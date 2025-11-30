© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny house sauna lets you get your sweat on wherever you can park it

By Adam Williams
November 30, 2025
Tiny house sauna lets you get your sweat on wherever you can park it
Though it looks a lot like a tiny house at first glance, the Aquila Sauna is actually a towable sauna that seats up to six people
Though it looks a lot like a tiny house at first glance, the Aquila Sauna is actually a towable sauna that seats up to six people
Though it looks a lot like a tiny house at first glance, the Aquila Sauna is actually a towable sauna that seats up to six people
Though it looks a lot like a tiny house at first glance, the Aquila Sauna is actually a towable sauna that seats up to six people
The Aquila Sauna is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 3.8 m (12.5 ft)
The Aquila Sauna is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 3.8 m (12.5 ft)
The Aquila Sauna runs off-grid as standard, so it can be set up anywhere you can tow it
The Aquila Sauna runs off-grid as standard, so it can be set up anywhere you can tow it
The Aquila Sauna is finished in black larch and has a distinctive rustic appearance
The Aquila Sauna is finished in black larch and has a distinctive rustic appearance
The Aquila Sauna features an entrance deck that is folded away when not in use
The Aquila Sauna features an entrance deck that is folded away when not in use
The Aquila Sauna features a large window to frame the views and maximize daylight inside
The Aquila Sauna features a large window to frame the views and maximize daylight inside
The Aquila Sauna's interior includes bench seating and a wood-fired sauna heater
The Aquila Sauna's interior includes bench seating and a wood-fired sauna heater
The tiny house movement has never just been about, well, houses, and it has produced all kinds of weird and wonderful structures on wheels – everything from a pub to a wedding chapel, an office and more. This example provides a hot and steamy take on small living with a sauna that seats up to six people.

The Aquila Sauna is designed by the UK's Out of the Valley and is based on a double-axle trailer. It's clad in black larch and has a distinctive rustic appearance that brings to mind some of Rocky Mountain Tiny Homes' output. There's a steel roof and an integrated log store. And in a nice touch, a panel at the rear of the home drops down to create a small entrance deck. An outdoor shower is attached too, for cooling off.

"Aquila is fully off grid, enabling sauna culture to be transported anywhere and for any occasion," explains Out of the Valley. "Made from sustainable materials, its rustic cabin styling keeps it connected to its natural environment, whilst the high quality Narvi stove and alder interiors ensure a premium sauna experience."

The Aquila Sauna's interior includes bench seating and a wood-fired sauna heater
The Aquila Sauna's interior includes bench seating and a wood-fired sauna heater

Its thermal alder and larch interior is insulated with sheep's wool. The layout is arranged over a single level and looks authentic – like a traditional stationary sauna. Bench seating is installed and a wood-fired sauna heater handles the temperature increase. A large window also helps maximize natural light.

The Aquila Sauna gets power for its LED lighting from a roof-mounted solar panel that's connected to batteries. Several options are available, including an electric sauna heater for those who don't need off-grid operation, alternative glazing, and other materials. Out of the Valley also sells larger non-mobile models that include a changing room and have space for up to a dozen people.

The Aquila Sauna starts at £70,500 (roughly US$88,000), plus taxes. For those in North America who don't care about portability SaunaPlunge Container is another, more affordable option.

Source: Out of the Valley

