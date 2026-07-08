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Tiny Houses

Single-floor tiny house expands living space with huge screened porch

By Adam Williams
July 08, 2026
Single-floor tiny house expands living space with huge screened porch
The N2, by Escape, is a single-floor park model tiny house with a spacious screened porch
The N2, by Escape, is a single-floor park model tiny house with a spacious screened porch
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The N2, by Escape, is a single-floor park model tiny house with a spacious screened porch
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The N2, by Escape, is a single-floor park model tiny house with a spacious screened porch
The N2's screened porch measures roughly 300 sq ft (27 sq m)
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The N2's screened porch measures roughly 300 sq ft (27 sq m)
The N2's porch includes an L-shaped sofa and a dining table
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The N2's porch includes an L-shaped sofa and a dining table
Sliding glass doors connect the N2's porch with the interior of the home
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Sliding glass doors connect the N2's porch with the interior of the home
The N2's kitchen includes an oven and induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and a dishwasher
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The N2's kitchen includes an oven and induction cooktop, a sink, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and a dishwasher
The N2's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, and a wall-mounted TV
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The N2's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, and a wall-mounted TV
The N2's bedroom is reached by a sliding door and opens up to the porch with glass doors
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The N2's bedroom is reached by a sliding door and opens up to the porch with glass doors
The N2's bedroom contains a king-sized bed, built-in storage, and a ceiling fan
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The N2's bedroom contains a king-sized bed, built-in storage, and a ceiling fan
The N2's bathroom includes a shower/bathtub, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer
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The N2's bathroom includes a shower/bathtub, a vanity sink, a flushing toilet, and a washer/dryer
The N2's shower/bathtub is a relatively rare luxury in a tiny house
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The N2's shower/bathtub is a relatively rare luxury in a tiny house
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With space being so limited in tiny houses, one of the major challenges is entertaining guests. The owners of the N2 should have no such issues, as the home has a large screened porch that dramatically expands its usable living space.

Designed by Escape, the N2 is a single-floor non-towable park model that's permanently installed on the firm's own Palm Court tiny house community in Florida. It has a length of 36 ft (11 m) and a width of 9.6 ft (2.9 m), which is actually a small but nonetheless significant increase on the 8.5-ft (2.6-m) tiny house standard. Its exterior is finished in timber, with a metal roof and follows a similar design language to previous Escape models.

The N2's porch includes an L-shaped sofa and a dining table
The N2's porch includes an L-shaped sofa and a dining table

Entry to the home is through the screened porch, which measures roughly 300 sq ft (28 sq m). This space is furnished with a table and chairs that seat four, plus a large L-shaped sofa that accommodates another five.

From here, sliding glass doors open onto the kitchen. This is well-stocked and suitable for serious cooking, with a sink, an oven and induction cooktop, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, and even a dishwasher, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house. The kitchen has ample cabinetry for a model of this size, and a large standalone closet space is nearby too.

The living room is positioned next to the kitchen and includes a sofa, plus a coffee table and a wall-mounted TV. There's also a small dining table and a couple of seats. Generous glazing ensures plenty of daylight inside.

The N2's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, and a wall-mounted TV
The N2's living room includes a sofa, a coffee table, and a wall-mounted TV

The bedroom, meanwhile, is further into the home and accessed by a barn-style sliding door. It has a king-sized bed, built-in storage, and a ceiling fan. It has its own glass door entrance that opens up directly into the porch. Together with the main entrance, this allows much of the interior to be opened up to the breeze.

Over on the opposite side of the home to the bedroom, the bathroom contains a shower/bathtub, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet, as well as a washer/dryer.

Like Escape's previous Shoreline model, the idea with the N2 is that you purchase it for US$119,700 and then pay a monthly rental of $610 for the plot and services.

Source: Escape

View gallery - 10 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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