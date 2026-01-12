Flexible tiny house squeezes in space for work, family, and more

Designed for full-time living in a small footprint, the Julia tiny house packs an impressive number of features into its compact frame. It includes a light-filled and airy interior with a netted hangout area, as well as a home office, and can even optionally run off-the-grid.

The Julia is designed by Sweden's Vagabond Haven and is built on a steel frame with wheels. However, the wheels are just intended for minor on-site movements, not for towing on a public road, so this isn't a good choice for would-be nomads. It has a length of 7.9 m (25.9 ft) and a width of 3 m (nearly 10 ft). This makes it on the larger side for a European model but it's still relatively compact by North American standards, which can exceed double its length. The exterior is finished in spruce or engineered wood, and it's topped with an aluminum roof.

The Julia tiny house features a large dining table, plus seating with integrated storage Vagabond Haven

Inside, the Julia offers 27 sq m (290 sq ft) of living space and is finished in a choice of spruce or plywood, along with laminate flooring. Entry is through the kitchen, which occupies the center of the home. It's equipped with a sink, a small fridge, an oven, and an electric cooktop, plus plywood countertops and plenty of cabinetry for storage.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining area. This is generous for a tiny house and includes some stools and bench seating, both with integrated storage, plus a large table. The bathroom is nearby. Reached by a sliding door, it contains a glass-enclosed shower, a flushing toilet, and a vanity sink. Elsewhere on the ground floor lies a small extra room that's used here as a home office.

There are two bedrooms in the Julia. Since there's no proper lounge in the home, the ground floor bedroom can be used as a daybed and there's lots of glazing in there, helping fill it with natural light. Above this, and accessed by a rope ladder, is the netted loft mentioned, providing another hangout spot.

Over on the other side of the tiny house, above the bathroom, lies the upstairs bedroom. It's a typical loft model with a low ceiling and a double bed installed.

The Julia tiny house's downstairs bedroom has generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light Vagabond Haven

The Julia starts at just €36,595 (roughly US$42,700). This model is available with lots of options, including furniture, appliances, skylights, and a fully off-grid setup with solar panels and rainwater harvesting system.

Source: Vagabond Haven