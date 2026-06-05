252-sq-ft tiny house is small in size, big on livability

With its length of 24 ft (7.3 m), the Goa is on the smaller side even for a tiny house. However, it has been carefully designed for full-time living and packs in two bedrooms, a practical kitchen, and a bathroom with a bathtub.

Designed by Simplify Further Tiny Homes, the Goa is based on a double-axle trailer and clad in engineered wood, with board-and-batten and stained pine tongue-and-groove accents. While not the smallest we've seen, its size makes it notably more compact than many other North American tiny houses, so it could be a good candidate for those looking to hit the road regularly.

The Goa has an interior floorspace measuring 252 sq ft (23.4 sq m) Simplify Further Tiny Homes

The interior measures 252 sq ft (23.4 sq m) and is finished in drywall, with a pine tongue-and-groove ceiling and vinyl flooring. The home's glazed entrance opens onto the living room, which occupies roughly the center of the home. This contains a sofa and a coffee table. A large pull-down screen and projector are also installed in the example model shown.

Next to this is the kitchen, which has been equipped for full-time living and contains a double-basin sink, an oven with a four-burner propane-powered cooktop, a fridge/freezer, plus a small breakfast bar seating area for two.

Over on the other side of the living room, accessed by a door, is the bathroom. Simplify Further Tiny Homes has made good use of the available space here, fitting in a flushing toilet, a sink, and a bathtub/shower, which is a rare luxury even in larger models.

The Goa has two bedrooms. The main one is reached by a storage-integrated staircase – which is useful since there's not a ton of storage in this model – and is located over the kitchen. It's a typical tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling and a queen-sized bed, plus a lowered standing platform to make it easier to stand up and get dressed. The second bedroom, meanwhile, is over the bathroom and accessed by a removable wooden ladder. It has space for a queen-sized bed too.

The Goa is finished in drywall, with a pine tongue-and-groove ceiling, and vinyl flooring Simplify Further Tiny Homes

The Goa starts at US$65,000, though the final price will depend on any additional options tacked on, which include a composting toilet, choice of building materials, and more. We've no word on delivery, so those interested are advised to contact the firm directly.

Source: Simplify Further Tiny Homes