiny Workshop has been declared the 19th winner of the Shed of the Year competition
The Tiny Workshop measures 3 x 1 x 2.4 m (9.10 x 3.3 x 7.10 ft)
2/6
The Tiny Workshop measures 3 x 1 x 2.4 m (9.10 x 3.3 x 7.10 ft)
The Tiny Workshop includes a hatch-like door that protects from the rain
3/6
The Tiny Workshop includes a hatch-like door that protects from the rain
The Tiny Workshop was homemade from two sets of heavy duty steel shelving
4/6
The Tiny Workshop was homemade from two sets of heavy duty steel shelving
The brackets for the Tiny Workshop's spanner handles were created with a 3D printer
5/6
The brackets for the Tiny Workshop's spanner handles were created with a 3D printer
The Tiny Workshop includes an assortment of tools inside
6/6
The Tiny Workshop includes an assortment of tools inside
View gallery - 6 images

The Cuprinol Shed of the Year winner for 2025 has been announced. London's Mike Robinson has won with his ingenious space-saving Tiny Workshop, which showcases an inspired use of shelving and spare parts.

Described as small but mighty by Shed of the Year founder Andrew Wilcox, the Tiny Workshop was conceived when Robinson couldn't find a shed that perfectly matched his small garden plot. Deciding to improvise, he bolted together two sets of heavy duty steel shelving units and went from there.

The shed measures 3 x 1 x 2.4 m (9.10 x 3.3 x 7.10 ft). Two doors open at the bottom and top to provide flooring and rain protection, while the interior has been fitted with shelving and drawers, as well as a place to sit and enjoy the space.

Inside, its workbench and tool walls are made from birch plywood offcuts and there's also indirect LED lighting installed. Looking to the future, a newly planted green roof will continue to grow and cover it with greenery.

The Tiny Workshop was homemade from two sets of heavy duty steel shelving
The Tiny Workshop was homemade from two sets of heavy duty steel shelving

"We needed a good bit of storage for the garden necessities," explains Robinson. "Off-the-shelf options would have taken up too much room so went with a DIY design and build. I think 'The Tiny Workshop' has worked a treat. It's a creative space where I can tinker and mend, as well as have the storage space for garden stuff, kids' games and tools.

"I designed brackets for the old spanner handles with a 3D printer – they're useful and give a clue to what is inside. The green roof will come into its own in the next year or so too, and I’m looking forward to seeing it come to life – the shed really is the gift that keeps on giving! I’m so happy the judges loved it too, and can't believe I actually won."

The Tiny Workshop was crowned the 19th Shed of the Year winner by judges after first winning the competition's Workshop/Studio category voted on by the public. For his efforts, Robinson wins an overnight nature getaway, plus a £1,000 (roughly US$1,360) cash prize, and a selection of Cuprinol garden products.

Source: Shed of the Year

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseShedCompetition
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!