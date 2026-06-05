252-sq-ft tiny house is small in size, big on livability
With its length of 24 ft (7.3 m), the Goa is on the smaller side even for a tiny house. However, it has been carefully designed for full-time living and packs in two bedrooms, a practical kitchen, and a bathroom with a bathtub.
Designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, the Goa is based on a double-axle trailer and clad in engineered wood, with board-and-batten and stained pine tongue-and-groove accents. While not the smallest we've seen, its size makes it notably more compact than many other North American tiny houses, so it could be a good candidate for those looking to hit the road regularly.
The interior measures 252 sq ft (23.4 sq m) and is finished in drywall, with a pine tongue-and-groove ceiling and vinyl flooring. The home's glazed entrance opens onto the living room, which occupies roughly the center of the home. This contains a sofa and a coffee table. A large pull-down screen and projector are also installed in the example model shown.
Next to this is the kitchen, which has been equipped for full-time living and contains a double-basin sink, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, plus a small breakfast bar seating area for two.
Over on the other side of the living room, accessed by a door, is the bathroom. Simplify Further Tiny Homes has made good use of the available space here, fitting in a flushing toilet, a sink, and a bathtub/shower, which is a rare luxury even in larger models.
The Goa has two bedrooms. The main one is reached by a storage-integrated staircase – which is useful since there's not a ton of storage in this model – and is located over the kitchen. It's a typical tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling and a queen-sized bed, plus a lowered standing platform to make it easier to stand up and get dressed. The second bedroom, meanwhile, is over the bathroom and accessed by a removable wooden ladder. It has space for a queen-sized bed too.
The Goa starts at US$65,000, though the final price will depend on any additional options tacked on, which include a composting toilet, choice of building materials, and more. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.
Source: Simplify Further Tiny Homes
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