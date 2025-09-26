© 2025 New Atlas
Shipping container tiny house designed for long-term living

By Adam Williams
September 26, 2025
The Mark VI - VIC has been modified with generous glazing, including a porthole-style window
The Mark VI - VIC is a shipping container-based tiny house that's designed for full-time living
The Mark VI - VIC's kitchen has a fridge/freezer, an oven, an induction cooktop, microwave, and quite a lot of cabinetry
The Mark VI - VIC has a length of 12.2 m (40 ft) and a width of 2.4 m (8 ft)
The Mark VI - VIC's kitchen includes a dining table for two
The Mark VI - VIC's bedroom is reached by a sliding container door
The Mark VI - VIC's bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
The Mark VI - VIC's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
The Mark VI - VIC's bathroom includes a washer/dryer
Sonic Steel, the creator of the Mark T, recently completed another notable example of shipping container-based architecture. Named the Mark VI - VIC, the tiny house features a well-designed interior that's suitable for full-time living for up to two people.

The Mark VI - VIC is built from a single shipping container and has a length of 12.2 m (40 ft), and a width of 2.4 m (8 ft), which is around the same as North American tiny houses like the Purple Heart Manor. Its exterior is painted a uniform gray and it's fitted with generous glazing. It also has lots of insulation installed to mitigate the poor thermal performance inherent in shipping container-based architecture.

The home's center is taken up by a living room and kitchen. The living room contains a sofa and some storage space, plus space for a TV and coffee table, while the kitchen has a fridge/freezer, an oven, an induction cooktop, microwave, and quite a lot of cabinetry. There's also a dining table for two people nearby.

The Mark VI - VIC's kitchen has a fridge/freezer, an oven, an induction cooktop, microwave, and quite a lot of cabinetry
In a nice touch, the sliding container door that provides access to the bedroom appears unfinished, underlining its utilitarian nature. The bedroom itself has a double bed and, thanks to its first-floor position, has ample headroom to stand upright. It also includes a neat porthole-style circular window.

The bathroom in the Mark VI - VIC is relatively spacious for a container-based tiny house and contains a flushing toilet, a shower, plus a washer/dryer.

The Mark VI - VIC runs from an RV-style hookup, but can be configured to run fully off-the-grid with a 4.15-kW solar panel array, 10-kWh battery storage, and an inverter.

As its name suggests, the Mark VI - VIC is based on Sonic Steel's standard Mark VI model, which costs AUD 130,000 (roughly US$85,000), depending on options like furniture and off-grid additions. It's available throughout Australia.

Source: Sonic Steel

