Birdhouse Modular is a tiny house that comes together like Lego

The Birdhouse Modular is an interesting new tiny house that's laser-focused on flexibility. Featuring a prefabricated cabin-like exterior, the non-towable home is designed to adapt to whatever size and rooms the owner requires.

Created by the UK's Tree Tents, in collaboration with eco-tourism firm WildComfort, the Birdhouse Modular is finished in wood and aluminum. The idea is that you don't just purchase a finished house but instead choose whatever room modules you need to form the home, allowing it to function as anything from a small and simple cabin, to a larger residence suitable for a family. The process was likened to Lego by a company representative.

The tiny house is designed to be installed in awkward spots and can be mounted on stilts. It can also expand living space with a spacious deck and/or covered porch area. Other available options include the furnishings, the finishes and full off-the-grid functionality, including solar power and wind power.

"Each module comes in a variety of sizes, layouts and finishes, enabling seamless combinations of bedrooms, lounges, bathrooms, kitchens, saunas, workspaces and more," explains Tree Tents. "Central atriums, mezzanines, and covered outdoor zones enhance the sense of flow and connection to nature. Modules can be arranged in creative formations, linked by decks, terraces or open pathways, making every Birdhouse unique to its setting."

The Birdhouse Modular model shown features a bedroom with porthole-style circular window and a king-sized double bed Tree Tents

The Birdhouse Modular shown is currently up for vacation rent on an idyllic spot in rural England and has a length of just 4.8 m (15.8 ft) which is very small, even compared to other European tiny houses like Baluchon's Hytta, for example. It's made up of two small room modules, plus a linking module.

It has a deck and an outdoor kitchen with a sink and propane-powered camping stove, plus a sofa and other seating. The interior, meanwhile, is quite compact and incudes a bedroom with a king-sized bed and a large circular window. Over on the opposite side of the dwelling is a bathroom with shower, sink, and a composting toilet. A marine-style propane-powered heater is positioned between the two and provides warmth.

Birdhouse Modular models are available for worldwide shipping in a crate flatpack for self-build. Pricing varies considerably depending on the model chosen and options, but a base structure of two small room modules with a small link between them, for example, starts from around £16,400 (about US$22,500), though that figure will rise quickly as options are added.

Source: Tree Tents