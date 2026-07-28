Affordable 16-ft tiny house makes every inch of space count

North American tiny houses have been trending larger and more luxurious in recent years, but the eBoho Go takes the opposite approach. Measuring just 152 sq ft (14 sq m), the simple and affordable home provides a lesson in making every inch count.

Designed by Escape, the eBoho Go is based on a single-axle trailer. It has a length of just 16 ft (4.8 m), which is only around a third of the length of Wind River Built's Cumberland, for example. So this is one seriously portable tiny house. It's not envisioned as a family home or a place for entertaining. Instead, the firm suggests it would be a good pick for a rental or a guest house.

The eBoho Go's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and butcher block countertops Escape

We often associate Escape's tiny houses with large premium models like the N2, and the eBoho Go maintains a similar design language, albeit on a smaller scale. Its exterior is clad in engineered wood siding and it features lots of glazing, helping maximize daylight inside.

The interior, meanwhile, is finished in birch and arranged on one floor. Given the modest dimensions, I think Escape has made the right call by keeping things simple. Attempting to squeeze in too much would only have made the rest of the home less usable.

On entering the home through a glazed entrance and storm door, there's a kitchen unit with a small fridge/freezer, an induction cooktop, and a sink. Cabinetry and a butcher block countertop round out the space.

The eBoho Go's sleeping area doubles as the home's living space and includes a queen-sized bed and built-in storage Escape

There's no dedicated living room in this one. Instead, the sleeping area doubles as a general hangout space. It contains a queen-sized bed, lots of windows, and useful integrated storage. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed and should be more than sufficient to maintain a comfortable temperature throughout the home.

A wooden door provides access to the bathroom. This has more storage, a sink, a flushing toilet, a heater, and a walk-in shower.

The eBoho Go model shown is currently up for sale for just US$45,440. We've no word on delivery costs, so those interested will need to contact Escape directly.

Source: Escape