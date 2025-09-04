Ultra-small tiny house provides a contemporary take on downsizing

Häuslein Tiny House Co. has revisited its ultra-small Gunyah model. The Australian firm has outfitted the compact towable home with a contemporary interior layout that's well-suited for short stays or for use as a rental.

Like the original Gunyah, the Gunyah Modern is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 5 m (16.5 ft), which is very small for a tiny house, even compared to European models like Baluchon's Avalon. It would be a good fit for someone who wants to tow it around a lot, though full-time living might be a squeeze for all but the most dedicated downsizer.

Its exterior is finished in engineered wood and metal, and it's topped with a metal roof. The interior, meanwhile, eschews the cottagey aesthetic of the original model in favor of a fresh decor clad in birch ply and engineered timber flooring. Generous glazing, including a skylight, helps fill the interior with natural light.

The center of the home is occupied by the kitchen, which includes a two-burner induction cooktop, a sink, and space for a dishwasher, fridge, and other appliances. A nearby breakfast bar seats up to two people.

The Gunyah Modern's kitchen connects to its living room, which has space for a sofa and TV. Alternatively, a bed can be added instead and it can be configured as a bedroom, if the additional sleeping space is required. Over on the opposite side of the home to the living room is the bathroom, which contains a flushing toilet, a small sink, and a shower.

There's just one dedicated bedroom in the Gunyah Modern, which is accessed by a removable ladder and is a typical loft model with a low ceiling. It contains a double bed.

Like Häuslein Tiny House Co.'s other models, the Gunyah Modern comes with a lot of optional upgrades, including a spacious deck (as shown above) and a full off-grid system comprising a composting or incinerator toilet, solar power, and water tanks.

The Gunyah Modern starts at AUD109,780 (roughly US$71,000).

Source: Häuslein Tiny House Co.