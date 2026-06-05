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Tiny Houses

252-sq-ft tiny house is small in size, big on livability

By Adam Williams
June 05, 2026
252-sq-ft tiny house is small in size, big on livability
The Goa is a compact tiny house designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes that's more livable than you might expect
The Goa is a compact tiny house designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes that's more livable than you might expect
View 8 Images
The Goa is a compact tiny house designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes that's more livable than you might expect
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The Goa is a compact tiny house designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes that's more livable than you might expect
The Goa's kitchen includes a breakfast bar that seats two
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The Goa's kitchen includes a breakfast bar that seats two
The Goa has an interior floorspace measuring 252 sq ft (23.4 sq m)
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The Goa has an interior floorspace measuring 252 sq ft (23.4 sq m)
The Goa is finished in drywall, with a pine tongue-and-groove ceiling, and vinyl flooring
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The Goa is finished in drywall, with a pine tongue-and-groove ceiling, and vinyl flooring
The Goa's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, double-basin sink, and a fridge/freezer
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The Goa's kitchen includes an oven and four-burner propane-powered cooktop, double-basin sink, and a fridge/freezer
The Goa's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and includes a lowered standing platform
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The Goa's main bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase and includes a lowered standing platform
The Goa includes a secondary loft bedroom reached by a removable wooden ladder
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The Goa includes a secondary loft bedroom reached by a removable wooden ladder
The Goa's bathroom includes a bathtub/shower, flushing toilet, and sink
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The Goa's bathroom includes a bathtub/shower, flushing toilet, and sink
View gallery - 8 images

With its length of 24 ft (7.3 m), the Goa is on the smaller side even for a tiny house. However, it has been carefully designed for full-time living and packs in two bedrooms, a practical kitchen, and a bathroom with a bathtub.

Designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, the Goa is based on a double-axle trailer and clad in engineered wood, with board-and-batten and stained pine tongue-and-groove accents. While not the smallest we've seen, its size makes it notably more compact than many other North American tiny houses, so it could be a good candidate for those looking to hit the road regularly.

The Goa has an interior floorspace measuring 252 sq ft (23.4 sq m)
The Goa has an interior floorspace measuring 252 sq ft (23.4 sq m)

The interior measures 252 sq ft (23.4 sq m) and is finished in drywall, with a pine tongue-and-groove ceiling and vinyl flooring. The home's glazed entrance opens onto the living room, which occupies roughly the center of the home. This contains a sofa and a coffee table. A large pull-down screen and projector are also installed in the example model shown.

Next to this is the kitchen, which has been equipped for full-time living and contains a double-basin sink, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, plus a small breakfast bar seating area for two.

Over on the other side of the living room, accessed by a door, is the bathroom. Simplify Further Tiny Homes has made good use of the available space here, fitting in a flushing toilet, a sink, and a bathtub/shower, which is a rare luxury even in larger models.

The Goa has two bedrooms. The main one is reached by a storage-integrated staircase – which is useful since there's not a ton of storage in this model – and is located over the kitchen. It's a typical tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling and a queen-sized bed, plus a lowered standing platform to make it easier to stand up and get dressed. The second bedroom, meanwhile, is over the bathroom and accessed by a removable wooden ladder. It has space for a queen-sized bed too.

The Goa is finished in drywall, with a pine tongue-and-groove ceiling, and vinyl flooring
The Goa is finished in drywall, with a pine tongue-and-groove ceiling, and vinyl flooring

The Goa starts at US$65,000, though the final price will depend on any additional options tacked on, which include a composting toilet, choice of building materials, and more. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Simplify Further Tiny Homes

View gallery - 8 images

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHomeTiny Footprint
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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