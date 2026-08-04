This towable tiny house is actually suited to full-time living

When it comes to towable tiny houses, most smaller models seem better suited as weekenders or guesthouses rather than actual full-time homes. The eOne Limited – Special Edition is an exception and, despite its compact footprint, is the kind of house you could actually see yourself living in.

Designed by Escape, the eOne Limited – Special Edition is similar to, but smaller than, the firm's ONE XL Wide & Tall model. It's based on a double-axle trailer and clad in custom engineered wood siding, with a metal roof. It has a length of just 26 ft (7.9 m) and a standard width of 8.6 ft (2.6 m).

The eOne Limited – Special Edition's interior showcases Escape's usual design language, with generous glazing and a bright, airy feel Escape

The eOne Limited – Special Edition's decor is in the firm's typical style and resembles other Escape models inside, with birch used on the walls and featuring a lot of windows. It also doesn't look overly narrow, despite the standard width.

The home is accessed by opening the outer storm door and stepping through a glazed door, which opens onto the kitchen. This is equipped with a sink, an induction cooktop, a combination microwave/convection oven, a fridge/freezer, and both a dishwasher and stacked washer/dryer, which are nice "big house" features to have in a tiny house. Generous storage and a quartz countertop round out the space.

The living room is positioned next to the kitchen. Shown mostly unfurnished, it's big enough for actually hanging out in and includes a wall-mounted TV, plus room for a sofa and a coffee table. A picture window helps ensure natural light inside. The shelving built into the staircase is a good addition, helping boost storage without taking up too much space.

The eOne Limited – Special Edition's living room includes a wall-mounted TV and has ample room for a sofa and coffee table Escape

Over on the opposite side of that central kitchen lies the bathroom. This is similar to the bathroom in Escape's recent smaller eBoho Go model and contains a walk-in shower, a sink, a flushing toilet, and a little storage space.

The bedroom layout is a little unusual. A storage-integrated staircase leads up to the main bedroom, which has a low ceiling and ample room for a double bed and some more storage to be installed.

The secondary loft, meanwhile, can be used for yet more storage or as another bedroom since it has an egress window. It's reached from the first bedroom using a catwalk rather than requiring its own ladder or staircase, freeing up floorspace downstairs.

The eOne Limited – Special Edition's secondary bedroom is accessed by a catwalk from the main bedroom Escape

The eOne Limited – Special Edition model shown is currently up for sale for a reduced (and very specific) US$105,389. We've no word on delivery costs, so those interested will need to contact Escape directly.

Source: Escape