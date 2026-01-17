Tiny house goes extra-wide for full-time small living on one level

The Dove tiny house may be compact, but its extra-wide frame makes it particularly well-suited to full-time living. The home features a spacious single-floor interior that sleeps up to two people in comfort.

Designed by Rewild Homes, the Dove is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9 m), which makes it relatively compact for a North American tiny house, which can reach significantly longer. Like the firm's other models, it's wider than most tiny houses, at 10 ft (3 m). This means it requires a permit to tow on a public road, but also offers a more comfortable and house-like layout inside.

The home's exterior is finished in metal siding, with cedar accenting, and it's topped by a metal roof. Large double glass doors open up into the living room. Though it's flattered by the relative lack of furniture in the photos shown, it does look spacious in there and it has room for a sofa and an entertainment center.

The Dove's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing Rewild Homes

The kitchen is nearby. This includes a sink, an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, a full-sized fridge/freezer, and a lot of cabinetry, with butcher block counters. There's also a breakfast bar dining area for up to two people.

The bathroom is accessed via a barn-style sliding door from the kitchen and contains a large glass-enclosed shower, a composting toilet, and a sink, along with some space for storage and a washer/dryer to be added.

From the bathroom, another sliding door leads to the bedroom. Photographed unfurnished, it looks very spacious for a tiny house bedroom and due to the home's single-floor layout it has ample headroom to stand upright. It has enough room to add a queen-sized bed and some storage.

A small loft is situated above the bathroom that's accessed from the bedroom. This can't be used as a second bedroom since tiny house bedrooms legally require egress windows to be in place, but it looks useful as a storage space.

The Dove's living room has ample space for a sofa and an entertainment center Rewild Homes

The Dove has already been delivered to its new owner. We've no word on the price of this model, but Rewild Homes' somewhat similar Thicket starts at around CAD 160,000 (roughly US$115,000). It can also be upgraded to run off-grid, but this will naturally cost more.

Source: Rewild Homes