Road-ready tiny house packs big home comforts into 305 sq ft
The Gambier has a length of just 30 ft (9.1 m). Despite its compact dimensions, Rover Tiny Homes has worked with the limited available living space to provide a feature-packed towable home that's a good fit for regular travel and well-suited to a couple or small family.
The Gambier is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a standard width of 8.5 ft (2.6 m), making it road-legal without a permit. Its length puts it on the smaller side for a North American tiny house nowadays, though it's by no means the smallest around. The home is finished in cream engineered wood and topped by a copper-colored metal roof.
The single entrance opens into the living area, which contains a very compact spot for a sofa or chair, with two skylights above to help maximize natural light inside. The kitchen is spacious and surprisingly well-stocked for a tiny house of its size. It has a sink, dishwasher, an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, a washer/dryer, and a fridge/freezer. There's also a lot of cabinetry available, and quartz counters.
At the rear of the home (the furthest point from the tow hitch) lies the bathroom. Accessed via a sliding door, it's quite small and includes a flushing toilet, shower, and vanity sink.
The Gambier includes two bedrooms. The master bedroom is reached via sliding door from the living area and has a double bed and some cabinetry, plus another pair of skylights above. Thanks to its ground-floor placement, it offers ample headroom to stand upright, which is always a nice benefit in a tiny house.
The second bedroom is situated upstairs and is a typical loft-style model with a low ceiling. It's accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and has space for a double bed. Rover Tiny Homes describes it as a flex room and suggests it could alternatively be used as a storage space or media room.
The Gambier model shown has already been delivered to its new owner in Gibsons, British Columbia, and is named after a nearby island. Subsequent builds start at CAD 149,900 (roughly US$107,000).
Source: Rover Tiny Homes
