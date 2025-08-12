© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

16-ft tiny house maximizes space with simple and open interior design

By Adam Williams
August 12, 2025
16-ft tiny house maximizes space with simple and open interior design
The Chipper BNB is a compact two-person tiny house meant for short stays and for use as a guest house
The Chipper BNB is a compact two-person tiny house meant for short stays and for use as a guest house
The Chipper BNB is a compact two-person tiny house meant for short stays and for use as a guest house
The Chipper BNB is a compact two-person tiny house meant for short stays and for use as a guest house
The Chipper BNB is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 5 m (16.4 ft)
The Chipper BNB is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 5 m (16.4 ft)
The Chipper BNB's exterior is finished in steel and thermally treated wood
The Chipper BNB's exterior is finished in steel and thermally treated wood
The Chipper BNB's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Chipper BNB's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Chipper BNB's kitchen is small and simple, reflecting its intended use for short stays
The Chipper BNB's kitchen is small and simple, reflecting its intended use for short stays
The Chipper BNB's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, sink, and a fridge
The Chipper BNB's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, sink, and a fridge
The Chipper BNB's bathroom includes a shower, a vanity sink, and can have a composting or flushing toilet
The Chipper BNB's bathroom includes a shower, a vanity sink, and can have a composting or flushing toilet
The Chipper BNB's bathroom has a little storage space
The Chipper BNB's bathroom has a little storage space
Last year we covered the Chipper by Häuslein Tiny House Co., which is an ultra-compact tiny house suitable for two people to live in full time. The firm has now revisited the model with a new open interior layout that flatters the small space and is designed for short stays or for use as a rental.

Like the original model, the Chipper BNB is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 5 m (16.4 ft), placing it firmly on the smaller end of the tiny house market, even compared to European tiny houses like Baluchon's Avalon. Its exterior is clad in steel and thermally treated wood.

The interior is totally new and is mostly taken up by one large room, on one floor. Its sliding glass door main entrance is positioned between the living room to the left and the kitchen/dining area to the right. The living room is now much simpler and contains a sofa bed, which is the only sleeping area – there's no dedicated bedroom. There's also a second entrance to the rear of the tiny house, and one or both of them can connect to an optional outside deck.

The tiny house looks airy and light-filled thanks to the open layout and generous glazing, and it's finished in birch ply with engineered oak wood flooring.

The Chipper BNB's kitchen is small and simple, reflecting its intended use for short stays
The Chipper BNB's kitchen is small and simple, reflecting its intended use for short stays

Its kitchen is quite small, reflecting its intended use as a vacation home, and features an induction cooktop, mini-fridge, sink, and ample cabinetry, including a mini-pantry. Nearby is a small dining/office table that has seating for two.

The Chipper BNB only has one other room, which is the bathroom. This is accessed by a sliding door and includes a vanity sink, a shower, and either a composting or flushing toilet, depending on the owner's needs

We've no word on the price of this stripped-down version but the main Chipper model starts at AUD79,090 (roughly US$51,000).

Source: Häuslein Tiny House Co.

