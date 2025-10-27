© 2025 New Atlas
Road-ready tiny house packs big home comforts into 305 sq ft

By Adam Williams
October 27, 2025
Road-ready tiny house packs big home comforts into 305 sq ft
The Gambier, by Rover Tiny Homes, is a compact tiny house that's suitable for a couple or small family
The Gambier, by Rover Tiny Homes, is a compact tiny house that's suitable for a couple or small family
The Gambier, by Rover Tiny Homes, is a compact tiny house that's suitable for a couple or small family
The Gambier, by Rover Tiny Homes, is a compact tiny house that's suitable for a couple or small family
The Gambier is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m)
The Gambier is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 30 ft (9.1 m)
The Gambier starts at CAD 149,900 (roughly US$107,000)
The Gambier starts at CAD 149,900 (roughly US$107,000)
The Gambier's main bedroom is situated downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright
The Gambier's main bedroom is situated downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright
The Gambier's main bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
The Gambier's main bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
The Gambier's secondary bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Gambier's secondary bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Gambier's kitchen includes an oven and a propane-powered four-burner stove
The Gambier's kitchen includes an oven and a propane-powered four-burner stove
The Gambier's kitchen includes a dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, and a washer/dryer
The Gambier's kitchen includes a dishwasher, a fridge/freezer, and a washer/dryer
The Gambier's interior measures 305 sq ft (28 sq m)
The Gambier's interior measures 305 sq ft (28 sq m)
The Gambier's secondary bedroom is described as a flex room by Rover Tiny Homes and could also be used for storage or as a media room
The Gambier's secondary bedroom is described as a flex room by Rover Tiny Homes and could also be used for storage or as a media room
The Gambier's living room area is very small and has space for some seating
The Gambier's living room area is very small and has space for some seating
The Gambier has a length of just 30 ft (9.1 m). Despite its compact dimensions, Rover Tiny Homes has worked with the limited available living space to provide a feature-packed towable home that's a good fit for regular travel and well-suited to a couple or small family.

The Gambier is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a standard width of 8.5 ft (2.6 m), making it road-legal without a permit. Its length puts it on the smaller side for a North American tiny house nowadays, though it's by no means the smallest around. The home is finished in cream engineered wood and topped by a copper-colored metal roof.

The single entrance opens into the living area, which contains a very compact spot for a sofa or chair, with two skylights above to help maximize natural light inside. The kitchen is spacious and surprisingly well-stocked for a tiny house of its size. It has a sink, dishwasher, an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, a washer/dryer, and a fridge/freezer. There's also a lot of cabinetry available, and quartz counters.

At the rear of the home (the furthest point from the tow hitch) lies the bathroom. Accessed via a sliding door, it's quite small and includes a flushing toilet, shower, and vanity sink.

The Gambier includes two bedrooms. The master bedroom is reached via sliding door from the living area and has a double bed and some cabinetry, plus another pair of skylights above. Thanks to its ground-floor placement, it offers ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice benefit in a tiny house.

The second bedroom is situated upstairs and is a typical loft-style model with a low ceiling. It's accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and has space for a double bed. Rover Tiny Homes describes it as a flex room and suggests it could alternatively be used as a storage space or media room.

The Gambier model shown has already been delivered to its new owner in Gibsons, British Columbia, and is named after a nearby island. Subsequent builds start at CAD 149,900 (roughly US$107,000).

Source: Rover Tiny Homes

