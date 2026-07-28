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Tiny Houses

Affordable 16-ft tiny house makes every inch of space count

By Adam Williams
July 28, 2026
Affordable 16-ft tiny house makes every inch of space count
The eBoho Go, by Escape, is a seriously small tiny house – in both size and price
The eBoho Go, by Escape, is a seriously small tiny house – in both size and price
View 6 Images
The eBoho Go, by Escape, is a seriously small tiny house – in both size and price
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The eBoho Go, by Escape, is a seriously small tiny house – in both size and price
The eBoho Go's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and butcher block countertops
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The eBoho Go's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and butcher block countertops
The eBoho Go is arranged on one level and finished in birch
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The eBoho Go is arranged on one level and finished in birch
The eBoho Go's sleeping area doubles as the home's living space and includes a queen-sized bed and built-in storage
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The eBoho Go's sleeping area doubles as the home's living space and includes a queen-sized bed and built-in storage
The eBoho Go's bathroom contains a flushing toilet, a walk-in shower, and a vanity sink
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The eBoho Go's bathroom contains a flushing toilet, a walk-in shower, and a vanity sink
The eBoho Go's bathroom has a towel rack and a little storage space too
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The eBoho Go's bathroom has a towel rack and a little storage space too
View gallery - 6 images

North American tiny houses have been trending larger and more luxurious in recent years, but the eBoho Go takes the opposite approach. Measuring just 152 sq ft (14 sq m), the simple and affordable home provides a lesson in making every inch count.

Designed by Escape, the eBoho Go is based on a single-axle trailer. It has a length of just 16 ft (4.8 m), which is only around a third of the length of Wind River Built's Cumberland, for example. So this is one seriously portable tiny house. It's not envisioned as a family home or a place for entertaining. Instead, the firm suggests it would be a good pick for a rental or a guest house.

The eBoho Go's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and butcher block countertops
The eBoho Go's kitchen includes an induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, and butcher block countertops

We often associate Escape's tiny houses with large premium models like the N2, and the eBoho Go maintains a similar design language, albeit on a smaller scale. Its exterior is clad in engineered wood siding and it features lots of glazing, helping maximize daylight inside.

The interior, meanwhile, is finished in birch and arranged on one floor. Given the modest dimensions, I think Escape has made the right call by keeping things simple. Attempting to squeeze in too much would only have made the rest of the home less usable.

On entering the home through a glazed entrance and storm door, there's a kitchen unit with a small fridge/freezer, an induction cooktop, and a sink. Cabinetry and a butcher block countertop round out the space.

The eBoho Go's sleeping area doubles as the home's living space and includes a queen-sized bed and built-in storage
The eBoho Go's sleeping area doubles as the home's living space and includes a queen-sized bed and built-in storage

There's no dedicated living room in this one. Instead, the sleeping area doubles as a general hangout space. It contains a queen-sized bed, lots of windows, and useful integrated storage. A mini-split air-conditioning unit is installed and should be more than sufficient to maintain a comfortable temperature throughout the home.

A wooden door provides access to the bathroom. This has more storage, a sink, a flushing toilet, a heater, and a walk-in shower.

The eBoho Go model shown is currently up for sale for just US$45,440. We've no word on delivery costs, so those interested will need to contact Escape directly.

Source: Escape

View gallery - 6 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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